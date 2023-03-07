EU head Ursula von der Leyen in Canada to promote sustainability, Ukraine support
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is in Canada for a short visit aimed at promoting transatlantic ties.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join von der Leyen at CFB Kingston this morning to meet with Canadian Armed Forces personnel who have deployed to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees.
The two will also hold an event regarding collaboration on critical minerals in the net-zero economy during a visit to a clean technology company.
According to Trudeau's office, the pair will discuss climate change, gender equity and ways to broaden trade and investment.
This evening, von der Leyen will address the House of Commons about Canada's ties with Europe and mark International Women's Day, which is Wednesday.
She is also scheduled to meet Wednesday morning with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon.
As foreign interference allegations stack up, top intelligence official says last two elections were 'legitimate'
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, one of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials told MPs that while Canadians' concerns about foreign meddling are understandable, they should be assured that 'the last two federal elections were fair and legitimate.'
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
EXCLUSIVE | Gay man taking Canadian government to court, says sperm donation restrictions make him feel like a 'second-class citizen'
A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.
Canada may be turning corner on inflation, but Bank of Canada governor not ruling out 'mild recession'
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is 'turning the corner' on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a 'mild recession.' In an English-language broadcast exclusive interview with CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, Macklem encouraged Canadians to prepare a 'buffer' to withstand 'tougher times.'
opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight
The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau can't ignore the dangers of Chinese meddling in Canada's elections
Bombshell revelations that suggest Chinese agents actively, fraudulently and successfully manipulated Canada's electoral integrity in the last two federal elections cannot be dismissed with the standard Justin Trudeau nothing-to-see-here shrug, Don Martin writes in his exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air
The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover
Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits
Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '
Amid high inflation, MPs should push grocer CEOs to disclose margins on food: experts
As members of Parliament gear up to grill the CEOs of Canada's largest grocery store chains, experts say elected officials should push for more transparency on why grocers are making so much money.
Canada donating 7 electrical transformers to help Ukraine's energy grid
The federal government is donating seven electrical transformers to repair Ukraine’s battered electrical grid, CTV News has learned.
Preparing for recession, Canada's biggest banks put aside $2.5 billion for loan defaults
Canada's six largest banks have put aside over $2.4 billion combined to cover potential losses, anticipating more Canadians will be unable to pay off loans and credit card debt as the country heads into an expected recession.
Court certifies class-action suit alleging rampant illegal strip searches in prisons
Ontario's Superior Court of Justice has certified a class-action lawsuit alleging that Canadian authorities illegally strip searched federal inmates hundreds of thousands of times over three decades.
New research reveals face blindness may be more common than scientists believed
A new research found that face-blindness probably affects as many as three per cent of the world's population – significantly more people than initially believed.
'Keto-like' diet may be associated with a higher risk of heart disease, according to new research
A low-carb, high-fat 'keto-like' diet may be linked to higher levels of 'bad' cholesterol and double the risk of cardiovascular events such as blocked arteries, heart attacks and strokes, according to new research.
'It's beyond tragic': Family mourns B.C.'s Kiara Agnew, 23, after suspected murder in Mexico
The family of a B.C. woman who was found dead in Mexico on Friday is desperate to get her body home.
Women powered pandemic shift toward higher paying jobs, but pay gap persists: RBC
Women have powered a recent shift toward higher-paying and -skilled jobs, but a pay gap will persist until they cease being outnumbered by men in senior management positions, says a new report.
Real estate broker weighs in on class-action lawsuit against Realtor commissions
A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges that some of Canada’s largest brokerages and real-estate associations are engaged in price-fixing to inflate Realtor commissions.
Kim's sister warns North Korea ready to act against U.S., South Korea
The influential sister of North Korea's leader warned Tuesday that her country is ready to take 'quick, overwhelming action' against the United States and South Korea, a day after the U.S. flew a nuclear-capable B-52 bomber in a demonstration of strengthen against the North.
2 Capitol riot defendants sought by FBI after disappearing
The FBI is searching for a Florida woman who was supposed to stand trial Monday on charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack as well as another riot defendant who has also gone missing, officials said.
U.S. citizen, Somali convicted in journalist's hostage-taking
Two men have been convicted of helping Somali pirates who kidnapped a U.S. journalist for ransom and held him for 2 1/2 years, prosecutors said.
Rampaging Myanmar soldiers killed 17 people in 2 villages, residents say
Soldiers in Myanmar rampaged through several villages, raping, beheading and killing at least 17 people, residents said, in the latest of what critics of the ruling military say are a series of war crimes since the army seized power two years ago.
