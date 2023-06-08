Ex-national security adviser to PM unsurprised Chong memo didn't reach politicians
A former top adviser to the prime minister said Thursday that a memo warning about Beijing's alleged targeting of Conservative MP Michael Chong was produced after he retired -- but he was aware of issues in the way intelligence is handled.
Vincent Rigby continues to call for a full review of Canada's national-security system to respond to ongoing concerns over how authorities are dealing with foreign interference.
He made the comments at a meeting of a parliamentary committee investigating allegations that MPs were targeted by foreign interference.
His testimony came after the release of watchdog David Johnston's first report last month, which found serious issues with the way the government handles confidential information.
Former public safety minister Bill Blair, who is now the minister of emergency preparedness, blamed the Canadian Security Intelligence Service last week for the fact he did not receive the July 2021 classified memo about Chong.
"The director determined this was not information the minister needed to know," Blair said.
David Vigneault, the head of CSIS, is scheduled to appear before the committee next Tuesday.
Rigby said that during his tenure, he was concerned about intelligence being appropriately followed up on, but he said he couldn't speak to what specifically happened with Blair's office or the memo.
"The July 2021 report and the targeting of Mr. Chong and other individual MPs was produced and distributed after my departure. But I am not surprised this intelligence was not raised to the political level," he said.
"This is where the system is particularly weak."
Current adviser Jody Thomas said last week that the memo was provided to her interim predecessor David Morrison in August 2021.
Morrison is now the deputy minister of Global Affairs Canada. A statement from that department said he had been on medical leave between mid-July and early August of 2021.
"Mr. Morrison does not recall having received any written material regarding threats to MPs during his time as (national security and intelligence adviser). He also does not recall any oral briefings or discussions on the issue."
The Privy Council Office said that Mike MacDonald replaced Morrison, who is currently an assistant secretary to the cabinet for security and intelligence, temporarily replaced Morrison between July 16 and Aug. 3, 2021.
"While the NSIA's office regularly receives intelligence and information from security partners, Mr. MacDonald does not recall having seen any material regarding threats to MPs during this time," its statement said. "As a result, no material describing any such threats was briefed to (the Prime Minister's Office)."
Morrison is also expected to appear before the committee next week.
Johnston's initial report found that CSIS was aware of indications Chinese officials were contemplating action directed at Canadian MPs, but did not identify negligence at the highest political levels.
His report said intelligence about Chinese officials seeking information on Chong didn't reach the prime minister, the public safety minister or Chong himself until after it was leaked and reported by media.
The report also confirmed that CSIS sent information about the targeting of Chong to Blair and his chief of staff via a top-secret email platform, but they never received it. The public service told Johnston they don't have access to the right system, according to his report.
Blair told the committee that when CSIS did want to share information with him, he was brought to a secure facility and briefed with printed materials.
Rigby said he couldn't speak to the specific details of Blair's account and Johnston's report.
"I'm not aware how Minister Blair organized his office," he said.
"I honestly can't speak to the details because I'm not aware. That'd be a question you'd have to ask the CSIS director or somebody in the minister's office."
Rigby said that during his tenure, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got a weekly intelligence briefing summarizing daily reports prepared by the Privy Council Office.
During his own appearance at committee this week, Johnston said foreign interference attempts have been increasing in Canada, and the government's ability to adapt isn't keeping up.
The former governor general is expected to hold public hearings beginning next month towards a final report at the end of October.
Last week, the House of Commons passed a non-binding motion calling on Johnston to step down, in part due to perceptions that he is biased because he had a friendship with the prime minister's father.
The motion also called on the government to call a public inquiry into foreign interference, after Johnston recommended against one because he said most of the information the government holds about alleged foreign meddling would need to remain classified.
Opposition parties are not disputing the results of the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2023.
-- With files from Mickey Djuric.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Special rapporteur Johnston rejects call to 'step aside' after majority of MPs vote for him to resign
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's efforts to assure Canadians that his government is adequately addressing the threat of foreign interference took a hit on Wednesday, when the majority of MPs in the House of Commons voted for special rapporteur David Johnston to 'step aside,' a call Johnston quickly rejected.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wildfire battles continue as heat, air quality alerts affect most of Canada
Air pollution from wildfires remained well above healthy levels across much of southern and northern Ontario and several communities in British Columbia and Alberta on Thursday.
Are more interest rate hikes on the way? Here's what experts say
In the wake of the Bank of Canada’s unexpected rate hike, economists are pointing to further tightening in the near term.
4 very young children critically wounded in knife attack in French Alpine town
As bystanders screamed for help, a man with a knife stabbed four young children at a lakeside park in the French Alps on Thursday, assaulting at least one in a stroller repeatedly. The children between 22 months and 3 years old suffered life-threatening injuries, and two adults also were wounded, authorities said.
