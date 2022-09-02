Erin O'Toole to appear by video at event where new Conservative leader is named
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole will deliver a greeting at the party's leadership event where his successor will be named but he won't be on the stage.
Party president Rob Batherson says O'Toole was invited to speak in person at the Sept. 10 event in Ottawa but will issue his greetings by video instead.
Batherson says O'Toole had a prior commitment that will keep him from attending.
O'Toole's ouster as party leader last winter launched the party's third leadership race since the party lost the 2015 election.
The Ontario MP has kept a low profile since a majority of his caucus voted to remove him as leader last February following months of tension.
Many in the caucus were unhappy about how O'Toole handled COVID-19 vaccine mandates and efforts to moderate some Conservative polices such as climate change.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Conservative leadership: A round up of key moments as the race nears its end
With two weeks to go until the Conservative Party of Canada announces its new leader, CTVNews.ca has compiled a round up of some of the key moments from the race.
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Michelle O'Bonsawin says she hopes to make 'lasting contribution' to Supreme Court
Appearing before parliamentarians, incoming Supreme Court justice Michelle O'Bonsawin said she hopes her unique perspective will allow her to make a 'lasting contribution' as the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court.
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year. In an exclusive interview with CTV News, Macklem says the path to a 'soft' economic landing is 'narrowing' but at this point the central bank is not projecting a recession.
Opinion
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mar-a-Lago search inventory shows documents marked as classified mixed with clothes, gifts, press clippings
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Friday released a detailed inventory from the Mar-a-Lago search that the Justice Department previously filed under seal in court.
Should Canada forgive student loans?
Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden announced his administration would be forgiving up to US$20,000 in student loans for low- and middle-income borrowers. The move has sparked debate over whether Canada should do the same, but experts are divided over whether cancelling student debt is the best way to help young Canadians.
B.C. filmmaker killed during altercation with neighbour, RCMP say
Local filmmaker Manbir 'Mani' Amar has been identified as the man killed during an alleged altercation between neighbours in Surrey, B.C., earlier this week.
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate for fifth time
Inflation appears to have peaked but it's still running hot and a supersized rate hike from the Bank of Canada next week is widely expected. Some economists think Wednesday's hike could be the last for a while.
Handgun misfires in assassination attempt on Argentina's VP
Judicial and law enforcement authorities were investigating Friday whether a Brazilian citizen who appears to have tried to assassinate Argentina's politically powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez was a lone gunman or whether he was part of a larger organization.
Canada-wide recall for galangal powder after poisonings in southern Ont.
Health Canada is recalling Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder due to aconitine contamination, days after a mass poisoning at a restaurant in Markham, Ont.
Remote work debate intensifies as companies mandate return to office after Labour Day
A return-to-office showdown is unfolding in Canada and pitting some bosses and workers against each other as the back-to-school season brings with it a renewed push to get employees back into office buildings.
Ontario's science table members would have advised against scrapping COVID isolation
Members of Ontario's outgoing science table say they would have advised against the province's decision to scrap COVID-19 isolation requirements if they were consulted on the move.
G7 countries agree to cap the price of Russian oil
The West's biggest economies on Friday agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil in an attempt to reduce Moscow's ability to fund its war in Ukraine without further stoking global inflation.
Canada
-
B.C. filmmaker killed during altercation with neighbour, RCMP say
Local filmmaker Manbir 'Mani' Amar has been identified as the man killed during an alleged altercation between neighbours in Surrey, B.C., earlier this week.
-
Ontario's science table members would have advised against scrapping COVID isolation
Members of Ontario's outgoing science table say they would have advised against the province's decision to scrap COVID-19 isolation requirements if they were consulted on the move.
-
Should Canada forgive student loans?
Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden announced his administration would be forgiving up to US$20,000 in student loans for low- and middle-income borrowers. The move has sparked debate over whether Canada should do the same, but experts are divided over whether cancelling student debt is the best way to help young Canadians.
-
Toronto woman fights months for access to government accounts after SIN flagged as 'deceased'
A Toronto woman has spent months fighting for access to her government accounts after she says her Social Insurance Number (SIN) was flagged as ‘deceased’ by Service Canada.
-
Medicine Hat, Alta. police officer found guilty of assault in 'nicky, nicky nine door' prank
A member of the Medicine Hat Police Service has been found guilty of assault after he attacked a youth when someone knocked on the officer's door and ran away.
-
How the U.S. heat dome will impact Canada's Labour Day long weekend weather
The Western U.S. is currently sweltering under a heat dome, and according to experts, we’ll be feeling some of those impacts in parts of Canada this long weekend.
World
-
Aid pours into Pakistan; deaths from floods cross 1,200 mark
Planes carrying fresh supplies are surging across a humanitarian air bridge to flood-ravaged Pakistan as the death toll surged past 1,200, officials said Friday, with families and children at special risk of disease and homelessness.
-
Fighting goes on near Ukraine nuclear plant; IAEA on site
Fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces raged Friday near Europe's biggest nuclear power plant in a Russian-held area of eastern Ukraine, as experts from the UN's nuclear watchdog agency assessing damage sought to prevent even the slightest leak of radioactive material.
-
China taps into anti-West resentment to counter UN report
Hours after yet another assessment by outside observers that China's crackdown in its far-west Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stepped up to a podium to go on the offensive.
