OTTAWA - NDP reconciliation critic Romeo Saganash wants the federal government to get the provinces to examine "monstrous" allegations of forced sterilization of Indigenous women.

Saganash, who is planning to raise the issue in the House of Commons, says coerced sterilization clearly breaches human-rights standards that Canada must fight to uphold.

He also he doesn't believe anyone should stand for allegations of forced sterilization in their country, and Ottawa must examine solutions as victims share their stories.

The issue will be raised at the UN Committee Against Torture this week, when Amnesty International Canada and a national law firm call for accountability on the practice.

Maurice Law is leading a proposed class-action lawsuit, launched in 2017 by two women from the Saskatoon Health Region, against the federal government, the government of Saskatchewan, all its health authorities, and individual medical professionals.

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott recently called allegations of forced sterilizations a serious violation of human rights and said Canada must look at policies, education and awareness-raising to ensure the practice stops.