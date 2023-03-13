E-petition calls for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum; but right 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country.
The online petition asking the federal government to take action launched in January has been recently gaining traction on social media, seeing tens of thousands of Canadians, as well as celebrities, sharing the petition and calls to go sign it.
"We, the undersigned, residents of Canada, call upon the House of Commons to extend to transgender and nonbinary people the right to claim asylum in Canada by reason of eliminationist laws in their home countries, whatever country that may be," reads the e-petition.
Despite the e-petition asking for Canada to allow asylum claims on grounds that are already established, it's currently garnered the most signatures by far of any current petitions on the House of Commons' site, from all provinces and territories.
It was initiated by Ontario woman and trans advocate Caitlin Glasson. In an interview with CTV News Kitchener in February, she said she picked an e-petition "as a means of directly approaching the government with something I feel is urgent and important."
The e-petition points to recent laws and proposed policy changes in the United States and United Kingdom seeking to weaken protections for trans and non-binary people, in making the case for allowing asylum claims from countries that have historically been considered "safe."
An immigration lawyer with expertise in LGBTQ2S+ cases told CTVNews.ca however, that LGBTQ2S+ people already are able to qualify as refugees by citing a risk of persecution—including in relation to discriminatory laws in their home country—based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.
"This petition is aimed at getting legal protection that we actually already have in Canadian law. We represent many trans and non-binary people in our practice, and they're very successful in front of the Refugee Board," said Michael Battista in an interview. "It's not like only certain countries can claim on the basis of certain grounds."
According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the federal department responsible for Canada's asylum policies, Canada has a "proud history of protecting and helping resettle the world’s most vulnerable groups," and that includes allowing LGBTQ2S+ people to claim asylum over concerns of persecution.
Through the streams currently available, the degree of vulnerability for both resettled refugees and asylum claimants' cases are considered.
Senior departmental spokesperson for IRCC Remi Lariviere said Canada works with agencies such as the United Nations Refugee Agency and Rainbow Refugee Society to resettle government-assisted refugees, while all eligible asylum claimants are assessed on the individual merits of their situation by an independent tribunal known as the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada (IRB).
"In making its decisions, the IRB takes into account whether an individual has a well-founded fear of persecution based on race, religion, political opinion, nationality, or membership in a particular social group, including 2SLGBTQI+," Lariviere said in a statement to CTVNews.ca.
The online petition is being supported by Green Party MP for Kitchener Centre, Ont. Mike Morrice, who called the legal changes in the U.S. and the U.K. "disconcerting," and pointed to the popularity of the proposal as a strong sign that Canadians want the government to affirm this country's welcoming reputation.
"I think it's so important to be mindful of what Canadians are pointing legislators towards in terms of concerns of theirs. And given the number of signatories here, I think that gives us pretty good evidence of that," he said.
He told CTVNews.ca he was not aware that the current asylum regime was available to claimants from countries considered safe, pointing to the Safe Third Country Agreement.
However, that cross-border agreement blocks refugee claims from non-U.S. citizens who travel through the U.S. to make a refugee claim in Canada, noted Battista. It does not apply to U.S. citizens.
In a follow up, his office told CTVNews.ca that: "While it may be technically possible… practically we’re not aware of any cases someone was successful."
It is true that while citizens in any country—including the U.S. and U.K.— can make a claim for refugee status, the issue becomes more complicated when going the step further of considering, beyond having the right to claim, the actual rate of success of these claims from applicants coming from certain countries.
Due to a concept known as "internal flight alternative," part of the considerations in determining whether someone is at risk of persecution is whether that person could safely relocate to another part of their home country.
"So I think if somebody was coming from the United States, there would be that question of could they go to another part of the country and live safely?" said Battista.
For example, the IRB may look at whether it would be reasonable for an American asylum claimant to move to a state such as Minnesota, where the governor recently signed a "trans refuge" order to protect access to gender-affirming care.
According to Kimahli Powell, the CEO of Rainbow Railroad, an organization that helps resettle LGBTQ2S+ refugees in Canada, of the thousands of requests for help received in 2022, 300 requests came from inside the United States, including from American citizens.
"As anti-trans laws rose, and Roe V. Wade was rolled back, these requests spiked," he tweeted late last year.
