OTTAWA -- Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s wife Rebecca has tested positive for COVID-19 after her husband revealed he had tested positive for the virus last Friday.

The family was tested on Thursday after news that one of his staff had tested positive. They were turned away from an at-capacity Ottawa facility before travelling across the provincial border to Gatineau, Que.

While Ms. O’Toole’s first test was negative, after she started exhibiting symptoms her second test on Sunday was positive.

They are monitoring their children Mollie and Jack for symptoms.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet has also tested positive for COVID-19.