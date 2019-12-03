HALIFAX -- Former Liberal federal cabinet minister Scott Brison has been appointed chancellor of Dalhousie University.

He will replace Anne McLellan, whose term is up at the end of May.

Dalhousie's interim president, Teri Balser, says Brison is a "respected and accomplished leader" whose experience will benefit the Halifax school across North America and globally.

Brison, who becomes Dalhousie's eighth chancellor, earned a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the university in 1989.

He formerly served 22 years as the MP for the Nova Scotia riding of Kings-Hants.

Brison was serving as president of the Treasury Board when he announced his resignation from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet last January.