Based on 2022 federal statistics released by the IRB, a total of 293 claims alleging prosecution in the U.S. were processed, and the majority were either rejected or withdrawn. It appears fewer than 20 claims were made from citizens alleging persecution in the U.K.
Some supporting the petition have also pointed to current shortcomings when it comes to existing supports for trans individuals in Canada.
"It’s hard to get people to care about improving trans lives here in Canada when things are so much worse in many U.S. states," tweeted Metropolitan Church of Toronto associate pastor Rev. Junia Joplin.
"I’m not saying don’t sign the petition. I did, in fact. But I’ve lived as an American in Canada long enough to recognize how folks in both countries have a rosier view of Canada than it deserves."
While the e-petition is "talking about something that's already established in Canadian law," Battista said, he thinks there's still value in it, for drawing attention to the issue and giving the government a chance to make it clear that this is a valid basis for seeking protection.
"Because most people who face persecution based on their sexual orientation, their trans status, or their non-binary status, don't realize that they can actually seek safety in another country under international law on that basis… don't realize that it can be the basis of seeking safety in Canada," he said.
The e-petition will remain open for signatures until May 26. Shortly after that, Morrice can present it in the House of Commons, a routine move that happens to any petition that garners more than 500 signatures. The government is not bound to act based on the calls in e-petitions, but it will have to respond within 45 days.
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser's office is aware of the e-petition, pointing CTVNews.ca to the current rules.
Asked whether she was concerned that the government's response will do little more than point back to the existing protections, the e-petition sponsor said no.
"We'll see how it goes," Glasson said.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As foreign interference allegations stack up, top intelligence official says last two elections were 'legitimate'
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, one of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials told MPs that while Canadians' concerns about foreign meddling are understandable, they should be assured that 'the last two federal elections were fair and legitimate.'
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
EXCLUSIVE | Gay man taking Canadian government to court, says sperm donation restrictions make him feel like a 'second-class citizen'
A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.
Canada may be turning corner on inflation, but Bank of Canada governor not ruling out 'mild recession'
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is 'turning the corner' on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a 'mild recession.' In an English-language broadcast exclusive interview with CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, Macklem encouraged Canadians to prepare a 'buffer' to withstand 'tougher times.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag
After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.
opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight
The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau can't ignore the dangers of Chinese meddling in Canada's elections
Bombshell revelations that suggest Chinese agents actively, fraudulently and successfully manipulated Canada's electoral integrity in the last two federal elections cannot be dismissed with the standard Justin Trudeau nothing-to-see-here shrug, Don Martin writes in his exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air
The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover
Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates | 'So disturbing': Pivot Airlines crew shocked RCMP aware of possible cocaine shipment prior to Dominican bust
The RCMP knew about a potential cocaine shipment from the Dominican Republic to Toronto aboard a Canadian charter flight but inexplicably allowed the crew that discovered and reported the drugs to be detained for months without intervening, a W5 investigation has revealed.
Canada chosen for first Volkswagen EV battery plant in North America
Volkswagen has announced it plans to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario. The European automaker announced Monday that the Volkswagen Group and its battery company PowerCo will establish its first overseas 'gigafactory' for battery cell manufacturing in St. Thomas, Ont., with the start of production planned for 2027.
Memorial University president apologizes, steps back amid Indigenous claims scrutiny
The president of Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador is apologizing for hurt she may have caused by claiming Indigenous ancestry.
FACT CHECK | E-petition calls for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum; but right 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
NEW | 4.2-magnitude earthquake recorded off B.C. coast
Another minor earthquake struck the British Columbia coast on Monday. Earthquakes Canada says the 4.2-magnitude quake occurred at 6:59 a.m. and was located approximately 40 kilometres south-southwest of Daajing Giids on Haida Gwaii.
Canadian Tire launches fee-based Triangle Rewards subscription program for $89/year
Canadian Tire Corp. is rolling out a new fee-based subscription program as part of its Triangle Rewards loyalty program.
Here's what you need to know about Parks Canada's new booking system as first campsites open
Prospective campers had their first chance to use Parks Canada’s new booking system on Monday as numerous provincial and national parks opened up their reservation slots for the spring and summer camping season.
Canadians win, Hugh Grant's awkward red carpet: Top moments from this year's Oscars
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cleans up, Jimmy Kimmel's witty hosting, Hugh Grant's awkward interview on the red carpet and several Canadians winning awards are the some of the best moments from this year's Oscars.
