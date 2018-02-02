

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair will be joining the political science department at Universite de Montreal's later this year.

The university says in a statement today that he will be joining the department as a visiting professor starting this summer and will retire from politics at the end of the current parliamentary session.

In December, the party confirmed that Mulcair was expected to resign as MP for Outremont in the new year and leave politics after the spring session.

Mulcair, a former Quebec Liberal cabinet minister, won the Montreal riding in a 2007 byelection and has held the once-Liberal stronghold since.

He became NDP leader in 2012 following the sudden death of Jack Layton, who'd led the party to official Opposition status for the first time in its history.

Six months after the party finished a distant third in the 2015 federal election, Mulcair became the first federal leader to be rejected by his own party members in a leadership review.

Jagmeet Singh took over as NDP leader this fall.