OTTAWA – Elizabeth May has announced she has stepped down as leader of the Green Party, but will stay on as leader in Parliament.

May said she wanted to choose her own time in going, at a time when the party had momentum, and has named her interim replacement: Jo-Ann Roberts, who until today was deputy leader of the party.

She made this announcement after meeting with her two other caucus colleagues on Parliament Hill today: Green MPs Paul Manly, and Jenica Atwin.

In various interviews with CTV News since the election, May — who has been leader of the party since 2006 — has spoken candidly about the unlikelihood that she’s still be at the helm of the party by the next scheduled federal election in 2023, though with the nature of minority parliaments it’s possible that the next campaign will kick off before then.

She recently mused about running for House of Commons Speaker, but for now she won’t be doing that, saying she’d like to run for speaker after the next election.

May intends to stay on as the member of Parliament for Saanich-Gulf Islands

May had previously said she wanted to make the decision about her future in lockstep with Atwin and Manly, adding that she would rather go out after delivering the party’s “best results ever,” and that a new leader and leadership race could reinvigorate the party.

An automatic leadership review was scheduled to take place in the spring, but with her stepping aside now there will be a formal leadership vote next October.

Greens now caucus of three

In advance of their meeting, May tweeted that it was a “historic day” for her party.

Manly was first elected to represent Nanaimo-Ladysmith, B.C. in a 2019 byelection, and Atwin gained her seat in the 2019 election. As the MP-elect for Fredericton, N.B. Atwin is the first Green MP to be elected to represent a riding outside of British Columbia and some have speculated she’d be an ideal replacement for May.

In a press release, the Green Party said that the climate emergency is their caucus’ top priority, but they will also be pressing the prime minister to follow through on his 2015 promise of electoral reform, and be pushing for improvements to health care, affordability for seniors and students, and advancing Indigenous reconciliation.

May entered the 2019 federal election campaign hoping that her experience, the uptick in support for her party — with voters in four provinces electing more Greens to provincial legislatures than ever before — and a renewed focus on climate change as a ballot box issue would result in more Green MPs winning seats.

In the end, that momentum did not translate into big gains, with the surge of the Bloc Quebecois relegating the NDP to fourth-party status and keeping the Greens in fifth, but with one more seat and securing more than a million votes Canada-wide.

Now, the focus is on the potential power the caucus of three could have in the Liberal minority parliament. In her address from Victoria, B.C., on election night May said she was confident that the Greens will be able to have a “really significant” role.

Though, with the Liberals just 13 seats short of a majority Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has options on both sides of the ideological spectrum to garner support to prop his government up.

While the three Green votes could be important to secure, the party is not likely to be in the position of playing kingmaker in the months ahead. The Prime Minister’s office has confirmed that he has scheduled meetings with the leaders of all opposition party leaders to be held in Ottawa next week.

May at helm for over a decade

May has publicly offered up her leadership role at various points over her tenure, including when she offered to give up her leadership to former cabinet ministers Jody Wilson-Raybould—who was since reelected as an Independent—and Jane Philpott after they were dismissed from the Liberal caucus in April.

May was first elected to represent the Vancouver Island riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands, B.C. in 2011, as the first ever Green Party MP. Aside from raising the issue and impact of climate change, May has used her voice in the House of Commons to implore her colleagues to cut down on heckling and improve the level of civility.

For the 17 years before she was the leader, May was the executive director of the Sierra Club non-profit environmental advocacy group. Born in Connecticut, May moved to Nova Scotia with her parents as a teenager. Her family gave up their home there a few years later to fund a fight against plans to spray the province's forests with Agent Orange. In the 1980s, she worked as an adviser to the environment minister of then-prime minister Brian Mulroney. She went on a 17-day hunger strike in 2001 to call attention to toxic waste in the Sydney Tar Ponds.

May turned 65 in June, which makes her the oldest election-time leader of a major national party since Paul Martin in 2006.

With files from CTV News’ Ryan Flanagan