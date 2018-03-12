

CTVNews.ca Staff





Doug Ford says he’ll be ready if this spring’s provincial election campaign gets personal.

The newly-named leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives was asked on CP24 Monday about the possibility that the other parties may choose to use attack ads during the campaign to try to discredit him.

“Our family has been an open book and I’ve been used to the smearing before,” Ford responded.

The former Toronto city councillor said he is not worried about personal attacks and will choose to focus instead on unseating the current Liberal government.

“I don’t worry about personal issues; I look at the record, how the premier, over 15 years of the Liberal regime, has destroyed this province and put us into more debt than any other region in the entire world; 300,000 jobs are gone. It’s a financial disaster.”

Ford won the Tory leadership late Saturday night, narrowly beating out former Tory legislator Christine Elliott. After a review of the vote, Elliott conceded on Sunday that Ford had won the race.

With polls suggesting her party is trailing the Tories in the polls, Wynne was asked Monday about Ford’s election as PC leader. She rejected suggestions her party will step up attacks on Ford.

"Doug Ford and I disagree on a lot of things. That’s a reality. That’s not news to anyone,” she said. “What we are putting forward as a platform is very different than what any of the Conservatives were putting forward.”

Ford has never held a seat in the provincial legislature, although he was a city councillor in Toronto from 2010 to 2014. With 86 days until the election, Ford now has to focus on ensuring that the many voters in Ontario who don’t know him have a chance to learn more about him.

“(If) they don’t know me, once they get to know me, they usually have a different opinion,” he said.

As for whether observers underestimated him, Ford said: “They didn’t underestimate Doug Ford; they underestimated the grassroots movement that I’m seeing across the province. And this is what scares the NDP and the Liberals.”