Fear grips financial markets following U.S. bank failures
Bank stocks are continuing to drop Monday as Wall Street worries about what may be next to topple following the second- and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history. But much of the rest of the market is rising on hopes the fear will force the Federal Reserve to take it easier on its economy-rattling hikes to interest rates.
Canada
-
Memorial University president apologizes, steps back amid Indigenous claims scrutiny
The president of Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador is apologizing for hurt she may have caused by claiming Indigenous ancestry.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | 'So disturbing': Pivot Airlines crew shocked RCMP aware of possible cocaine shipment prior to Dominican bust
The RCMP knew about a potential cocaine shipment from the Dominican Republic to Toronto aboard a Canadian charter flight but inexplicably allowed the crew that discovered and reported the drugs to be detained for months without intervening, a W5 investigation has revealed.
-
Man accused of drug trafficking found dead in suspicious northern Ont. fire
The man found dead at a suspicious structure fire at a log cabin in Huron Shores, east of Sault Ste. Marie, last month was previously arrested for impaired driving and drug trafficking, police say.
-
NEW
NEW | 4.2-magnitude earthquake recorded off B.C. coast
Another minor earthquake struck the British Columbia coast on Monday. Earthquakes Canada says the 4.2-magnitude quake occurred at 6:59 a.m. and was located approximately 40 kilometres south-southwest of Daajing Giids on Haida Gwaii.
-
Canada chosen for first Volkswagen EV battery plant in North America
Volkswagen has announced it plans to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario. The European automaker announced Monday that the Volkswagen Group and its battery company PowerCo will establish its first overseas 'gigafactory' for battery cell manufacturing in St. Thomas, Ont., with the start of production planned for 2027.
-
Millard, Smich bring appeals before Ontario's highest court in Bosma, Babcock murders
Ontario's highest court is set to hear appeals of the two men convicted of the high-profile murders of Tim Bosma and Laura Babcock.
World
-
Trump's former fixer to testify before grand jury in hush money probe
Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is expected to testify Monday before a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush money payments he arranged and made on the former president's behalf.
-
Russia's economy holds up, but growing challenges test Putin
Western sanctions have hit Russian banks, wealthy individuals and technology imports. But after a year of far-reaching restrictions aimed at degrading Moscow's war chest, economic life for ordinary Russians doesn't look all that different than it did before the invasion of Ukraine.
-
Ukraine was world's 3rd biggest arms importer in 2022: report
Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has led to a substantial flow of military aid to Kyiv from the United States and Europe made Ukraine the world's third largest importer of arms in 2022, a Swedish think tank said Monday.
-
8 dead after smuggling boats capsize off San Diego coast
At least eight people were killed when two migrant smuggling boats capsized in shallow but treacherous surf amid heavy fog, authorities said Sunday, marking one of the deadliest maritime human smuggling operations ever off of U.S. shores.
-
Japan court orders retrial for world's longest-serving death row prisoner
Tokyo's high court on Monday ordered a retrial for an 87-year-old former boxer who has been on death row for more than five decades after his murder conviction that his lawyers said was based on forced confession and fabricated evidence.
-
Girl, 3, kills sister in accidental shooting at Texas home
A 3-year-old girl found a loaded gun in a Texas home and accidentally shot her sister, killing the 4-year-old on Sunday, police said.
Politics
-
FACT CHECK
FACT CHECK | E-petition calls for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum; but right 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
-
Canadian industry singing praises of Inflation Reduction Act as federal budget nears
Canadian oil and gas companies are singing from the same songbook in the lead-up to the 2023 federal budget, and its title is the Inflation Reduction Act.
-
New Canada parental benefit will be arriving 'in the coming months'
The federal government is preparing to implement a new parental benefit that will offer parents who adopt or grow their families with the help of a surrogate more time at home with their baby, CTV News has learned.
Health
-
Masks stay put in Japan as 3-year request to wear them ends
Japan on Monday dropped its request for people to wear masks after three years, but hardly anything changed in the country that has had an extremely high regard for their effectiveness at anti-virus protection.
-
Tens of thousands of U.K. doctors kick off 3-day strike
Tens of thousands of junior doctors went on strike across England on Monday to demand better pay, kicking off three days of widespread disruption at the U.K.'s state-funded hospitals and health clinics.
