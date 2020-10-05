OTTAWA -- The federal government has reintroduced its proposed changes to the medically assisted dying legislation, in the face of a pressing court deadline to see the amended bill pass Parliament.

Justice Minister David Lametti tabled the bill on Monday, after the last version died on the order paper when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prorogued Parliament this summer.

Bill C-7—coincidentally also the name of the same bill during the last session—seeks to allow those eligible to pursue a medically assisted death whether or not their death is reasonably foreseeable, and makes other proposed amendments to the regime to comply with a Quebec Superior Court ruling.

Last fall, that court ruled that sections of the federal and Quebec laws on medically-assisted dying were invalid, finding that they were unconstitutional because they were too restrictive.

The court specifically took issue with the Criminal Code requirement that a natural death be "reasonably foreseeable" in order for a person to be eligible for assisted death. This gave the federal and provincial governments six months to review the ruling and revise their laws, with the court’s ruling set to come into effect on March 11, 2020, unless an extension was granted.

The Liberals were granted that as well as a second extension, citing the delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including to the regular parliamentary schedule.

Now, the federal government has until Dec. 18 to pass the bill on a controversial and emotionally-charged topic, through the House of Commons and Senate.

