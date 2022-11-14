Emergencies Act inquiry starts hearing from senior federal officials

The Public Order Emergency Commission has started hearing from federal officials as it continues its inquiry into the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the "Freedom Convoy" protests.

On the witness stand on Monday are Rob Stewart and Dominic Rochon. Both were working for the Department of Public Safety during the protests in January and February. Stewart was the deputy minister, and Rochon was the senior assistant deputy minister of Public Safety’s national and cyber security branch. Both officials have recently moved on to other roles within the federal government.

All this week, the commission is scheduled to hear from top federal public servants about the government's use of the Emergencies Act, the role various departments played in decision making, and how they co-ordinated with each other and with cabinet.

