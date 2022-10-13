Expect 'tight timelines' for Emergencies Act public inquiry, commissioner warns

PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session

Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and fellow members of Parliament take a moment of silence in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot

Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'

6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago

It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.

Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun

'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.

Ukraine's Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

Russian forces used Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine's capital and Odesa regions and slammed other areas with missiles, Ukrainian officials said Thursday as Moscow punished the country for a fourth day after a truck bomb attack on a bridge to Russia-annexed Crimea.

Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect

The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.

Quebecer charged in 22-year-old murder after beefed-up cold case unit logs 1st arrest

A Quebec man has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the homicide of a junior college student 22 years ago. A Crown prosecutor says Marc-Andre Grenon was charged in court Thursday morning in connection with the murder of Guylaine Potvin, a 19-year-old who was found dead in her apartment in Jonquiere, Que., north of Quebec City, on April 28, 2000.

  • Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a 'broken disgrace' after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

  • Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect

    The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.

  • China accuses U.S. of 'Cold War thinking' in security strategy

    The Chinese government on Thursday accused Washington of 'Cold War thinking' and appealed for efforts to repair strained relations after U.S. President Joe Biden released a national security strategy that calls for 'out-competing China' and blocking its efforts to reshape global affairs.

  • 'Stop the steal' supporters train thousands of U.S. poll observers

    Ahead of November's U.S. midterm election, Reuters interviewed dozens of election officials as well as representatives of groups driven by false theories about election fraud. An examination of poll-watching training materials revealed a grassroots effort to recruit activists, heightening fears that disturbances in this year's primary contests could foreshadow problems in November's local, state and national races.

