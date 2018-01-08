OTTAWA – Finance Minister Bill Morneau has been cleared by ethics commissioner Mary Dawson regarding his 2015 sell-off of Morneau Shepell shares, CTV News has learned.

Dawson was asked by the opposition to look into the minister over his selling of Morneau Shepell shares in the fall of 2015. The opposition had alleged Morneau had been in a conflict of interest by selling off his shares ahead of income tax changes.

This finding is unrelated to a separate investigation regarding Bill C-27.

With a report from CTV News' Michel Boyer