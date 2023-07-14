Emergency visa applications for Ukrainians fleeing war to end Saturday
Canada is expected to close applications for temporary emergency visas offered to Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression Saturday -- but hasn't announced whether it plans to offer long-term refuge.
Canada launched the emergency visa after the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year as millions of people fled the embattled country.
The visa is available to an unlimited number of Ukrainians and allows them to work and study in Canada for three years while they figure out their next steps. Those who've come to Canada using the emergency visa aren't given refugee status in Canada, and instead are considered temporary residents.
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser extended the program in March as the war stretched into its second year. The extended application period ends July 15.
More than 1.1 million people have applied and more 800,000 visas have been approved as of July 1, though only about 21 per cent of the visa holders have actually come to Canada.
Ukrainians who have already been granted the visa will still be able to come to Canada until the end of March 2024.
The government extended settlement services that are typically reserved for refugees and other permanent residents to Ukrainians with an emergency visa, and those services will still be offered until the end of March 2025.
"We are waiting to hear what the government decides will be the new, July 16 and onward parameters for Ukrainians to come to Canada," said Ukrainian Canadian Congress executive director Ihor Michalchyshyn.
"Even though there's a very large number of people who have applied -- over a million people have applied thus far -- there's still potentially some that haven't or whose situation may change and might need a temporary refuge."
Last month, the immigration minister said Ukrainians could apply through traditional immigration streams while the government considers the best long-term plan.
The congress has urged the government to find ways for people to continue to come to Canada to work while they wait out the war.
"Our view is that there should be open work permits for anybody who continues to apply to come to Canada, as well as some supports in terms of services and language," Michalchyshyn said.
He has also asked the government to continue to prioritize applications from Ukraine to hasten people to safety.
More than 6.3 million refugees from Ukraine have been recorded by the United Nations Refugee Agency, and more than five million are estimated to be displaced within Ukraine itself.
Michalchyshyn said the war is not over and is unlikely to end soon, so it's important to give people some certainty about their options.
"Nobody knows how long the war will go and how long people will be watching this situation to see if they can go home or not," he said.
"We're looking forward to clarity, because that will help people make choices and decisions."
The federal government also promised to offer permanent residency to Ukrainians with family ties to Canada. Fraser said last month that the program would launch soon, but he has yet to make an announcement.
"We're hoping and waiting and we're overdue to hear from the federal government about a family reunification pathway. That's something we are eager to hear more about, because there have been people bringing their parents and siblings over," Michalchyshyn said.
People who are already in Canada with an emergency visa will have until March 31, 2024 to apply to extend or change their temporary status in the country.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Liberals unveil plan to make hybrid House of Commons sittings permanent
Government House Leader Mark Holland has unveiled the federal Liberals' plans to make hybrid sittings a permanent feature in the House of Commons.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Suspect taken into custody in Long Island serial killings, AP source says
A suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Friday.
From an aggregate price of $809K to the market correction, report looks at real estate trends in Canada
A new report has found that buyer demand for homes is remaining strong in Canada despite borrowing rate hikes — and the market may be stabilizing after the pandemic boom.
Aspartame a 'possible' carcinogen but evidence limited, WHO says
The Canadian Cancer Society and Health Canada are reviewing the World Health Organization's classification of aspartame as 'possibly carcinogenic.'
Emergency visa applications for Ukrainians fleeing war to end Saturday
Canada is expected to close applications for temporary emergency visas offered to Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression Saturday -- but hasn't announced whether it plans to offer long-term refuge.
'Bandanas, in essence' what firefighters are using to protect themselves from wildfire smoke: expert
Firefighters do not have proper equipment when battling wildfires in Canada, one expert said, leading to adverse impacts on their health.
Kevin Spacey 'misread the signs' but did not assault man, actor tells London court
Kevin Spacey on Friday described an allegation he grabbed a man's crotch as 'made up,' in combative exchanges with prosecutors at the Oscar-winning actor's sexual assault trial.
