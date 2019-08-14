Ethics czar finds Trudeau broke Conflict of Interest Act over SNC-Lavalin scandal
Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 11:12AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 14, 2019 11:20AM EDT
OTTAWA—Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion has found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contravened the federal Conflict of Interest Act in relation to the SNC-Lavalin scandal. This is the second time the ethics commissioner's office has found the prime minister has broken federal ethics laws.
This is a breaking news update, more to come.