Politics

    • Emergency manager to take the stand for third day at 'Freedom Convoy' trial

    Ottawa's emergency services manager is expected to take the stand for a third day in the criminal trial of two "Freedom Convoy" organizers.

    Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are co-accused for their role in the protest that blocked city streets around Parliament Hill and nearby residential areas.

    Kim Ayotte oversees city bylaw enforcement, paramedic and fire services and the department responsible for special events.

    Earlier this week he testified about some of the traffic, noise and other disruptions he witnessed during the protest.

    He also talked about working with Barber on a deal between protest organizers and the city to move trucks out of residential neighbourhoods.

    That plan ultimately failed after an incident involving police, but Ayotte says he was given only limited information as to what happened.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2023.

    MORE POLITICS NEWS

    IN DEPTH

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it

    Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?

    Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News