8 people found dead in a boat off Senegal's coast and a search was launched for possible survivors
Eight migrants were found dead after a boat capsized off the coast of northern Senegal as it tried to reach Europe, the government said.
After the storm: Record-breaking rainfall and a possible 2nd tornado near Montreal
A powerful storm that swept through southwestern Quebec on Thursday produced record rainfall, flash flooding, and at least one tornado on the territory -- possibly two. Environment Canada recorded 38.6 millimetres of rain in Montreal alone, surpassing the 1997 record of 34 mm.
Putin says he offered Wagner mercenaries the option to keep operating as a single unit
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he offered mercenaries from the Wagner private military company the option of continuing to serve as a single unit under the same officer when he met with them five days after the group's abortive revolt last month that posed the most serious threat to his 23-year rule amid the war in Ukraine.
Canada
-
After the storm: Record-breaking rainfall and a possible 2nd tornado near Montreal
A powerful storm that swept through southwestern Quebec on Thursday produced record rainfall, flash flooding, and at least one tornado on the territory -- possibly two. Environment Canada recorded 38.6 millimetres of rain in Montreal alone, surpassing the 1997 record of 34 mm.
-
Hiker dies on after falling into canyon in Cypress Provincial Park
A man died after falling into a canyon while hiking in a popular provincial park on the North Shore Thursday, according to authorities.
-
'Bandanas, in essence' what firefighters are using to protect themselves from wildfire smoke: expert
Firefighters do not have proper equipment when battling wildfires in Canada, one expert said, leading to adverse impacts on their health.
-
'They can quickly get dangerous': Coyote pup walks into Winnipeg woman's home
A Winnipeg woman received a surprise after a coyote pup snuck into her home Wednesday night.
-
At least one 'damaging tornado' touches down in Ottawa
An estimated 125 homes were damaged when at least one tornado touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven Thursday afternoon. There are no reports of major injuries.
-
Health Canada recalls shower head heater due to shock and electrocution hazard
Health Canada has recalled WMLBK electric shower head heaters over the potential risk of electrocution.
World
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Suspect taken into custody in Long Island serial killings, AP source says
A suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Friday.
-
3 people seriously wounded in stabbing at church-run aid centre in Dutch city of Leiden
Three people were seriously wounded Friday in a stabbing at a church-run centre that houses several aid organizations in the Dutch university city of Leiden.
-
Russian lawmakers pass a bill outlawing gender-affirming procedures to protect 'traditional values'
Russian lawmakers on Friday adopted a bill outlawing gender-affirming procedures amid the Kremlin's crusade to protect what it views as the country's 'traditional values.'
-
Biden administration suspends satellite monitoring of Colombian coca crops as cocaine surges
The Biden administration has quietly ditched a key gauge used for decades to measure success in the war on drugs, suspending satellite monitoring of coca crops in Colombia as cocaine production surges in South America.
-
Putin says he offered Wagner mercenaries the option to keep operating as a single unit
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he offered mercenaries from the Wagner private military company the option of continuing to serve as a single unit under the same officer when he met with them five days after the group's abortive revolt last month that posed the most serious threat to his 23-year rule amid the war in Ukraine.
-
8 people found dead in a boat off Senegal's coast and a search was launched for possible survivors
Eight migrants were found dead after a boat capsized off the coast of northern Senegal as it tried to reach Europe, the government said.
Politics
-
Tentative deal reached in B.C. port strike, ending 13-day work stoppage
The strike at British Columbia’s ports is ending after both sides accepted the terms of a proposed deal recommended by a federal mediator.
-
Early-learning and child-care ministers promise to work together to improve workforce
Federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for early learning and child care say they plan to work together to address workforce challenges.
-
B.C. pulling ads from Facebook and Instagram over Meta's Bill C-18 response
The B.C. government is joining other Canadian jurisdictions in pulling ads from Facebook and Instagram over the decision of the platforms' parent company Meta to block Canadian news.
Health
-
'Bandanas, in essence' what firefighters are using to protect themselves from wildfire smoke: expert
Firefighters do not have proper equipment when battling wildfires in Canada, one expert said, leading to adverse impacts on their health.
