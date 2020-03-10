OTTAWA -- The federal ethics commissioner says there is no reason to believe former Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick broke the conflict-of-interest law during the SNC-Lavalin affair.

In a report today, commissioner Mario Dion says he will therefore not undertake a full examination of the allegation and considers the matter closed.

In late September, the public sector integrity commissioner referred to Dion an accusation of conflict of interest against Wernick concerning his actions while he was the top public servant.

Such referrals require the ethics watchdog to take an initial look at the matter and issue a report.

An unidentified individual alleged to the integrity commissioner that Wernick had inappropriately pressured Jody Wilson-Raybould, when she was justice minister and attorney general, to pursue negotiations with Montreal-based firm SNC-Lavalin towards an agreement that would avoid criminal prosecution for corruption and fraud.

SNC-Lavalin's construction division pleaded guilty in December to a charge of fraud over $5,000, will pay a $280-million penalty and will be subject to a three-year probation order.

