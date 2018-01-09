OTTAWA -- The House of Commons Ethics Committee is holding a special meeting this afternoon in Ottawa to discuss calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to testify.

The Conservatives on the committee want to have him appear to talk about being found in contravention of federal ethics rules.

MPs are convening in Ottawa on the request of Conservative ethics critic Peter Kent, to discuss the conflict of interest and ethics commissioner's report on the prime minister’s family vacation to the Aga Khan's private island in the Bahamas over the 2016 holiday season.

Kent's motion reads: "That, the Committee invite the Prime Minister to discuss Commissioner Dawson's findings in The Trudeau Report released by the Commissioner’s office on December 20, 2017, and that this meeting take place either on January 17 or January 18, 2018."

Whether the motion to invite the PM will pass is in the hands of the seven Liberal MPs on the committee.

While the 11-member committee is one of a small handful that are chaired by the Opposition, the government still holds the majority of the seats.

The Liberal MPs are not expected to vote in favour of the motion, though if successful it would be a rare appearance of a prime minister at a House of Commons committee.

Keeping 'partisan attacks' out of it is what Canadians want: PM

Earlier Tuesday, Trudeau indicated little interest in the idea of testifying before the committee of MPs saying he thinks Canadians would prefer to keep "mudslinging" out of ethical matters.

"I think keeping politics and partisan attacks to the side on this is what Canadians expect," Trudeau said in a radio interview Tuesday morning, when asked if he’d consider appearing before the House ethics committee.

Trudeau said he was pleased that the federal conflict of interest and ethics commissioner operates "above partisan politics," to keep the office’s findings separate from "partisan attacks and mudslinging."

When previously asked for comment on whether he’d offer to appear or if the motion to have him testify would be a free vote for the Liberal members on the committee, Trudeau’s office cited the independence of parliamentary committees.

"We respect their independence and will not prejudge the outcome of committee members' discussions," PM spokesperson Eleanore Catenaro told CTV News.

On Dec. 20, then-commissioner Mary Dawson tabled her findings into an investigation into the prime minister’s Aga Khan vacation. In ‘The Trudeau Report’, Dawson found that the prime minister broke the Conflict of Interest Act in four ways:

Failing to arrange his private affairs to avoid being in conflict of interest;

Accepting the gift of accommodations on the private island, by someone who is registered to lobby his office;

Travelling on non-commercial aircraft charted by the Aga Khan; and

Not recusing himself from discussions that provided an opportunity to further the Aga Khan's interests.

The Conservatives argue that the commissioner’s findings "clearly warrant" further questioning, including on who else he met with while there. They also want to see Trudeau repay the $200,000 they say he billed taxpayers for the trip.

While Dawson’s last day as ethics czar was Monday, Jan. 8, she is scheduled to appear before the ethics committee on Wednesday to discuss her findings.

