Christine Elliott is meeting with Doug Ford after she refused to concede the results of the Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership race that crowned him the winner on Saturday night.

The meeting between the two leadership rivals was taking place at an undisclosed location Sunday evening.

In a statement following the leadership election results, Elliott claims to have won the popular vote and won the majority of ridings, with “fewer than 150 points difference” between herself and Ford in the final count. She also claims that thousands of party members were assigned to incorrect ridings.

“Our scrutineers identified entire towns voting in the wrong riding,” Elliott said in the statement. “In a race this close, largely determined by geography, someone needs to stand up for these members.”

Elliott says some party members in Mount Hope, an area south of Hamilton, were assigned to Chatham-Kent, more than 200 kilometers away.

“I will stand up for these members and plan to investigate the extent of this discrepancy,” Elliott said.

In speaking with CP24’s Travis Dhanraj at the Toronto St. Patrick’s Day parade, Ford avoided speaking specifically about Elliott’s allegations, instead saying he would “always be friends” with his counterpart.

“I appreciate her thoughts,” Ford said. “I look forward to her being a part of our team. She’ll play an instrumental role. We want to make sure together we’re going to defeat Kathleen Wynne and bring prosperity back to the province.”

Caroline Mulroney and Tanya Granic Allen, the two other candidates, have conceded the leadership to Ford.

“Congratulations to our new leader, Doug Ford,” Mulroney tweeted. “Today, we leave this convention united with one common goal, finally firing Kathleen Wynne.”

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, Hartley Lefton, who chaired the party’s leadership election organizing committee, congratulated Ford on his “definitive” win, saying that the party will now “be stronger than ever” under Ford’s leadership.

Lefton also defended the party’s leadership voting system, saying that “we have the utmost confidence in its security and integrity.”

“Yesterday, following the tabulation of ballots, a challenge regarding allocation of electoral votes was heard by the Appeals Board and the issue was extensively investigated by the Chief Electoral Officer and the election team,” Lefton explained. “The conclusion of the CEO was that the identified issue would not statistically lead to a change in the outcome of the vote and the Chair of the Appeals Board dismissed the challenge.”

