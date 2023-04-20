Families minister says Canada 'would work to provide' abortion pill if U.S. ban upheld
Canada's families minister says the federal government is prepared to offer Americans access to a widely used abortion pill that could be restricted in the United States.
The U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether to restrict access to mifepristone in response to a legal challenge filed in Texas.
Speaking to the host of CTV's Power Play, Vassy Kapelos, on Thursday, Families Minister Karina Gould said the federal government "would work to provide that for American women" should the drug be banned in the U.S.
"What concerns me, Vassy, is where you see laws in states where they're actually criminalizing women (who) cross state borders to access reproductive health care," Gould said.
"And so, you know, we need to be very thoughtful about how we do this to make sure that we don't further endanger, you know, American women who are seeking access to reproductive health care and services, as well as health-care providers."
Asked whether Canada has enough supply of mifepristone, Gould said while "we're not there yet," it is something that the federal government is "thinking about and actively ... engaged on."
"I know that this is an active conversation in the United States," she said. "Let's hope it doesn't get to that point."
Earlier in April, a U.S. federal judge issued a ruling that would revoke U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of mifepristone. The FDA approved mifepristone in 2000.
After giving themselves a Wednesday deadline, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito issued a one-sentence order giving the court more time to consider. A decision could come by Friday evening.
Speaking to Kapelos in May 2022, Gould confirmed American women would be able to obtain an abortion in Canada should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the landmark decision Roe v. Wade.
"I don't see why we would not," Gould said at the time. "If they, people, come here and need access, certainly, you know, that's a service that would be provided."
In June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, leaving states to decide whether to restrict abortion access.
With files from The Associated Press
Correction
In a previous version of this article, the headline stated: 'Families minister says Canada will offer access to abortion pill if U.S. ban upheld'. It has been adjusted to clarify that the minister said she 'would work to provide' the abortion pill if the U.S. ban is upheld.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau government takes a chainsaw to its tree-planting promise
Two billion carbon-absorbing trees to be planted by 2030 was the eye-catching Trudeau government promise from four years ago. But according to a new environment commissioner’s report, a mind-reeling list of failures makes it 'unlikely that the program will meet its objectives.'
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
opinion | Don Martin's sorry-to-be-cynical prediction on the federal budget
The only thing most Canadians will remember about the budget this time next week is how the booze tax increase was reduced to two per cent from six, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Beware the friendly face of Joe Biden. He's just not that into us.
Joe Biden comes for a sleepover next week to make Canada the 18th country he has visited since being sworn in as U.S. president, quite the protocol slippage from that fading, if not forgotten, tradition of Canada being the first foreign presidential pitstop, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal labour board raises concerns about 'major irregularities' in PSAC strike vote
The federal labour relations board raised 'significant concerns' about 'major irregularities' in the strike vote by 120,000 federal public servants, but has ruled the issues would not have changed the results.
Air Canada was handling $20M in goods stolen in heist at Toronto Pearson airport, source says
Air Canada's cargo operations were handling the $20 million worth of high-value goods mysteriously stolen from Toronto Pearson airport, a source says.
Hassan Diab's supporters urge Canada to rebuff extradition after guilty verdict
Supporters of Hassan Diab are calling on Canada to refuse any new extradition request from France after a court found the Ottawa sociology professor guilty of a 1980 bombing.
700 military members without heat or hot water at CFB Petawawa due to PSAC strike
About 700 military members living on base at CFB Petawawa are without heat or hot water after some federal workers were deemed non-essential during the Public Service Alliance of Canada strike.
Nick Nurse fired as Toronto Raptors head coach
The Toronto Raptors have fired Nick Nurse four years after the head coach steered the team towards its first NBA championship win.
'Very difficult situation:' Canadians in Khartoum take shelter amid violence
Amid violence in Sudan, Khartoum's airport is inaccessible and Canada's foreign affairs minister said Thursday that there are currently no means of evacuating Canadians from the country.
'Lower that baby's voice!': Watch passenger's midair tantrum over infant crying
An angry plane passenger was caught on camera throwing a tantrum of his own over a crying infant aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Baltimore to Florida.
