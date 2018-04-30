OTTAWA – The federal government has introduced a new piece of legislation making wide-spanning changes to Canada's elections laws, including new limits on spending and foreign participation, while also aiming to boost accessibility and participation in democracy.

Scott Brison, who is acting as Democratic Institutions Minister while Karina Gould is on maternity leave, tabled the bill to amend the Canada Elections Act, Bill C-76, titled: Elections Modernization Act.

The over 300-page bill includes implementing spending limits for third parties and political parties for a prescribed time period before an election call, adds new reporting measures for third parties conducting partisan work, enhanced privacy requirements, and wraps in several changes already introduced but not advanced by the government in a previous piece of legislation.

Bill C-76 creates a pre-writ period beginning on June 30 of the year of a scheduled general election, and limits the length of campaign period to a maximum 50 days.

Changes to spending limits

The bill makes several changes around spending limits, reporting pre-writ spending, including:

Introducing a $1.5 million spending limit for pre-writ political parties’ partisan advertising

Introducing a $10,000 per electoral district, up to $1 million limit for third parties’ pre-writ spending on partisan activities

Requiring third parties spending $500 or more on partisan activities or advertising during the pre-writ period to register with Elections Canada

Making it so third parties have to use a Canadian bank account for paying any election-related expenses

Forcing partisan ads conducted by political parties or third-parties to have an identifying tagline during the pre-writ period

Foreign involvement and privacy

The legislation also proposes multiple changes aimed at eliminating foreign interference and enhancing privacy obligations of political parties, such as:

Banning any foreign entities from spending money to influence elections

Prohibiting organizations selling advertising to knowingly accept elections ads from foreign actors

Proposing new measures to crack down on the "unauthorized use of computers" to interfere with computer data during elections

Additional enforcement for publishing or distributing false statements and misleading material.

Requiring political parties to have publicly available policies on the protection of personal information that details how and what information the party collects, how the information is used, and under what circumstances it may be sold

Changes around accessibility

Bill C-76 makes several changes around accommodation for people with disabilities or caretaking responsibilities, as well as expanding parameters for participation including:

Efforts to reduce wait times at advance and regular polling stations

Increasing the window of time advance polling stations are open to 12 hours a day

Offering reimbursement for political party or candidate expenses related to accessibility measures, such as sign language interpretation at an event.

New flexibility for candidates using campaign funds to pay for things like child-care and health-care expenses.

Giving members of the Canadian Armed Forces more options for casting a ballot

The re-tabled changes include repealing Harper-era amendments to Canadian elections law, including restoring the option of using voter information cards as a valid form of identification and reinstating vouching. It also creates a “Register of Future Electors” of Canadians aged 14 to 17 and re-authorizes voting rights for Canadians who have lived outside of Canada for more than five years.

Compressing these changes into one bill could have the effect of advancing the government’s desired electoral changes through Parliament quicker, as the next federal election is set for 18 months from now.

However, in doing so, the government has tabled another omnibus bill -- a bill that makes multiple, unrelated changes -- which is likely to be a source of contention with the opposition parties.

The government says Bill C-76 was informed by recommendations from the Chief Electoral Officer and the Commissioner of Canada Elections. In early 2016 former chief electoral officer Marc Mayrand issued his report on the 42nd general election which highlighted issues at the polls and accessibility efforts.

The coming election will be conducted using the first-past-the-post system, despite a now-reneged Liberal pledge for electoral reform ahead of 2019.

"The 2019 election will be a difficult election to run… with the new threats we see, from the Facebook scandal, to the Russians’ interference in the American elections. We need all of the tools that we can possibly have at hand to make sure that the next election is run fairly, so that Canadians can vote properly and have confidence in our electoral system," NDP democratic reform critic Nathan Cullen told reporters ahead of the bills tabling, raising concerns with the amount of time Elections Canada will have to properly implement these coming changes.

"Always a great idea to fast-track, rush a bill through Parliament that has to deal with our fundamental, democratic rights. What a scenario for making mistakes, important mistakes," he said.

Other elections changes in the works

The Liberals have also said they would create an independent commission to organize federal leaders’ debates. The government has been consulting on this, and after studying the issue for months, a House committee recently issued a report recommending follow-through on the promise ahead of the 2019 campaign.

The government is also advancing a separate piece of legislation, Bill C-50, which makes political financing changes and is currently before the Senate.

It will create new rules around political parties' fundraising. It builds in a requirement for fundraisers to be advertised publicly in advance if they cost $200 or more per ticket and feature the prime minister, cabinet ministers, party leaders, or party leadership candidates. It also requires these events be reported on in some detail to Elections Canada.