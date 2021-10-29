OTTAWA -- Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Canada has two "very heavy weeks" ahead as the government gears up for negotiations at the United Nations climate change conference.

International officials are set to meet in Scotland starting Sunday as they try to ramp up efforts to curb climate change, with the risk of failure hanging over their heads amid mounting tensions over unmet funding promises.

Guilbeault saidhe is "cautiously optimistic" about how talks will progress, citing a joint report from Canada and Germany this week that they expect rich countries to step up on a pledge to provide developing nations with US$100 billion in annual aid to tackle global warming -- a decade-old commitment that has so far fallen short.

"That being said, it's not always enough to show up. We can't always agree," he said at a virtual news conference Friday.

"These are difficult negotiations. Everyone is not necessarily ready to do more or do more faster," he added in French.

Guilbeault said sometimes there is a tendency to see these conferences as being like hockey or football games, where some countries emerge winners and others losers.

"When in reality, I think the most prudent approach to take when there are negotiations on climate is to see it as a continuum. Sometimes it goes better, sometimes not quite so well," he said in French.

The UN conference meetings, known as COP26 and delayed one year by COVID-19, are intended to finalize the rule book for the Paris accord, including how carbon emissions trading can work between countries and what each country has to report about progress toward climate goals.

The Trudeau government vowed in April to slash Canada's greenhouse gas emissions by 40 to 45 per cent within the next decade. In the recent election campaign, the Liberals also pledged to reduce the oil and gas sector's methane emissions by 75 per cent below 2012 levels.

On top of these promises, Guilbeault pointed to Canada's co-chairing with Germany of the UN task force on how to meet the conference's goal of massive climate funding for poorer states.

"The international community had very little faith in us, and I think that is clear evidence that the situation has changed," Guilbeault told reporters in French.

The former environmental activist noted he had been to many previous UN climate conferences, where he said Canada did not play a prominent role.

The world's wealthiest countries failed to meet a 2009 goal to provide the developing world with US$100 billion in climate aid by 2020 -- and won't get there for another two years, a new analysis showed Monday.

The news threatens to cast a pall over the climate talks in Glasgow, which run this weekend through Nov. 12.

The climate finance plan outlined Monday stemmed from a collaboration between former environment minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Germany's state secretary for the environment, Jochen Flasbarth. The two were asked in July by COP26 president designate Alok Sharma to figure out countries' precise financing pledges through to 2025.

The duo spent the past three months wrangling new commitments out of various governments, with Sweden and New Zealand offering fresh pledges and Italy among the most notable holdouts. Canada has promised to double its climate aid to more than $1 billion a year for the next five years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2021