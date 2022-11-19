Elizabeth May elected Green Party leader again, plans to co-lead with Jonathan Pedneault

OTTAWA -

Elizabeth May has once again been named leader of the Green Party of Canada, after three years away from the job. She ran with Jonathan Pedneault, and the two plan to share the leadership.

The party made the announcement Saturday night in Ottawa.

After a disappointing turnout in the last federal election, followed by months of tension and turmoil within the party, which culminated in former leader Annamie Paul stepping down last summer, the party launched a new leadership campaign, which failed to draw much attention from party members.

May — who still holds one of the party’s two seats in the House of Commons — led the party for 13 years, before stepping down in 2019, saying at the time she’d promised her daughter that federal election would be her last as leader.

May stepped down as leader after it had elected three MPs and received a record 6.5 per cent of the popular vote. After throwing her hat back in the ring for the leadership once again, May had largely on her record as leader. Her running mate, Pedneault, is a human rights investigator, activist, and documentary maker. Together they’re promising to unite the party.

More to come.