Liberals unveil plan to make hybrid House of Commons sittings permanent
Government House Leader Mark Holland has unveiled the federal Liberals' plans to make hybrid sittings a permanent feature in the House of Commons.
Supreme Court of Canada won't hear unvaccinated woman's case for organ donation
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of an Alberta woman who was unwilling to be vaccinated in order to get a life-saving organ transplant.
10-year-old girl survives more than 24 hours alone in the rugged Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family
Rescuers in Washington state are praising the resourcefulness of a 10-year-old girl who survived on her own for more than 24 hours in the rugged terrain of the Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family.
Premier remains mum on funding to search Manitoba landfill for remains of 2 women
Manitoba's premier says a potential search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two First Nations women should be led by the federal government and families.
'Canada dry': Climatologist Dave Phillips foresees hot, dry summer countrywide
The hot, dry conditions that are fuelling wildfires countrywide are just the beginning of what summer could look like in Canada this year, according to Environment Canada senior climatologist Dave Phillips.
Settlements end $100M class action lawsuit by alleged Manitoulin Island abuse survivors
A $100 million class action lawsuit launched on behalf of alleged victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy on Manitoulin Island has been abandoned after the victims reached individual settlements with the church.
Canada
-
'Canada dry': Climatologist Dave Phillips foresees hot, dry summer countrywide
The hot, dry conditions that are fuelling wildfires countrywide are just the beginning of what summer could look like in Canada this year, according to Environment Canada senior climatologist Dave Phillips.
-
Premier remains mum on funding to search Manitoba landfill for remains of 2 women
Manitoba's premier says a potential search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two First Nations women should be led by the federal government and families.
-
Settlements end $100M class action lawsuit by alleged Manitoulin Island abuse survivors
A $100 million class action lawsuit launched on behalf of alleged victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy on Manitoulin Island has been abandoned after the victims reached individual settlements with the church.
-
Wildfire battles continue as heat, air quality alerts affect most of Canada
Air pollution from wildfires remained well above healthy levels across much of southern and northern Ontario and several communities in British Columbia and Alberta on Thursday.
-
Wildfire evacuation order west of Sudbury, Ont., expands, highway closed
A wildfire west of Sudbury, Ont., has quadrupled in size prompting evacuation orders to be expanded and one highway to close.
-
Quebec wildfires: fierce fight in Normetal as flames within 500 metres of municipality
Quebec's public security minister preached patience on Thursday as fires continued to rage in the province's north, saying it remained unclear when more than 12,000 people displaced by the encroaching flames would be able to return home.
World
-
Replacement plane for Air India flight lands in San Francisco after being diverted to Russia
A replacement plane for an Air India flight diverted to Russia because of an engine problem landed in San Francisco on Thursday, carrying all passengers and crew, the airline said.
-
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway departs Peru on extradition flight to U.S.
The main suspect in the 2005 disappearance of U.S. student Natalee Holloway was handed over to U.S. custody and departed Peru on a flight to the United States on Thursday, roughly a month after both countries agreed on his extradition.
-
UNICEF says 300 trapped children rescued from a Sudanese orphanage after 71 others died
About 300 infants, toddlers and older children have been rescued from an orphanage in Sudan's capital after being trapped there while fighting raged outside, aid officials said Thursday. The evacuation came after 71 children died from hunger and illness in the facility since mid-April.
-
Russian citizen mauled to death by tiger shark off Egypt's Red Sea coast in rare attack
A Russian man died after being mauled by a shark on Thursday off one of Egypt's Red Sea resorts, Egyptian and Russian authorities said.
-
EU launches legal action against Poland over new Russian influence law
The European Union on Thursday launched legal action against member country Poland over a contentious new law that the nationalist government claims is meant to combat Russian influence but which critics say could be used to persecute opposition politicians.
-
Senegal's president calls for an investigation into deadly clashes, open to dialogue
Senegal's president has ordered an investigation to determine who was responsible for protests by supporters of a political opponent that turned deadly last week but said he was open to consulting with the parties involved.
Politics
-
Ex-national security adviser to PM unsurprised Chong memo didn't reach politicians
A former top adviser to the prime minister says a memo warning about Beijing's alleged targeting of Conservative MP Michael Chong was produced after he retired, but he was aware of issues in the way intelligence is handled.
-
Liberals unveil plan to make hybrid House of Commons sittings permanent
Government House Leader Mark Holland has unveiled the federal Liberals' plans to make hybrid sittings a permanent feature in the House of Commons.
-
Government policy tells CRTC to exclude social media users from online streaming bill
The federal government is telling Canada's broadcasting regulator to exclude individual social media creators in the regulations to implement the government's new online streaming law.
Health
-
'Very, very hard to breathe': Experts call wildfires a 'major public health concern' for Canada
As forest fires rage across the country, experts are sounding the alarm over the physical and psychological impacts of the wildfires and saying that they pose a serious public health issue, which individuals and governments need to acknowledge and act upon.
-
Supreme Court of Canada won't hear unvaccinated woman's case for organ donation
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of an Alberta woman who was unwilling to be vaccinated in order to get a life-saving organ transplant.
-
Documents reveal what happened inside the discord at Canada's drug-price regulator
Internal emails from the agency tasked with regulating the price of patented drugs in Canada shows discord and division was sparked by a letter from the health minister, culminating in an indefinite pause on major drug-price reforms and several resignations.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists find crocodile 'virgin birth' at Costa Rica zoo
Scientists have documented the first-known instance of a 'virgin birth' by a crocodile, which had been living in isolation for 16 years at Costa Rican zoo, according to a study published Wednesday.
-
See early stars form in a galaxy 20 million light-years away
The James Webb Space Telescope set its sights on a galaxy 20 million light-years away, capturing a dazzling star-forming galaxy in images streaked with the signature of passing asteroids.
-
Apple's Vision Pro goggles unleash a mixed reality that could lead to more innovation and isolation
Reporters are a skeptical bunch, so it was unusual to hear so many of them raving about their firsthand experience with Apple's next Big Thing: the high-priced headset called Vision Pro, a device infused with totally virtual reality as well as augmented reality that projects digital images on top of real-world settings.
Entertainment
-
Lawyer wraps up Prince Harry's phone hacking case by grilling ex-tabloid reporter
A lawyer for Prince Harry finished setting out the royal's case against a newspaper publisher on Thursday, quizzing a former tabloid reporter about information inserted into stories by then-editor Piers Morgan.
-
Arnold Schwarzenegger gives a guided tour of his many lives in Netflix's 'Arnold'
The many lives of Arnold Schwarzenegger get neatly divided into three equal parts in 'Arnold,' a Netflix documentary-cum-self-led tour through his remarkable success story as bodybuilder, actor and politician, each more improbable than the other.
-
Tupac Shakur receives Walk of Fame star honour in the same month as birthday
Tupac Shakur received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, just several days before the hip-hop legend’s birthday.
Business
-
Are more interest rate hikes on the way? Here's what experts say
In the wake of the Bank of Canada’s unexpected rate hike, economists are pointing to further tightening in the near term.
-
Stretched thin, parents have swath of options to save for children's education
Parents are finding it tougher than ever to save for their children's post-secondary education, but the mainstays of post-secondary saving remain key tools, as do clear goals and plenty of planning.
-
Irving Oil weighing its options, including the possible sale of its assets
Irving Oil says it’s undertaking a “strategic review” with an eye to its future. In a release Wednesday, the company says it’s looking at a number of options, including the sale of its assets.
Lifestyle
-
WATCH
WATCH | Strawberry Moon creates stunning rainbows over Yosemite waterfalls
Photographer Shreenivasan Manievannan captured lunar rainbows forming over Yosemite National Park waterfalls during the June 2-3 Strawberry Moon.
-
10-year-old girl survives more than 24 hours alone in the rugged Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family
Rescuers in Washington state are praising the resourcefulness of a 10-year-old girl who survived on her own for more than 24 hours in the rugged terrain of the Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family.
-
Two winning tickets sold for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
Two lucky lottery ticket holders in British Columbia and Ontario will split the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot.
Sports
-
Heat, following similar script as Game 1, lose to Nuggets in Game 3 with poor shooting
Those open looks Miami kept knocking down three nights earlier in Denver just wouldn't go down back home.
-
Jays reliever Bass meets with Pride Toronto director after apologizing for post
Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass said he's "in a better place moving forward" after speaking with Pride Toronto's executive director in the wake of his social media post that supported anti-2SLGBTQ+ boycotts.
-
Lionel Messi’s signing sparks sharp rise in Inter Miami ticket prices
On Wednesday, soccer superstar Lionel Messi said he’s going to join the Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, a blockbuster announcement that shocked the sporting world — more so since it followed rumours of a lucrative deal in Saudi Arabia and reports of a move back to Barcelona, the team that made him famous.
Autos
-
Climate activists deflate tires of more than 100 SUVs in Denmark's capital
A group of climate activists claimed responsibility on Wednesday for deflating the tires of sport utility vehicles in Denmark's capital. More than 100 vehicles were vandalized, police said.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Police chase 10-year-old driver on Michigan highway
A 10-year-old driving a stolen Buick led Michigan police on a highway chase last month, newly released video shows.
-
Vehicle theft soared in 2022, led by Quebec and Ontario: report
Insurance industry group Equite Association says vehicle theft in multiple provinces surged last year. Vehicle theft was up by 50 per cent in Quebec year over year, by 48.3 per cent in Ontario, by 34.5 per cent in Atlantic Canada and by 18.3 per cent in Alberta.