U.S. man accused of trying to open jet's door, attacking crew
A Massachusetts man tried to open an airliner's emergency door on a cross-country flight from Los Angeles to Boston and then tried to stab a flight attendant in the neck with a broken metal spoon, federal prosecutors alleged Monday.
Murdaugh testimony only confirmed his guilt, jurors say
Alex Murdaugh didn't help his defence when he took the stand at his trial for the murder of his wife and son, three jurors said on Monday.
Trudeau tapping special rapporteur and two national security bodies to investigate foreign interference
Facing pressure over rising concerns around foreign interference in Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be naming a new special rapporteur to investigate. Trudeau made the announcement on Monday as part of a suite of new measures aimed at addressing Canadians' concerns over alleged election meddling by China during the last two federal campaigns.
-
-
Retired NFL players with concussion symptoms showed worse cognitive function long after career, study finds
A new study has found that NFL players who experienced concussion symptoms during their years on field showed reduced cognitive function long after retiring.
Japan destroys new rocket in space after second-stage engine failure
Japan's space agency intentionally destroyed a new H3 rocket minutes after its launch Tuesday because the ignition failed for the second stage of the country's first new rocket series in more than two decades.
Twitter glitches as links, images fail to load
Twitter experienced a bevy of glitches for over an hour Monday as links stopped working, some users were unable to log in and images were not loading for others.
Style change in classic paintings showed 'atmospheric reality' of Industrial Revolution pollution: study
A new study suggests classic paintings by renowned artists J.M.W. Turner and Claude Monet may have been influenced by air pollution during the Industrial Revolution.
'Dilbert,' Scott Adams draw ire from fellow cartoonists
Cartoonists are pushing back against racist remarks made by "Dilbert" creator Scott Adams, with one artist even using his own strip this week to lampoon the disgraced cartoon now dropped by newspapers nationwide.
Bruce Willis' wife begs paparazzi not to yell at him in the street
Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, has called on paparazzi to keep their distance and stop yelling at the "Die Hard" star when they see him in public.
2 dead in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
The death toll rose to two on Monday following a stampede at a rap concert in Rochester, New York, that authorities said may have been triggered by unfounded fears of gunfire.
Malls could turn empty Nordstrom stores into residential units, says one expert
A retail expert says Canadian mall operators looking to fill spaces left behind after Nordstrom Inc. stores depart this year could cash in on the country's strong demand for residential housing.
EU head says Canada should focus on exporting clean hydrogen ahead of Ontario visit
Canada should focus on exporting clean hydrogen to Europe as the continent shifts its fuel sources away from Russia, the head of the European Union said ahead of her visit to Canada.
Toblerone can no longer claim to be Swiss-made
Toblerone bars, sold in over 100 countries, can no longer be called Swiss chocolate because the brand's U.S. owner is moving some production out of Switzerland.
Self-taught chefs win coveted stars from Michelin Guide
Michelin's 2023 awards for French chefs put the accent on the regions of France, not Paris. The only chef to walk away with three stars -- the highest award, reserved for gastronomic luminaries -- was Alexandre Couillon for his creations at La Marine, his restaurant on the tip of the Ile de Noirmoutier on the Atlantic Ocean.
U.S. court says French, Swiss groups cannot restrict 'gruyere' cheese label
The name 'gruyere' can be used to label cheeses from outside of the Gruyère region of Switzerland and France, a U.S. appeals court said on Friday, in a victory for U.S. dairy groups and others.
Canada Soccer sponsor offers financial support to resolve dispute with women's team
GE Appliances says it is offering sponsorship money in hopes of helping resolve the labour impasse between Canada Soccer and the women's national team.
Company behind Sporting Life and Golf Town set to launch new Team Town Sports store
Canadian retailer Sporting Life Group is launching a new chain of big box stores that will cater to players of team sports of all ages and genders.
Playing with Hart: Lead Joe Hart and father Richard wearing Ontario colours at Brier
Ontario will need some victories over the last three days of round-robin play to have a shot of making the three-team cut out of Pool B.
Drivers strike over plan to remove aging Philippine jeepneys
Philippine transport groups launched a nationwide strike Monday to protest a government program drivers fear would phase out traditional jeepneys, which have become a cultural icon, and other aging public transport vehicles.
Verstappen wins again, Alonso reminds everyone of his talent
Max Verstappen cruised to the win Sunday as he opened his defence of his back-to-back world championships. His dominance put all the focus on the rest of the field and it was Fernando Alonso who stole the show with his first podium in 26 races -- a performance that came 13 years after he won in Bahrain with Ferrari.
Ford to raise production as U.S. auto sales start to recover
Ford will increase production of six models this year, half of them electric, as the company and the auto industry start to rebound from sluggish U.S. sales in 2022.