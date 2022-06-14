Emergency Preparedness Minister: police did not ask for Emergencies Act
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland say they didn't hear recommendations from police to enact the Emergencies Act.
Both ministers were called to testify before the special parliamentary committee that's tasked with exploring why the government declared a national emergency amid blockades at border crossings and in downtown Ottawa in February.
“I’m not aware of any recommendation of law enforcement,” Blair said Tuesday. "Quite frankly, this is a decision of government."
Blair said during the "Freedom Convoy" he spoke regularly with police who "were clearly having difficulties" restoring law and order, and that his role was to try to figure out why that was happening.
In response to Sen. Claude Carignan, who asked if Blair was aware of any such recommendation, he said, "Frankly I would have been quite surprised if the police had actually made a policy recommendation or asked for any legislative authority."
"I do not believe that would have been an appropriate thing for law enforcement to ask, and they did not ask," Blair said.
Freeland, for her part, didn't directly answer questions about who around the cabinet table suggested using the act.
“I would like to take the personal responsibility for that decision, it was my opinion it was the correct decision," she said.
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino has been under scrutiny since he told the committee in April that police asked for the government to invoke the act.
"The advice we received was to invoke the Emergencies Act," Mendicino said at the time.
Since then, the RCMP and Ottawa police have said they did not ask for the act to be used, and the deputy minister for public safety told the same committee that Mendicino's words were misunderstood.
Mendicino has been trying to clarify his comments, saying the government consulted with police about what powers they needed to end the blockades, and the Emergencies Act was the only way to give them those powers.
The federal Conservatives said the public safety minister has lost credibility over his comments about the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act, and they're calling for him to resign.
He said Tuesday the government "will never apologize for doing what is necessary" to end the protests and called for the Official Opposition to apologize for supporting the convoy.
Freeland's appearance before the committee was, in her own words, "adversarial" at times.
Several members accused her of not answering questions, being evasive, and of not bringing any new information.
She cited news reports and the City of Ottawa, among others, in her answers to questions and recommended committee members direct some questions to others including the RCMP.
Bloc Québécois MP Rhéal Fortin was unable to get a direct answer to his questions about what steps the federal government tried taking before using the act, which Freeland called a last resort.
NDP MP Matthew Green repeatedly asked whether the minister took notes at high-level meetings she had with bank officials about the economic measures in the emergency declaration.
After getting no response during his given time for questions, Green said "that is unreal."
Conservative MP Larry Brock said Freeland "wasted 90 minutes of precious committee time."
“I appreciate many of us here are elected and we have a partisan job to do,” Freeland said at one point during the meeting.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
What is Bill C-21? A look at the proposed firearm legislation and its implications
What does Bill C-21 propose to do? From a handgun 'freeze' to 'red' and 'yellow' flag laws, CTVNews.ca explores the federal government's proposed firearm legislation.
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, doing media interviews, and participating in debates, each contender has been releasing details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
OPINION | Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Governor General, entourage amass $100K in-flight catering bill during trip to Middle East
Governor General Mary Simon and her guests racked up a nearly $100,000 catering bill during their flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to 24.
OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Amid mounting pressure on the Canadian government to address long delays and wait times at airports, federal ministers announced on Tuesday that the government will be lifting vaccine requirements for domestic and outbound international travellers. CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current COVID-19 rules around travel as well as what's changing.
Two Air Canada planes came at risk of colliding while taking off on same runway in Toronto
Two Air Canada planes missed colliding at Toronto Pearson after the flight crew of a Boeing 777 and air traffic control missed a radio call saying another plane was still on the runway, a new report says.
Afghan refugee achieves dream of earning degree in Canada
An Afghan refugee and former interpreter for the Canadian Armed Forces has achieved her dream of earning an education in Canada.
Russia lowers gas flows to Europe with part stuck in Canada
Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.
Texas city asks for help identifying mysterious figure caught on camera
A Texas city has asked for help identifying a seemingly shaggy figure caught lurking in the dark on a security camera.
Canada dropping vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound international travel as of June 20
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20. However, all re-entry requirements will remain in effect, and all passengers will continue to have to wear face masks.
Ottawa lifts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal, transport workers
The federal government is lifting the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal public servants and transportation workers, on the same day it released details about dropping the mandate for domestic and outgoing travel.
Canada
-
Calgary storm downs trees, power lines and prompts power outages
Calgary was hit with another deluge of rain on Tuesday, along with strong wind gusts that toppled trees and downed power lines.
-
Afghan refugee achieves dream of earning degree in Canada
An Afghan refugee and former interpreter for the Canadian Armed Forces has achieved her dream of earning an education in Canada.
-
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Amid mounting pressure on the Canadian government to address long delays and wait times at airports, federal ministers announced on Tuesday that the government will be lifting vaccine requirements for domestic and outbound international travellers. CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current COVID-19 rules around travel as well as what's changing.
-
$77M in federal funding to help Lytton, B.C., rebuild after wildfire
The federal government has announced $77 million in new funding to help rebuild a B.C. community that was devastated by a wildfire.
-
Montreal woman raising concerns about hotel accessibility after 'devastating' experience at downtown hotel
A Montreal woman is speaking out after her convocation was nearly ruined because of the lack of accessibility at a downtown hotel.
-
Toronto Police Service braces members for 'difficult' week ahead of report on race-based data collection: memo
The Toronto Police Service is bracing its members for a ‘difficult’ week ahead as it prepares to release the results Wednesday of a report focused on race-based data related to use of force and strip searches.