-
Pfizer buys Seagen for US$43B, boosts access to cancer drugs
Pfizer is spending about US$43 billion to reach deeper into new cancer treatments that target tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue.
Sci-Tech
-
Can the dogs of Chornobyl teach us new tricks on survival?
More than 35 years after the world's worst nuclear accident, the dogs of Chornobyl roam among decaying, abandoned buildings in and around the closed plant – somehow still able to find food, breed and survive.
-
Cashback, reward apps helping Canadians save, but where is the data going?
Some Canadians are using apps to save on their grocery bills and trips to the mall. But perks are often offered in exchange for tracking purchases or completing surveys. So, where does this information go and who is really profiting from it?
-
As Twitter failures go from bad to worse, users wonder how long it can stay online
Twitter recently suffered its third service disruption in less than a month and, according to Internet watchdog NetBlocks, its sixth major outage in 2023, compared to nine tracked throughout all of 2022. The outages threaten to drive away users and advertisers.
Entertainment
-
'The Last of Us' TV adaptation resonates beyond gamers
'The Last of Us,' whose first season concluded Sunday, has not only won over gamers with high expectations, but also people who don't play video games.
-
Canadians win, Hugh Grant's awkward red carpet: Top moments from this year's Oscars
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cleans up, Jimmy Kimmel's witty hosting, Hugh Grant's awkward interview on the red carpet and several Canadians winning awards are the some of the best moments from this year's Oscars.
-
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' caps off dominating night at Oscars with best picture win
The metaphysical multiverse comedy 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wrapped its fingers around Hollywood's top prize Sunday, winning best picture at the 95th Academy Awards, along with awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Business
-
Canadian Tire launches fee-based Triangle Rewards subscription program for $89/year
Canadian Tire Corp. is rolling out a new fee-based subscription program as part of its Triangle Rewards loyalty program.
-
Fear grips financial markets following U.S. bank failures
Bank stocks are continuing to drop Monday as Wall Street worries about what may be next to topple following the second- and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history. But much of the rest of the market is rising on hopes the fear will force the Federal Reserve to take it easier on its economy-rattling hikes to interest rates.
-
Biden tells U.S. to have confidence in banks after 2 collapses
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday told Americans the nation's financial systems were safe, seeking to project calm following the swift and stunning collapse of two banks that prompted fears of a broader upheaval.
Lifestyle
-
Fashionable celebrity looks from the 95th Academy Awards
Hollywood's biggest stars dazzled the champagne-coloured carpet at the 95th Academy Awards.
-
This 100-year-old is still taking classes at McGill University
Most students come to McGill University in their 20s to get an education. But not Miriam Tees. She was born in the '20s and just celebrated her 100th birthday.
-
Does money buy you happiness? Researchers join forces to reveal the answer
A recent study finds the relationship between money and happiness may be more complex than previously thought. For most people, researchers said, more money meant more happiness, but noted 'if you're rich and miserable, more money won't help.'
Sports
-
BBC backtracks on Lineker over tweet slamming U.K. asylum plan
The BBC called a truce Monday in its showdown with sports commentator Gary Lineker, reversing its suspension of the former soccer great for a tweet that criticized the U.K. government's contentious new migration policy.
-
Brad Gushue beats Matt Dunstone to repeat as Brier champ
Championship on the line and a chance to draw for the win. This was Brad Gushue's wheelhouse and he delivered again Sunday when it counted most.
-
Kenya's only hockey team hopes to graduate from rooftop practices to IIHF
Being a hockey superstar is a pretty common dream for those growing up in Canada, but it’s also a dream shared by the members of the Ice Lions, the only hockey team in Kenya, which is striving to get international recognition.
Autos
-
Tesla taps Asian partners to address 4680 battery concerns
It's crunch time at Tesla Inc., where Elon Musk is looking to crack the code for making better, cheaper batteries.
-
Ottawa company teaching autonomous vehicles to 'see' snow, drive in bad weather
When a major snowstorm hits Ottawa, most residents retreat indoors, griping about the weather and the heaping piles of snow they'll soon have to shovel. But for Fahed Hassanat and his team at Sensor Cortek, a big dumping of snow is cause for excitement.
-
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.