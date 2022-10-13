Expect 'tight timelines' for Emergencies Act public inquiry, commissioner warns
The judge leading the public inquiry into the federal Liberal government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act warned of tight timelines on Thursday as he urged everyone to work together to enlighten Canadians.
"Uncovering the truth is an important goal," Ontario Court of Appeal Justice Paul Rouleau, who is leading the inquiry, said in his opening remarks to the Public Order Emergency Commission.
"When difficult events occur that impact the lives of Canadians, the public has a right to know what happened," he said Thursday as the commission began six weeks of public hearings in downtown Ottawa.
The Liberal government invoked the Emergencies Act on Feb. 14, the first time the act had been used since it replaced the War Measures Act in 1988. The move temporarily granted police extraordinary powers and allowed banks to freeze accounts.
The Liberals argued it was needed to end border blockades and the occupation of downtown Ottawa by protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, lockdowns and the government.
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association, on the other hand, argued at the time that the federal government had not met the threshold.
The Emergencies Act requires that a public inquiry must be called to examine the circumstances surrounding the decision to use it. Public hearings, which began Thursday, are scheduled to continue until Nov. 25.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, seven federal ministers, police forces and officials from all levels of government as well as "Freedom Convoy" organizers are all expected to appear in the coming weeks.
Rouleau and his staff started the proceedings by explaining how the inquiry will work, including how documents and evidence will be presented, before witnesses begin testifying on Friday.
Since the commission was established on April 25, it has been collecting documents and interviewing dozens of people, including central figures in the "Freedom Convoy" such as Tamara Lich, Chris Barber, Pat King and James Bauder -- all of whom are facing criminal charges for their roles.
Lich was among those in the public viewing gallery as proceedings got underway.
Rouleau said inquiries are meant to learn from experience and make recommendations for the future.
"They do not make findings of criminal liability, they do not determine if individuals have committed a crime."
The hearings in the building that houses Library and Archives Canada are being livestreamed and members of the public can share their views with the commission online.
Rouleau said the process getting to the start of the inquiry has been "challenging."
"Discharging my mandate is not an easy task," he said, later adding that "timelines will be tight."
He appealed to participants and their legal counsel to co-operate to ensure the facts are properly presented to the public.
The Public Order Emergency Commission was to begin hearings Sept. 19, but those were delayed because Rouleau had to undergo surgery.
The City of Ottawa's auditor general has also launched a review of the local response to the convoy, and several groups have initiated proceedings in Federal Court to challenge the government's use of the Emergencies Act.
The inquiry is also distinct from the all-party parliamentary committee struck to review the Emergency Act's use in March.
Both the public inquiry and the parliamentary committee, which continues its work, are required under the Emergencies Act.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
'Charter may quickly become less relevant': Why Canadians outside of Quebec should watch the election
Quebecers will cast their ballots on Oct. 3, with the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec expected to win another majority government. With less than four weeks left in the election campaign, here's how the race — and the results — could affect the rest of Canada.
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Expect 'tight timelines' for Emergencies Act public inquiry, commissioner warns
The judge leading the public inquiry into the federal Liberal government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act warned of tight timelines on Thursday as he urged everyone to work together to enlighten Canadians.
BREAKING | New details emerge about what happened inside the Ontario home where 2 officers were killed
The two officers fatally shot inside an Innisfil, Ont. home Tuesday evening did not draw their firearms, the Special Investigations Unit now says.
U.S. is holding Nexus trusted-traveller program 'hostage,' Canadian envoy says
Canada's envoy to the United States says the cross-border Nexus trusted-traveller program is being 'held hostage' by a U.S. effort to renegotiate the 20-year-old agreement.
Ukraine's Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones
Russian forces used Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine's capital and Odesa regions and slammed other areas with missiles, Ukrainian officials said Thursday as Moscow punished the country for a fourth day after a truck bomb attack on a bridge to Russia-annexed Crimea.
Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect
The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.
What Ontario's new workplace electronic monitoring policy actually means for employees
New legislation requiring employers in Ontario to disclose electronic monitoring in the workplace will increase transparency but does not provide employees with any new privacy right, employment lawyers say.
