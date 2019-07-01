OTTAWA – On the last Canada Day before the next election, the main federal party leaders are making campaign-style stops, and where they are visiting may offer early indications of where the various parties look to make gains, or hold on to seats.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau started his day at a community Canada Day event in Ottawa’s Riverside South, which is part of Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre’s Carleton, Ont. riding. Trudeau was joined by the Liberal candidate in that riding, Chris Rodgers, who came second in 2015, losing by just under 2,000 votes.

At the event Trudeau was shaking hands, taking photos and holding babies. “I think it’s really nice that he took the time to come out here,” said attendee and Liberal supporter Kate Moussouni.

After making the rounds the prime minister made his way to Parliament Hill for the major festivities where he spoke to the crowd of some 16,000 people about his government’s achievements over the last four years.

“We can and we must continue to make out country even better,” Trudeau said. “We owe it to Canadians who every day make this country stronger with acts of kindness, courage, and compassion both big and small. I have no doubt that together we can continue to build a country we can all be proud to call home.”

Meanwhile, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is spending his day embarking on a cross-Canada mini tour. He started off in Medutic, in New Brunswick, which is part of outgoing Liberal MP TJ Harvey’s Tobique-Mactaquac riding. Harvey is not running again so the Liberals won’t have the advantage of an incumbent campaigning, and according to the party’s website, the Liberals have yet to nominate a candidate.

Scheer had his candidate Richard Bragdon -- who lost to Harvey in 2015 by just under 3,800 votes -- with him at a community breakfast.

Later, Scheer is scheduled to attend Toronto Ribfest, which is happening in Etobicoke, Ont., and is currently divided into three Liberal-held ridings. Then he’s ending his day in Kelowna, B.C., which is part of Liberal incumbent Stephen Fuhr’s Kelowna-Lake Country riding.

“On this day we look back on the trials and triumphs that have defined our 152 years, as well as towards the future that I believe is brighter than ever before,” Scheer said in a video posted on social media and emailed to supporters. “I’m proud of our country, I’m proud of our history… And we should go into the future with our heads held high.”

Taking a more close-to-home approach, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is spending his Canada Day in his Burnaby South, B.C. riding -- a seat he fought to win less than six months ago. Singh has plans to visit a festival, parade, and other afternoon and evening celebrations.