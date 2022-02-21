Invoking the Emergencies Act has been necessary, but the situation that prompted it is “not something we ever want to see again,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following a weekend of police operations seeing the trucker convoy protests largely dissipate in Ottawa.

Trudeau thanked the law enforcement agencies from across the country who joined the operations and noted that the last few weeks have been difficult, “disturbing,” and stressful for many Canadians.

“This situation is not anything anyone wanted and, quite frankly, is not something we ever want to see again,” Trudeau said.

The prime minister said that the country now has a choice to make as a society: To choose to keep “reliving these scenes that tear at the values that bind us as Canadians,” or “choose to remember who we are, and the best version of what Canada can be.”