Ottawa police issue warrant for Windsor, Ont. man following anti-Semitic threats against local doctor
Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor, Ont. man after anti-Semitic threats were made against a local family doctor.
Quebecer charged in 22-year-old murder after beefed-up cold case unit logs 1st arrest
A Quebec man has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the homicide of a junior college student 22 years ago. A Crown prosecutor says Marc-Andre Grenon was charged in court Thursday morning in connection with the murder of Guylaine Potvin, a 19-year-old who was found dead in her apartment in Jonquiere, Que., north of Quebec City, on April 28, 2000.
Can money buy you happiness? An expert breaks down common 'money myths'
Can money buy you happiness? Private wealth management adviser Robyn Thompson has broken down common 'money myths,' including whether credit is bad and why you shouldn’t say you’re bad with money.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New details emerge about what happened inside the Ontario home where 2 officers were killed
The two officers fatally shot inside an Innisfil, Ont. home Tuesday evening did not draw their firearms, the Special Investigations Unit now says.
-
Alberta premier not apologizing for saying unvaccinated are 'the most discriminated group'
Despite calls for her to apologize for saying that unvaccinated Canadians are the 'most discriminated group' she's witnessed in her lifetime, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith stood by her remarks on Wednesday, but did try to explain the intention behind her words.
-
Ottawa police issue warrant for Windsor, Ont. man following anti-Semitic threats against local doctor
Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor, Ont. man after anti-Semitic threats were made against a local family doctor.
-
Quebecer charged in 22-year-old murder after beefed-up cold case unit logs 1st arrest
A Quebec man has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the homicide of a junior college student 22 years ago. A Crown prosecutor says Marc-Andre Grenon was charged in court Thursday morning in connection with the murder of Guylaine Potvin, a 19-year-old who was found dead in her apartment in Jonquiere, Que., north of Quebec City, on April 28, 2000.
-
Man who died following exchange of gunfire with police in Innisfil, Ont. home identified
A 23-year-old man who died following an exchange of gunfire with police inside an Innisfil, Ont. home has been identified.
-
Prominent Afghan women's rights activist denied refugee admission into Canada, upsetting sponsors
A prominent Afghan women's rights activist has had her refugee application denied by Canada, seemingly because of a bureaucratic mistake.
World
-
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
Former U.S. President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a 'broken disgrace' after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.
-
Rare protest against China's Xi Jinping days before Communist Party congress
A rare protest against Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his policies was swiftly ended in Beijing Thursday, just days before he is set to secure a third term in power at a key meeting of the ruling Communist Party.
-
Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect
The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.
-
China accuses U.S. of 'Cold War thinking' in security strategy
The Chinese government on Thursday accused Washington of 'Cold War thinking' and appealed for efforts to repair strained relations after U.S. President Joe Biden released a national security strategy that calls for 'out-competing China' and blocking its efforts to reshape global affairs.
-
NBC reporter's comment about U.S. Senate candidate draws criticism
An NBC News correspondent who interviewed Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman says an on-air remark she made about him having difficulty following part of their conversation should not be seen as a commentary on his fitness for office after he suffered a stroke.
-
'Stop the steal' supporters train thousands of U.S. poll observers
Ahead of November's U.S. midterm election, Reuters interviewed dozens of election officials as well as representatives of groups driven by false theories about election fraud. An examination of poll-watching training materials revealed a grassroots effort to recruit activists, heightening fears that disturbances in this year's primary contests could foreshadow problems in November's local, state and national races.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Expect 'tight timelines' for Emergencies Act public inquiry, commissioner warns
The judge leading the public inquiry into the federal Liberal government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act warned of tight timelines on Thursday as he urged everyone to work together to enlighten Canadians.
-
Budget officer projects considerably slower economy, declining federal deficit
The parliamentary budget officer is projecting the economy will slow considerably in the second half of 2022 and remain weak next year as the Bank of Canada continues to raise interest rates.
-
Prosecutor who ordered torture of Iranian-Canadian journalist included in Canada's new Iran sanctions
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday that Canada is adding more Iranian officials and entities to the sanctions list.
Health
-
Type 1 diabetes risk increases in young people following COVID-19 infection, studies suggest
A COVID-19 infection can increase the chances of developing Type 1 diabetes, specifically when it comes to younger people, according to a new study.
-
Young children facing greater risk of catching the flu this season, experts warn
Relatively low circulation of the flu over the past two years puts young children at greater risk than usual of catching it this fall and winter, say experts who also fear fewer pandemic measures and reduced vaccination uptake will further spread.
-
Deaths of people suffering homelessness in B.C. rose by 75% in 2021
The toxic drug crisis in British Columbia was a key factor in pushing the number of deaths of homeless people up by 75 per cent in 2021 compared with the year before, the BC Coroners Service says.
Sci-Tech
-
Brain cells are capable of playing Pong: experiment
Human brain cells are capable of sentient, independent behaviour, according to a recent experiment by an Australian-led team of international researchers that showed neurons living in a petri dish were able to play a version of the video game Pong.
-
How to see the moon and Mars together on Friday
Look up to the night sky on Friday and you might see the moon has some company: Mars. CTVNews.ca speaks with a stargazing expert on how best to see the planet-moon pairing.
-
World's 1st space tourist signs up for flight around moon
The world's first space tourist wants to go back -- only this time, he's signed up for a spin around the moon aboard Elon Musk's Starship.
Entertainment
-
Emotional Anthony Rapp: I knew I wasn't Spacey's only victim
Actor Anthony Rapp testified Wednesday that he decided to publicly reveal a 30-year-old encounter with Kevin Spacey because he knew he wasn't the only person Spacey had made inappropriate sexual advances on.
-
Andrea Bocelli sues air charter company over old, noisy jet
The Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli is suing a New Hampshire company that specializes in luxury jet service for providing him an older, noisier private aircraft than agreed upon.
-
Kaley Cuoco expecting first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco's next role is a big one -- mom.
Business
-
Affordability crisis: Why young Canadians are facing a 'huge' wealth gap
Young people's salaries in Canada aren’t keeping up with the cost of living, even when employed full-time; and the ability to afford city rents and home ownership is becoming a 'pipe dream' for many, according to a CTVNews.ca analysis.
-
Millennials and Gen Z leading the shift in the 'side hustle' economy, survey shows
An RBC survey says a new economy is emerging from the younger generations in Canada due to the increased cost of living.
-
Ikea calls 2022 an 'exceptional year' despite challenges
Swedish home furnishings giant Ikea said Thursday that despite 'unprecedented challenges' caused by the war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions, increased inflation and lingering fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 had been an 'exceptional year.'
Lifestyle
-
Millennials and Gen Z leading the shift in the 'side hustle' economy, survey shows
An RBC survey says a new economy is emerging from the younger generations in Canada due to the increased cost of living.
-
Retired Cape Breton surgeon wins Giant Pumpkin contest with 1,400-pound gourd
A retired Cape Breton surgeon has become the king of this year's annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off contest on the island, with his gourd weighing in at 1,450 pounds.
-
Fat Bear finalists face off after cheating scandal rocks voting
Two bears are facing off on Fat Bear Tuesday, just days after a cheating scandal disrupted Sunday's semi final.
Sports
-
Halifax to 'go ahead' with hosting world junior hockey championship
Scandals within Hockey Canada won't prevent Halifax and Moncton from hosting the world junior hockey championship later this year, says the Halifax Regional Council.
-
Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon charged with assaulting son, police
Former NBA player Ben Gordon is facing assault charges for allegedly punching his son at a New York airport.
-
Canadian Premier League names finalists for Best Under-21 Canadian Player
York United FC's Osaze De Rosario, Forge FC's Woobens Pacius and Valour FC's Sean Rea are up for the Canadian Premier League's Best Canadian Under-21 Player award. The finalists were nominated by members of the league office. The winner will be decided by a media vote.
Autos
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.
-
Toyota begins making cars in Myanmar after delay due to coup
Toyota Motor Corp. has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after a more than yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021.
-
New gas vehicle registrations drop, but zero-emission vehicles rise: StatCan
Newly released quarterly figures from Statistics Canada show new registrations for gas-powered vehicles fell year-over-year but rose for diesel and hybrid cars.