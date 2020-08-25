OTTAWA -- New Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is spelling out his next steps as the leader of the Official Opposition and his vision for the country in his first press conference since taking the helm of the party.

In his first day inside the Opposition Leader’s Office, alongside some of his campaign staff, O’Toole spoke to his predecessor Andrew Scheer, who has offered to help ensure a smooth transition.

O’Toole also had a phone call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Both sides considered it a cordial conversation, according to their offices, but soon enough the two will be squaring off across the aisle in the House of Commons, or out on the campaign trail depending on how soon the next federal election is called.

As a sitting MP, O’Toole has vowed to hold the Liberals to account “on day one.”

With Parliament prorogued until Sept. 23 O’Toole has some time to consider how to reconfigure his front bench of critics, and determine what approach his caucus will take when it comes to what’s shaping up to be at least two confidence votes in quick succession: on the Liberals’ throne speech setting pandemic recovery priorities, and on a new bill to implement billions of dollars in new COVID-19 aid benefits.

He has yet to weigh in on whether he’ll be ready to take down Trudeau’s minority government over its handling of the WE Charity student grant controversy, but on Monday his office said he implored Trudeau to allow the committees studying the matter to get back to it in short order in the fall.

The newly-chosen front man of the party is set to also face questions about what his plans are for his leadership race opponents and their supporters. Party unity will be key and what roles he gives, or doesn’t give, to Peter MacKay, Leslyn Lewis and Derek Sloan could impact that effort.