Ex-military leader Haydn Edmundson's defence lawyer cross-examines complainant
Defence lawyer Brian Greenspan got heated this morning while cross-examining a woman who accuses his client, Haydn Edmundson, of raping her more than 30 years ago.
The judge asked Greenspan to take the temperature down after he raised his voice and pointed at the woman during her third straight day of emotional testimony in an Ottawa courtroom.
Edmundson was a senior commander and the complainant, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, was in a junior rank when they were deployed together in 1991.
She testified Monday that she was sometimes assigned to wake him for night watch and that she became very angry after finding him naked and fully exposed one night.
She told court that a couple of days later, he called her into his sleeping quarters to talk about that incident, where he raped her.
Edmundson, a retired vice-admiral and the military's former head of personnel, has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pressed to go beyond criticizing Trudeau, Poilievre sides with Smith on transgender restrictions
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, confirming Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
'Free samples' of cocaine lead to charges against Calgary man
A man who Calgary police say was giving 'free samples' of cocaine to people outside a local casino has been charged.
Immigration minister 'pissed off' that Canadians' families blocked from leaving Gaza
Canada's immigration minister is 'pissed off' that a list of people related to Canadians are being blocked from leaving the embattled Gaza Strip, he said Wednesday.
Former RCMP intelligence official sentenced to 14 years after leaking national secrets
Assistant crown attorney Judy Kliewer said Ortis’s conduct was a 'betrayal' of the RCMP and Canada’s Five Eyes partners that 'jeopardized the safety of Canadians.'
Federal housing advocate urges caution as provinces turn to hotels for the unhoused
As provinces look to hotels to provide temporary shelter to people living in homeless encampments, Canada's housing advocate says governments must respect the needs and rights of the unhoused, who may not want to be moved.
They played for their country in their 20s. By their 40s, they had early onset dementia after playing this physical sport
More than 450 current and former rugby players who have now joined lawsuits to take legal action against global governing body World Rugby.
As planet warms, ferocious snowfalls like the one that hit Nova Scotia could increase
Forecasters say a warming global climate could actually cause some parts of Canada to see colder conditions, including heavy snowfalls like the one that hit parts of the Maritimes this week.
UBC student commutes from Calgary -- cheaper than paying Vancouver rent
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
Montreal man charged with threatening on X to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
A Montreal man is facing charges in relation to death threats made to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on social media.
Canada
-
Federal housing advocate urges caution as provinces turn to hotels for the unhoused
As provinces look to hotels to provide temporary shelter to people living in homeless encampments, Canada's housing advocate says governments must respect the needs and rights of the unhoused, who may not want to be moved.
-
'Free samples' of cocaine lead to charges against Calgary man
A man who Calgary police say was giving 'free samples' of cocaine to people outside a local casino has been charged.
-
Former RCMP intelligence official sentenced to 14 years after leaking national secrets
Assistant crown attorney Judy Kleiwer said Ortis’s conduct was a 'betrayal' of the RCMP and Canada’s Five Eyes partners that 'jeopardized the safety of Canadians.'
-
Two daycares evacuated after gas leak leads to fire on Montreal's South Shore
Two workers were injured and two daycares were evacuated after a gas leak led to an explosion and two vehicle fires on Montreal's South Shore Wednesday.
-
As planet warms, ferocious snowfalls like the one that hit Nova Scotia could increase
Forecasters say a warming global climate could actually cause some parts of Canada to see colder conditions, including heavy snowfalls like the one that hit parts of the Maritimes this week.
-
Ex-military leader Haydn Edmundson's defence lawyer cross-examines complainant
Defence lawyer Brian Greenspan got heated this morning while cross-examining a woman who accuses his client, Haydn Edmundson, of raping her more than 30 years ago.
World
-
By disclosing his cancer, Charles breaks centuries of royal tradition. But he shares only so much
In British history, the secrecy of the monarch's health has always reigned supreme. Buckingham Palace's disclosure that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer shattered that longstanding tradition.
-
Nikki Haley is trounced by the 'none of these candidates' option in Nevada's Republican primary
Nikki Haley was swamped Tuesday in Nevada's symbolic U.S. Republican presidential primary as GOP voters resoundingly picked the 'none of these candidates' option on the ballot in a repudiation of the former UN ambassador who is the last remaining major rival to front-runner Donald Trump.
-
Crews search for missing U.S. Marine Corps helicopter carrying 5 troops from Nevada to California
Crews were searching for a Marine Corps helicopter carrying five troops from Nevada to California that was reported overdue early Wednesday as an historic storm continued drenching California.
-
Japan court approves a transgender man's request for legal recognition without needing surgery
A court in western Japan on Wednesday approved a transgender man's request to have his gender changed in official records without undergoing sterilization surgery, the first known ruling of its kind since the country's top court struck down a surgery requirement for such record changes.
-
They played for their country in their 20s. By their 40s, they had early onset dementia after playing this physical sport
More than 450 current and former rugby players who have now joined lawsuits to take legal action against global governing body World Rugby.
-
U.K. leader Sunak criticized for gender remark as mother of murdered teenager attends Parliament
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced criticism Wednesday after seeking to mock the position of the Labour Party's leader on the definition of a woman, less than two minutes after lawmakers heard that the mother of a murdered transgender teenager was in Parliament.