-
Yoga sect allegedly exploited women to lure men like Placido Domingo
An Argentina-based yoga group sexually exploited vulnerable women it called 'geishas' to get money and influence from wealthy and powerful men around the world, including opera star Placido Domingo, who knew the organization's leaders for more than two decades, according to interviews with former members and local authorities.
-
Mar-a-Lago search inventory shows documents marked as classified mixed with clothes, gifts, press clippings
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Friday released a detailed inventory from the Mar-a-Lago search that the Justice Department previously filed under seal in court.
-
Handgun misfires in assassination attempt on Argentina's VP
Judicial and law enforcement authorities were investigating Friday whether a Brazilian citizen who appears to have tried to assassinate Argentina's politically powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez was a lone gunman or whether he was part of a larger organization.
Politics
-
Erin O'Toole to appear by video at event where new Conservative leader is named
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole will deliver a greeting at the party's leadership event where his successor will be named but he won't be on the stage.
-
Prime minister says some premiers not being honest about carbon pricing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some premiers are not being honest about the effect of Ottawa's carbon tax.
-
Trudeau set to visit Greater Toronto Area today
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be making stops across Ontario's Halton Region today.
Health
-
Canada-wide recall for galangal powder after poisonings in southern Ont.
Health Canada is recalling Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder due to aconitine contamination, days after a mass poisoning at a restaurant in Markham, Ont.
-
Ultraprocessed foods linked to cancer and early death, studies find
Eating a lot of ultraprocessed foods significantly increases men's risk of colorectal cancer and can lead to heart disease and early death in both men and women, according to two new, large-scale studies of people in the United States and Italy published Wednesday in British medical journal The BMJ.
-
How are Canadian universities responding to monkeypox?
As the new school year kicks off, universities across the country are back in crisis management mode, this time to address monkeypox. The Public Health Agency in Canada recently reported a slowing down in the spread of cases, but experts say that schools need to remain prepared.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket after fixes
NASA aimed for a Saturday launch of its new moon rocket, after fixing fuel leaks and working around a bad engine sensor that foiled the first try.
-
Webb telescope captures its first direct image of an exoplanet
Astronomers have captured the first direct image of an exoplanet with the James Webb Space Telescope.
-
'No smoking gun': Calgary scientists studying Mars soil for signs it supported life
A University of Calgary scientist is hoping to determine whether Mars was ever capable of supporting life.
Entertainment
-
Turkish pop singer indicted for inciting hatred
A Turkish pop-singer could face up to three years in prison after she was indicted Friday for "inciting hatred and enmity" over a joke she made about religious schools in the country.
-
Taylor Swift to host screening of 'All Too Well' short film at Toronto International Film Festival
Taylor Swift has joined the roster of celebrities making appearances at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
-
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. celebrate 20 years of marriage
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. celebrated 20 years of marriage on Thursday.
Business
-
G7 countries agree to cap the price of Russian oil
The West's biggest economies on Friday agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil in an attempt to reduce Moscow's ability to fund its war in Ukraine without further stoking global inflation.
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 300 points in late-morning trading
Canada's main stock index rose more than 300 points in late-morning trading to regain some of its recent losses, led by strength in the heavyweight energy, base metal and financial sectors.
-
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate for fifth time
Inflation appears to have peaked but it's still running hot and a supersized rate hike from the Bank of Canada next week is widely expected. Some economists think Wednesday's hike could be the last for a while.
Lifestyle
-
Fiddle and the forge: National music champ is also an Alberta blacksmith
Whether he's fiddling a tune for a national title or swinging a hammer at his day job, Ethan Harty says the key to his success is focusing on the "fine details."
-
Dazzling pink diamond could fetch more than US$21 million at auction
A dazzling pink diamond, described as one of the world's purest, could fetch more than US$21 million when it goes under the hammer in Hong Kong in October, auction house Sotheby's said on Wednesday.
-
The telltale signs of quiet firing and other 'quiet' workplace practices
Add "quiet firing" and "quiet managing" to the list of modern terms that describe familiar workplace practices. The two have emerged following the popularization of the term "quiet quitting" on the social media app TikTok in August.
Sports
-
Summit Series at 50: A battle on ice that shaped today's NHL
Friday marks 50 years since Canada faced off against the Soviet Union in a bitter battle on the ice, beginning with Game 1 of the Summit Series at the Montreal Forum.
-
Kyrgios fined for spitting, obscenities at U.S. Open
Fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios has been fined US$7,500 for 'spitting and audible obscenities' during his second-round win at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, tournament organizers told Reuters.
-
Nadal overcomes hitting himself in face with own racket to beat Fognini in U.S. Open 2nd round
Rafael Nadal overcame accidentally hitting himself in the face with his own racket to beat Fabio Fognini in the U.S. Open second round.
Autos
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
-
F1 leader Verstappen returns to his Orange Army at Dutch GP
Formula One leader Max Verstappen returns home to his Orange Army of fans at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, with another world title approaching ominously and a different award already in hand.
-
F1 ruling clears way for Piastri to drive for McLaren in '23
Oscar Piastri will join McLaren on a multiyear deal in 2023 after Formula One's contracts board ruled in his favor and against Alpine on Friday.