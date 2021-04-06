OTTAWA -- Canada’s military ombudsman issued a plea to the House of Commons’ defence committee Tuesday to refrain from politicizing its review of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces and to focus on concrete change.

Gregory Lick said he’s heard conflicting and "sometimes incorrect information" in witness testimony, specifically about the handling of an allegation against former defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance in 2018, brought forward by Lick’s predecessor.

"Testimony has changed about who knew what when, who had authority to act, what should have been done, and who is accountable. I say enough," he said.

"Enough of the self-protectionism and deflecting, enough political foot-dragging. It’s time to focus our collective energy on changing culture and establishing processes that will truly serve the individuals who find themselves the subject of misconduct."

Former clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick, who served in the role at the time when the allegation against Vance was brought forward, is also appearing before committee Tuesday.

He confirmed earlier testimony that the Prime Minister’s Office was made aware of the allegation on March 2, 2018 and informed the Privy Council Office later that day. He said his office tried to reach out to then-ombudsman Gary Walbourne for more information about the report but was denied because of confidentiality.

"There were no complainant to interview, no witnesses to interview and it would have been inappropriate to reach out to General Vance. There was no path forward," he said.

More to come…