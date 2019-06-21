Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s chief of staff Dean French has resigned one day after two lucrative foreign posts were announced and then swiftly revoked following reports that the two had personal ties to French.

On Thursday, Ford announced four agents-general appointments with six-figure salaries between $165,000 and $185,000.

Among those appointments were Taylor Shields, an assistant vice-president of marketing for Chubb Insurance, who was appointed to a post in London, and 26-year-old Tyler Albrecht, a senior analyst at Optimize Capital Markets, who was posted to New York City.

Shortly after the announcement, the Globe and Mail reported that, according to sources, Shields is related to French’s wife and that Albrecht is friends with one of French’s sons, and that the two men once played lacrosse on the same team.

Ford cancelled the two appointments less than 24 hours later.

The premier issued a statement late Friday accepting French’s resignation and thanking him for his “leadership and friendship.”

“He is leaving our government in a very strong position from where we can build upon our successes and continue delivering on our priorities for the people of Ontario,” Ford said in a statement.

