

CTVNews.ca Staff





Christine Elliott has refused to concede the results of the Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership race that crowned Doug Ford the winner, citing “serious irregularities” in the race in which she lost to Ford by a narrow margin.

In a statement following the results, Elliott claims to have won the popular vote and won the majority of ridings, with “fewer than 150 points difference” between herself and Ford in the final count. She also claims that thousands of party members were assigned to incorrect ridings.

“Our scrutineers identified entire towns voting in the wrong riding,” Elliott said in the statement. “In a race this close, largely determined by geography, someone needs to stand up for these members.”

Elliott says some party members in Mount Hope, an area south of Hamilton, were assigned to Chatham-Kent, more than 200 kilometers away.

“I will stand up for these members and plan to investigate the extent of this discrepancy,” Elliott said.

CTVNews.ca has reached out to Ford for comment on Elliott’s allegations.

Caroline Mulroney, one of the two other candidates, has conceded the leadership to Ford.

“Congratulations to our new leader, Doug Ford,” Mulroney tweeted. “Today, we leave this convention united with one common goal, finally firing Kathleen Wynne.”

As of on Sunday morning, Tanya Granic Allen, the fourth candidate, has yet to comment on the vote.