Politics
-
Pressed to go beyond criticizing Trudeau, Poilievre sides with Smith on transgender restrictions
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, confirming Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
-
Former RCMP intelligence official sentenced to 14 years after leaking national secrets
Assistant crown attorney Judy Kleiwer said Ortis’s conduct was a 'betrayal' of the RCMP and Canada’s Five Eyes partners that 'jeopardized the safety of Canadians.'
-
Federal housing advocate urges caution as provinces turn to hotels for the unhoused
As provinces look to hotels to provide temporary shelter to people living in homeless encampments, Canada's housing advocate says governments must respect the needs and rights of the unhoused, who may not want to be moved.
Health
-
'We're not looking for placebo policy': Health fix will take time, minister says
Health workers want to see governments move faster to treat the crisis. But a real fix will take time, Health Minister Mark Holland acknowledged in an interview.
-
Medicare now negotiating price of drug that costs $7,100 in U.S. vs. $900 in Canada
Sen. Bernie Sanders is once again taking the pharmaceutical industry to task, issuing a report Tuesday that highlights the cost of three blockbuster drugs that are far pricier in the U.S. than in other countries.
-
Not wearing a mask during COVID-19 health emergency isn't a free speech right, U.S. appeals court says
A federal appeals court shot down claims Monday that New Jersey residents' refusal to wear face masks at school board meetings during the COVID-19 outbreak constituted protected speech under the First Amendment.
Sci-Tech
-
Saturn's Death Star-looking moon may have vast underground ocean
Astronomers have found the best evidence yet of a vast, young ocean beneath the icy exterior of Saturn's Death Star lookalike mini moon. The French-led team analyzed changes in Mimas' orbit and rotation and reported Wednesday that a hidden ocean 12 to 18 miles (20 to 30 kilometers) beneath the frozen crust.
-
Biden administration names a director of the new AI Safety Institute
The Biden administration on Wednesday named a top White House aide as the director of the newly established safety institute for artificial intelligence.
-
Tropical New Brunswick home to Dr. Seuss-like tree from around 350 million years ago
An enigmatic fossil uncovered seven years ago in a New Brunswick quarry has been found to reveal an extinct tree with a narrow trunk and a top like a pompom, a remnant from a time before dinosaurs walked the Earth.
Entertainment
-
Fired 'Mandalorian' actor Gina Carano sues Lucasfilm, Disney with help from Elon Musk
Actor Gina Carano on Tuesday sued Lucasfilm and its parent The Walt Disney Co. over her 2021 firing from 'The Mandalorian,' saying she was let go for expressing right-wing views on social media.
-
'An incredible experience': The Manitoba actor appearing in Marvel's latest series
Marvel’s newest series has a special Manitoba connection.
-
Taylor Swift threatens legal action against Florida student who tracks her jet
Attorneys for Taylor Swift are threatening legal action against the Florida college student who tracks the private jets of celebrities and public figures, including Swift.
Business
-
opinion
opinion What to know if you're considering buying a house with friends
A growing number of financially savvy Canadians have discovered a way to make homeownership more affordable by purchasing a home with their friends. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher LIew explains the basics of how co-owning a home works, while outlining some of the pros and cons.
-
They fell in love three decades ago. Now they pilot planes together
A couple who met in the U.S. Air Force have been married for 27 years and counting. And now they're both pilots for Southwest Airlines. They regularly fly together, with Joel as captain and Shelley as first officer.
-
GM's troubled robotaxi service faces another round of public ridicule in regulatory hearing
General Motors' troubled robotaxi service Cruise on Tuesday endured a public lashing from a California judge who compared the company to the devious TV character Eddie Haskell for its behavior following a ghastly collision that wrecked its ambitious expansion plans.
Lifestyle
-
'Thick enough to skate on': Saskatoon residents making the most of icy conditions
The warmer than usual winter weather has made for treacherous conditions on roads and sidewalks, but leave it to those in Saskatchewan to make the most of it.
-
It's never been more expensive to be a Disney fan
Over the past couple of years, prices have gone up across the Disney-verse. Not only have theme park visits gotten more expensive, but so have Disney’s cruise vacations, souvenirs and the company’s streaming services.
-
Coke's first new permanent flavour in years adds a spicy twist
Coca-Cola over the past few years has experimented with wacky limited-time offerings to try Coke again. But its latest flavour, Coca-Cola Spiced, is its first permanent addition in a while.
Sports
-
Toronto Maple Leafs' captain John Tavares takes CRA to court over $8M tax dispute
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency to court over an $8-million tax dispute, according to court documents filed on behalf of the player.
-
N.L. curler breaks record with return to the Brier 35 years later
Alex Smith will make history when he steps onto the ice in Regina next month.
-
ESPN, Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery are planning a sports streaming platform in the fall
ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery announced plans on Tuesday to launch a sports streaming platform in the fall that will include offerings from at least 15 networks and all four major professional sports leagues.
Autos
-
Nearly 67,000 Honda and Acura vehicles recalled in Canada
Honda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.
-
Sask. auto dealer violated consumer protection and business practices, province says
Those who suffered a financial loss because of their dealings with Big Q Auto in Wynyard, Sask. may be able to reclaim some of their lost funds, according to the province.
-
Canada posts surprise trade deficit on cars, trucks and crude exports
Canada posted a surprise trade deficit of $312 million in December, as exports were dragged lower by cars, trucks and crude oil, while imports edged up due to a record rise consumer goods, Statistics Canada data show on Wednesday.