World
-
Jan. 6 hearings: What we've learned, and what's next
A rundown of what we've learned so far from the public hearings of the select Jan. 6 committee, and what's next.
-
Southern Baptists agree to keep list of accused sex abusers
The Southern Baptist Convention voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to create a way to track pastors and other church workers credibly accused of sex abuse and launch a new task force to oversee further reforms in the nation's largest Protestant denomination.
-
Russians control 80 per cent of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes
Russian troops control about 80 per cent of the fiercely contested eastern city of Sievierodonetsk and have destroyed all three bridges leading out of it but Ukrainians were still trying to evacuate the wounded, a regional official said Tuesday.
-
N. Korea spent as much as US$642 million on nukes in 2021, report estimates
North Korea may have spent as much as US$642 million on its nuclear program last year, according to anti-nuclear activists, as the impoverished country appears ready to test a new weapon despite battling a COVID-19 outbreak and economic crisis.
-
Texas city asks for help identifying mysterious figure caught on camera
A Texas city has asked for help identifying a seemingly shaggy figure caught lurking in the dark on a security camera.
-
Pope blasts Russian 'cruelty,' lauds Ukrainian 'heroism'
Pope Francis has blasted the 'ferocity and cruelty' of Russian troops in Ukraine while praising the 'heroism' and 'courage' of Ukrainians to defend their land.
Politics
-
Canada dropping vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound international travel as of June 20
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20. However, all re-entry requirements will remain in effect, and all passengers will continue to have to wear face masks.
-
Trudeau says Canadian attendance at Russian embassy event 'absolutely unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it was 'absolutely unacceptable' that any Canadian representative attended a Russia Day party at the Russian embassy in Ottawa, adding that it never should have happened.
-
Governor General, entourage amass $100K in-flight catering bill during trip to Middle East
Governor General Mary Simon and her guests racked up a nearly $100,000 catering bill during their flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to 24.
Health
-
14.5% of world population has or had Lyme disease: analysis
A recent analysis estimates more than one-tenth of the world's population likely has or at some point had tick-borne Lyme disease.
-
Canadian drug prices: New regulations could save billions of dollars
New drug price regulations set to come into effect next month could lower spending on patented drugs by about seven per cent over the long term and save billions of dollars, the parliamentary budget officer reported Tuesday.
-
High school students across Canada to be trained on how to administer naloxone
Hundreds of thousands of high school students in Canada will be given training on how to respond to someone overdosing on opioids, including on how to administer naloxone -- a drug used to reverse the effects of overdoses.
Sci-Tech
-
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser is finally retiring
Internet Explorer is finally headed out to pasture. As of Wednesday, Microsoft will no longer support the once-dominant browser that legions of web surfers loved to hate, and a few still claim to adore.
-
June's strawberry moon will light up the sky this week
June's full moon, the strawberry moon, will illuminate the sky this week.
-
'Crabby crows' dive bombing locals to protect their young, B.C. animal specialist says
Spring to early summer is crow-nesting season and with crows protecting their young, there's an increased risk of dive bombings.
Entertainment
-
A real-life 'Squid Game' competition is coming to Netflix
Netflix is turning its hit series 'Squid Game' into a reality competition.
-
Justin Bieber offers an update on his facial paralysis
Justin Bieber has shared a faith-filled update about a rare medical condition that has resulted in one side of his face being paralyzed.
-
Rapper Gunna proclaims innocence in message on social media
Rapper Gunna, who was arrested last month on a racketeering charge, said in a message posted on social media that 2022 has been one of the best years of his life, 'despite this difficult situation.'
Business
-
Russia lowers gas flows to Europe with part stuck in Canada
Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.
-
Travel, aviation industry leaders applaud lifting of vaccine mandates
Leaders from the travel and aviation industries are welcoming the federal government's further easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions after it announced on Tuesday that vaccine mandates are being lifted for air travellers and federally-regulated transportation workers.
-
Musk to address Twitter employees for 1st time this week
Elon Musk will address Twitter employees Thursday for the first time since the billionaire and Tesla CEO offered US$44 billion to buy the social media platform, the company said Tuesday.
Lifestyle
-
Is smart furniture the new trend? Expert says it's too early to tell
Stay-at-home measures previously put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have made it more important for families to have space to both live and work while at home. One expert in the smart home industry points to the advantages of smart furniture in making this a reality.
-
Experts say sharing vacation photos could put your home at risk
A new survey by Allstate Canada shows almost one in three Canadians who are active on social media post about their vacation plans before or during a trip. Experts warn it could put your empty home at risk during peak summer vacation season.
-
Here's what it might be like to travel on a double decker airplane seat
Flying economy for any extended period of time is an experience usually endured rather than enjoyed, but one airplane seat designer reckons his design could revolutionize budget travel.
Sports
-
Indigenous-led B.C. bid for 2030 Winter Olympics moving ahead
An Indigenous-led partnership is moving ahead with plans to host the 2030 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and Whistler.
-
WNBA star Griner's Russia detention extended for third time
WNBA star Brittney Griner will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported Tuesday.
-
Canada claims gold in U18 women's hockey by beating U.S. 3-2
It had the makings of an early blowout, but the United States made adjustments on the fly Monday night and turned the gold-medal final at the under-18 women's world hockey championship into a real thriller.
Autos
-
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
-
Lewis Hamilton struggling with bad back a week before Montreal Grand Prix
Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton is struggling with a back injury a week before the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. The seven-time world champion said he was 'praying' for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku to end, and was clutching his back as he gingerly climbed out of his Mercedes after finishing fourth.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.