New Ontario Volkswagen EV battery plant to create 3,000 jobs
Volkswagen's massive new electric-vehicle battery plant, being built in southwestern Ontario, could eventually grow to be the automaker's biggest gigafactory in the world, the CEO of the company's battery arm said Friday.
'Here to stay': Why this infectious disease expert remains wary of COVID-19
While the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic may be in the past, one infectious disease expert explains why he’s not letting his guard down and doesn’t think other Canadians should either.
Canada
-
Federal labour board raises concerns about 'major irregularities' in PSAC strike vote
The federal labour relations board raised 'significant concerns' about 'major irregularities' in the strike vote by 120,000 federal public servants, but has ruled the issues would not have changed the results.
-
Air Canada was handling $20M in goods stolen in heist at Toronto Pearson airport, source says
Air Canada's cargo operations were handling the $20 million worth of high-value goods mysteriously stolen from Toronto Pearson airport, a source says.
-
New Ontario Volkswagen EV battery plant to create 3,000 jobs
Volkswagen's massive new electric-vehicle battery plant, being built in southwestern Ontario, could eventually grow to be the automaker's biggest gigafactory in the world, the CEO of the company's battery arm said Friday.
-
'Very difficult situation:' Canadians in Khartoum take shelter amid violence
Amid violence in Sudan, Khartoum's airport is inaccessible and Canada's foreign affairs minister said Thursday that there are currently no means of evacuating Canadians from the country.
-
Hassan Diab's supporters urge Canada to rebuff extradition after guilty verdict
Supporters of Hassan Diab are calling on Canada to refuse any new extradition request from France after a court found the Ottawa sociology professor guilty of a 1980 bombing.
-
'A perfect example of what not to do': ex-U. S. envoy on PM's reported NATO comments
A former U.S. envoy to Ottawa says he's concerned about what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly said about Canadian defence spending.
World
-
Sudan's top general says military committed to civilian rule
Sudan's top general on Friday declared the military's commitment to a civilian-led government, an apparent bid for international support even as his forces battle a rival paramilitary group in brutal fighting that has derailed hopes for the country's democratic transition.
-
Oklahoma court upholds Richard Glossip's murder conviction
An Oklahoma appeals court on Thursday upheld the murder conviction of death row inmate Richard Glossip, paving the way for Glossip to be executed on May 18, despite the state attorney general's concerns about some testimony and evidence.
-
'Lower that baby's voice!': Watch passenger's midair tantrum over infant crying
An angry plane passenger was caught on camera throwing a tantrum of his own over a crying infant aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Baltimore to Florida.
-
Child among 10 family members killed in South Africa shooting
Ten members of the same family, seven of them female and at least one of them a child, were killed in a mass shooting at a house in South Africa, police said Friday.
-
North Korea calls its nuclear weapons 'stark reality,' criticizes G7
North Korea's foreign minister on Friday called the Group of Seven wealthy democracies a 'tool for ensuring the U.S. hegemony' as she lambasted the group's recent call for the North's denuclearization.
-
Man who drove into pedestrians in Berlin convicted of murder
A German court on Friday convicted a 30-year-old man who drove into groups of pedestrians in Berlin last year of one count of murder and 16 counts of attempted murder, ordering him to be permanently held in a psychiatric hospital.
Politics
-
Federal labour board raises concerns about 'major irregularities' in PSAC strike vote
The federal labour relations board raised 'significant concerns' about 'major irregularities' in the strike vote by 120,000 federal public servants, but has ruled the issues would not have changed the results.
-
New Ontario Volkswagen EV battery plant to create 3,000 jobs
Volkswagen's massive new electric-vehicle battery plant, being built in southwestern Ontario, could eventually grow to be the automaker's biggest gigafactory in the world, the CEO of the company's battery arm said Friday.
-
Trudeau to travel to New York for next week's star-studded Global Citizen summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to head to New York next week for an international summit championing sustainable development and human rights.
Health
-
'Here to stay': Why this infectious disease expert remains wary of COVID-19
While the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic may be in the past, one infectious disease expert explains why he’s not letting his guard down and doesn’t think other Canadians should either.
-
Study suggests simple way to get children to eat more fruits, veggies
A new study conducted in Germany shows longer meal times could increase a child's vegetable and fruit consumption.
