    Donald Trump picks former U.S. congressman Pete Hoekstra as ambassador to Canada

    Michigan Republican Party Chairman Pete Hoekstra speaks before U.S. president-elect Donald Trump during a campaign event at the Ryder Center at Saginaw Valley State University, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in University Center, Mich. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Michigan Republican Party Chairman Pete Hoekstra speaks before U.S. president-elect Donald Trump during a campaign event at the Ryder Center at Saginaw Valley State University, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in University Center, Mich. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has nominated former diplomat and congressman Pete Hoekstra to be the U.S. ambassador to Canada.

    “Pete is well-respected in the Great State of Michigan – A State we won sizably,” Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social on Wednesday.

    In his post, Trump called the “disastrous” NAFTA agreement “the worst Trade Deal in the History of the United States,” saying that he proudly overhauled it with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) Agreement.

    He added that during his first presidency, his administration “brought trade with Mexico and Canada to a level playing field for our wonderful Farmers and Working Families.”

    Hoekstra thanked the president-elect in a post on X.

    “Honored for the opportunity to serve.”

    Hoekstra served as the U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands from 2018 to 2021 and was formerly the U.S. representative for Michigan’s 2nd congressional district from 1993 to 2011.

    This is the latest in a long list of cabinet and diplomat appointments Trump has selected for his transition government.

