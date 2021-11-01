OTTAWA -- Elizabeth May says Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions target is too low.

The federal government currently has its emissions target set at 40 to 45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

“That’s not good enough as a target,” the Green Party’s parliamentary leader told Evan Solomon on CTV’s Power Play on Monday.

May compared Canada’s targets to those set by U.S. President Joe Biden. The Biden administration pledged to cut its greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

May joined CTV’s Power Play from Glasgow where she is attending the COP26 summit. The conference continues through to November 12.

