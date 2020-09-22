Erin O'Toole's wife tests positive for COVID-19
Erin O'Toole walks with his wife Rebecca, second right, daughter Mollie and son Jack, right, after being announced as the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, in Ottawa, on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
OTTAWA -- Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s wife Rebecca has tested positive for COVID-19 after her husband revealed he had tested positive for the virus last Friday.
The family was tested on Thursday after news that one of his staff had tested positive. They were turned away from an at-capacity Ottawa facility before travelling across the provincial border to Gatineau, Que.
While Ms. O’Toole’s first test was negative, after she started exhibiting symptoms her second test on Sunday was positive.
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet has also tested positive for COVID-19.