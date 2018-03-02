

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Several former Bloc Quebecois MPs are calling on current leader Martine Ouellet to quit the party.

The former members, including ex-leader Gilles Duceppe, penned a letter published in today's Le Devoir.

They say Ouellet has exacerbated internal conflicts within the Bloc caucus and the party can no longer adequately defend the rights of Quebecers.

Seven members of the party's 10-member caucus left the party earlier this week to sit as Independents.

The letter accuses Ouellet of putting her personal drive for independence ahead of the day-to-day interests of Quebecers.

The former Bloc members say Ouellet's approach weakens Quebec's voice in Ottawa just when it needs strong representation and divides sovereignists when they need to unite.

The party's executive is to meet on Saturday to decide the fate of the seven MPs and whether to revoke their membership in the party.