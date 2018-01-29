Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May denies allegations that she bullied a trio of former staffers and created a hostile work environment. Her comments follow the party’s announcement of a formal investigation into the complaints on Monday.

“I’m not a bully. I am consistently opposed to bullying. I’ve stood up to bullying numerous times,” May told reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Monday afternoon. “When I have an opportunity to speak to an independent investigator that will become very clear. She can investigate the charges against me, which I assure you are groundless.”

May asked her party to launch an independent probe into claims by three former staffers that she yelled at them and put them down in front of colleagues, according to a statement on the party’s website. The allegations were first reported by The Toronto Star on Jan. 27

Sheila Block, a partner with Toronto law firm Torys LLP, will lead the inquiry. The process is expected to take three to four weeks. The findings will eventually be made public.

“I am certainly not this caricature of sort of a toxic bully, predator of people. It is so far removed from how I am in life to people that it needs to be dealt with by somebody other than me,” May said.

Rob Rainer, one of May’s accusers, worked as in interim director at the party for seven months in 2014. He said he recalls four or five occasions when May openly disparaged him in front of others and harassed him verbally.

“Try to think of your own workplaces. Have you ever seen anyone say, ‘What on Earth is going on here?’ And then they say, ‘Oh, look, I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have lost my temper with you. I lost my cool,” May said.

Asked by reporters if the alleged outbursts were a product of exhaustion, she explained that she works seven days per week, 12 to 14 hours per day, commutes to Ottawa from her riding in B.C. weekly, and takes off only one day per month.

“Being tired is a problem which is hard to explain to people outside of politics, but it is not an excuse,” she said. “But the reality is I am only human. I make mistakes. I apologize right away.”

The Green Party issued a previous statement following the reports affirming its support for May. The party said she is being “held to a different standard than her male counterparts.”

“Ms. May is a strong and forthright leader who expresses herself clearly and with passion,” the statement reads. “A man with these qualities is admired for his leadership. A woman is portrayed as overbearing and bullying. These outdated gender stereotypes have no place in 21st century Canada.”