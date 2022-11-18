Emergencies Act inquiry adds top PMO staff to next week's witness list

Top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office have been added to the witness list for the final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission.

Chief of Staff Katie Telford, Deputy Chief Of Staff Brian Clow, and Director of Policy John Brodhead are now all set to testify next week, as are several ministers and the prime minister.

Next week is set to be the final week of witness testimony, after spending the last five weeks hearing from more than 60 witnesses about the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to bring the “Freedom Convoy” protests to an end.

In examining what led up to the invocation, the commission has learned about the impact on Ottawa residents and city council, the dysfunction in the Ottawa Police Service, and the chain of command and information sharing struggles the OPP and RCMP had.

The hearings also painted clear pictures of the frustration that came from Ontario government's apparent lacking involvement, the convoy organizers' power struggles and grassroots social media origins, the priority put on the border blockades for economic and diplomatic reasons, and the incredible amount of federal bureaucracy involved.

All of this is set to cumulate next week as the ultimate decision makers take the stand.

Expected to testify on Monday will be top officials from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and the Integrated Terrorism Assessment Centre.

Then, according to the commission, here is the order of witnesses expected for the rest of the week: