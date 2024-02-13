EU law on Russian assets is important, Canada working to go further, minister says

Politics

    OTTAWA -

    The EU's adoption of a law to set aside windfall profits made on frozen Russian central bank assets was an important measure and Canada is working with allies to go further to make Moscow pay for damages in Ukraine, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday.

    "This is an important measure that the EU has taken. Canada thinks that we need to go further and we're going to keep working with our partners on that," Freeland told reporters in Ottawa.

    "Russia has done tremendous damage to Ukraine ... It's going to cost a lot of money to rebuild, and we think it is absolutely appropriate for the aggressor to pay for that damage," she said.

    (Reporting by Steve Scherer and Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