-
Online, 'unalive' means death or suicide. Experts say it might help kids discuss those things
Language has always evolved. New words have always popped up. Teenagers have often led the way. But the internet and online life pave the way for it to happen more quickly.
-
Aspartame a 'possible' carcinogen but evidence limited, WHO says
The Canadian Cancer Society and Health Canada are reviewing the World Health Organization's classification of aspartame as 'possibly carcinogenic.'
Sci-Tech
-
Canadian police, emergency agencies consider adopting Meta's Threads
As tens of millions of people begin using Threads, Meta's rival to Twitter, police and emergency response agencies across Canada are considering embracing the new text-based app.
-
'Cellphone: Unseen Connections': D.C. Smithsonian museum exhibit explores history of the mobile phone
In the fabled National Museum of Natural History, which houses some of the world's oldest artifacts, the latest 'relic' on display is… the cellphone.
-
Twitter seeks end to U.S. oversight of data use as FTC's Lina Kahn goes before House committee
Twitter wants a federal court to end an order imposed by the Federal Trade Commission that limits its data security practices.
Entertainment
-
Kevin Spacey 'misread the signs' but did not assault man, actor tells London court
Kevin Spacey on Friday described an allegation he grabbed a man's crotch as 'made up,' in combative exchanges with prosecutors at the Oscar-winning actor's sexual assault trial.
-
Striking actors will begin picketing alongside writers in fight over the future of Hollywood
Striking screen actors will begin picketing alongside writers in New York and Los Angeles on Friday in what has become the biggest Hollywood labour fight in decades. The double-barreled strike will shut down the small number of productions that continued shooting in the two months since screenwriters stopped working.
-
Fran Drescher: 'What is happening to us is happening in all fields of labour'
Watch Screen Actors Guild president Fran Drescher’s full statement ahead of Hollywood actors joining the writers' strike at midnight.
Business
-
FTC reportedly investigating ChatGPT creator OpenAI over consumer protection issues
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into ChatGPT creator OpenAI and whether the artificial intelligence company violated consumer protection laws by scraping public data and publishing false information through its chatbot, according to reports in the Washington Post and the New York Times.
-
Founder of student aid startup Frank shakes head as prosecutor describes case against her
The founder of student aid startup Frank shook her head repeatedly Thursday as a prosecutor claimed that she tricked J.P. Morgan Chase into paying $175 million for her business by lying about its client base.
-
B.C. pulling ads from Facebook and Instagram over Meta's Bill C-18 response
The B.C. government is joining other Canadian jurisdictions in pulling ads from Facebook and Instagram over the decision of the platforms' parent company Meta to block Canadian news.
Lifestyle
-
From muskox wraps to fish tacos, Inuvik restaurants attract locals and tourists alike
In the heart of the western Arctic, restaurants are offering up local flavours to community members and tourists alike.
-
Got Sriracha? The price for a bottle of Huy Fong's iconic hot sauce gets spicy with supplies short
Scarcity of chile pepper supply is pumping hot sauce prices and shortages of the beloved red hot sauce packaged in those green-capped bottles, Huy Fong Foods' Sriracha.
-
Hungary slams hefty fine on bookstore chain over LGBTQ2S+ graphic novel, says it violated law
A government office in Hungary on Thursday levied a hefty fine against a national bookseller over a LGBTQ2S+ graphic novel, saying it violated a contentious law that prohibits the depiction of homosexuality to minors.
Sports
-
Canada ties England 0-0 in a closed-door match, its final World Cup warmup
Canada tied England 0-0 in a closed-door match Friday, its last outing before the July 20 kickoff of the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
-
World cycling's governing body bans female transgender athletes from women's events
Female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to compete in women's races, world cycling governing body the UCI said Friday. The decision came after American rider Austin Killips became the first openly transgender woman to win an official cycling event earlier this year.
-
NBA champ Jamal Murray headlines Canada's extended roster for FIBA Men's World Cup
Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray headlines Canada's extended senior men's basketball team roster.
Autos
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
-
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.