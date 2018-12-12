

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The federal ethics watchdog says the head of an agency overseeing important federal sites in and around Ottawa violated conflict-of-interest rules a dozen times.

Mario Dion's report today says Mark Kristmanson, CEO of the National Capital Commission, ran afoul of ethics standards when he accepted invitations to events from organizations with official business ties to the commission.

The organizations that had Kristmanson and his wife to events include the National Arts Centre, the Canadian Museum of Nature, Via Rail and the Royal Canadian Geographical Society.

Kristmanson was "personally involved" in decisions about construction projects at the arts centre and nature museum, the approval of Via Rail's design for Ottawa's train station, as well as the society's lease of a prized federal property at 50 Sussex Dr., on the Ottawa River.

Federal conflict-of-interest rules prohibit officeholders like Kristmanson from accepting gifts that might reasonably seen as a means to influence official decision-making.

Dion says there was no evidence to suggest Kristmanson was asked to perform an official function at any of the events, which would have made the invitations exempt from ethics rules.