-
Supreme Court set to decide on abortion pill access
The Supreme Court is facing a self-imposed Friday night deadline to decide whether women's access to a widely used abortion pill will stay unchanged or be restricted while a legal challenge to its Food and Drug Administration approval goes on.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX rocket explosion illustrates Elon Musk's 'successful failure' formula
The spectacular explosion of SpaceX's new Starship rocket minutes after it soared off its launch pad on a first flight test is the latest vivid illustration of a "successful failure" business formula that serves Elon Musk's company well, experts said on Thursday.
-
Canadians can expect fast, bright Lyrids meteors this weekend
One of the oldest known meteor showers will peak this weekend, with Canadians and others in the Northern Hemisphere expected to get some of the best views.
-
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
SpaceX's giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off Thursday on it first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
Entertainment
-
Martin Lawrence shares that Jamie Foxx is 'doing better' after medical complication
Jamie Foxx is making progress, according to his friend Martin Lawrence. Foxx has been hospitalized in Georgia since April 11 after he experienced a 'medical complication.'
-
What we know so far about this year's Met Gala
Last year, it took 275,000 bright pink roses to adorn the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Met Gala, the biggest night in fashion. It remains to be seen how the museum's Great Hall will be decorated come the first Monday in May, but one thing is not in question: those entering it will look spectacular.
-
Attorney for actor Jonathan Majors denies additional abuse allegations, saying, 'He will be fully exonerated'
An attorney for actor Jonathan Majors on Wednesday denied a new report of allegations of abuse by the Marvel star.
Business
-
PSAC strike could push air passenger complaints processing beyond 18 months
The strike by federal civil servants could mean passengers who filed complaints with the country's airline regulator could face even longer processing times.
-
CEO questions whether parents who are primary caregivers are being 'fair' to employers and children
A Utah CEO who is demanding that many of his remote employees start working in the company's offices says staff members must make sacrifices, and questions whether people who serve as primary caregivers for their children, specifically working mothers and single mothers, are doing right by both their employers and their children.
-
Credit Suisse investors sue after facing billions in losses
A group of Credit Suisse investors have sued Swiss financial regulators after a government-engineered takeover of the struggling bank by rival UBS left them with billions in losses.
Lifestyle
-
How you type and move your mouse could predict your stress level at work: Swiss study
Researchers out of Switzerland say how a person types or clicks could be a better predictor of their stress level at work than their heart rate.
-
Andy Warhol prints being sold by Winnipeg Art Gallery to help support Indigenous art
Funds from four famed prints of Queen Elizabeth II from an Andy Warhol series will be going towards buying work from Indigenous artists.
-
Canadians divided on whether the justice system is fair for everyone: survey
A new survey conducted by Research. Co found Canadians are divided on whether the justice system is fair for everyone.
Sports
-
Nick Nurse fired as Toronto Raptors head coach
The Toronto Raptors have fired Nick Nurse four years after the head coach steered the team towards its first NBA championship win.
-
First Tokyo Olympic bribery verdict ends with no jail time
The first verdicts in the sprawling Tokyo Olympic bribery scandal were handed down Friday in Tokyo District Court, where defendants were found guilty but avoided jail time.
-
Canadian women win third straight game at CONCACAF Under-20 Championship qualifier
Captain Florianne Jourde and substitute Kayla Briggs each scored twice to lead Canada to a 4-0 win over Cuba on Thursday at the CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship Qualifying tournament.
Autos
-
New Ontario Volkswagen EV battery plant to create 3,000 jobs
Volkswagen's massive new electric-vehicle battery plant, being built in southwestern Ontario, could eventually grow to be the automaker's biggest gigafactory in the world, the CEO of the company's battery arm said Friday.
-
'I have a bobcat in my car': police called to remove trapped feline
Police in Plover, Wisconsin, responded to an unusual call on April 18 when they were asked to remove a bobcat trapped in the grille of a vehicle.
-
Toyota's new president vows to step up electric vehicle push
Toyota’s new president Koji Sato has promised what he called an aggressive shift on “electrification,” while acknowledging criticism that Japan’s top automaker has fallen behind in actual volumes of electric vehicles sold compared to its rivals.