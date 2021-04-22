OTTAWA -- CTV News Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Abdu Sharkawy says he would not be surprised if more travel restrictions are imposed while COVID-19 variants continue to fuel the third wave of infections in Canada.

The federal government announced it will ban commercial and private flights from India and Pakistan for the next 30 days, in a bid to contain international variants.

The ban comes into effect Thursday night.

The Press Gallery weighs in on the new measures on CTV News Channel’s Power Play in the video at the top of this article.