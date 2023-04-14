Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
It was a spectacular fizzle in terms of fresh revelations, which is precisely how Trudeau chief of staff Katie Telford wanted it as she set out to smother her testimony with a national security blanket.
The setup for this appearance before a Commons committee, which is stacked in equal measure with Conservative pitbulls and Liberal poodles, was ingenious. Coronations take less choreography.
It started last month with a foot-dragging filibuster which ultimately failed to deliver a no-show pass for Telford. That was followed by the prime minister finally revealing he was indeed regularly briefed on interference allegations with her.
The Prime Minister’s Office then primed its media friends to brace for low expectations from Telford’s two-hour appearance and the national security adviser set the stage by releasing a list of briefings on the controversy she promised in early March but delivered just two HOURS before Telford took her seat.
Then the real choreography started. Liberal MPs on the committee, who need Telford’s support for cabinet or parliamentary promotions, filled their allocated time with drawn-out PMO-approved puffball questions while the Liberal chair ran interference to cut off the witness when questioning became uncomfortable.
The desired result was achieved: It was a Seinfeldian show mostly about nothing.
To be fair, Telford is a great witness if news-avoidance is the objective, being calm, polished and respectful even when snark and cynicism are thrown in her direction.
She ducked questions about the merits of an inquiry into foreign interference. She declined comment on reported secret memos from security sources and refused to say who received and read them. And she labelled Global stories on Chinese money flowing to candidates as inaccurate while refusing to reveal which part of the much longer story wasn’t true, thus casting doubt on all the facts.
Surprises? Perhaps a couple.
We learned from Telford that Trudeau is a voracious reader of reports and briefing notes that flood across his desk. I figured he was, at best, an executive summary sort of leader reader who would probably settle for a two-minute verbal briefing from staff.
And Telford ensured plausible deniability will no longer provide cover for Trudeau’s often-feigned ignorance on issues. After all, she insists, she never ever keeps any secrets from the boss.
But to the bottom line: What did Trudeau know about foreign interference aiming to secure Liberal minority election wins in 2019 and 2021? When did he know it? And what did he do about it? Well, blank, blank, blank thanks to Telford’s blah, blah, blah.
The one thing Telford’s appearance proved beyond any doubt, as she hummed through can’t-say obfuscations and gagged over national security limitations, is that the only way to find the bottom in this dark rabbit hole of foreign interference is to order up some sort of inquiry for a closer look.
There’s just too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or the Liberal Party of Canada.
As for Telford, the Liberals should trot her out more often to take the political oxygen out of burning issues.
Chiefs of staff like Telford, who are the politically brilliant and willing to serve as their leader’s dark lord, keeper of the secrets and undertaker to the closeted skeletons while appearing in public as soothing credible figures, are impossible to find.
But now that she’s told us Trudeau reads everything and she holds nothing back, there’s going to be a higher price if any big political lies come out in future Chinese interference probes: They’re both going down together.
That’s the bottom line…
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
opinion | Don Martin's sorry-to-be-cynical prediction on the federal budget
The only thing most Canadians will remember about the budget this time next week is how the booze tax increase was reduced to two per cent from six, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Beware the friendly face of Joe Biden. He's just not that into us.
Joe Biden comes for a sleepover next week to make Canada the 18th country he has visited since being sworn in as U.S. president, quite the protocol slippage from that fading, if not forgotten, tradition of Canada being the first foreign presidential pitstop, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag
After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
An average of 48 work days were lost to health-related absences in 2022: Manulife
Employee health is taking an increasing toll on workforce productivity, according to Manulife’s Wellness Report, which calculated an average of 48 days lost per employee in 2022.
Afghan athlete who escaped Taliban chasing Judo dreams in Canada
An Afghan Judo athlete who escaped the Taliban last year shares his story of earning five medals, including two gold, in separate competitions in Canada.
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
Biden breaks down in tears during meeting with priest who gave son last rites
U.S. President Joe Biden broke down in tears on Friday after a chance meeting at an Irish church with the priest who performed the last rites on his son Beau, a priest who accompanied Biden during the visit said.
Dates of foreign interference briefings revealed, as Telford says she can't 'speak to specifics'
Testifying before a parliamentary committee on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford offered few new insights on the issue of foreign interference, though coinciding documents provided to MPs revealed the dates of high-level intelligence briefings provided on this topic between 2018 and 2023.
As the Bank of Canada pauses rate hikes, mortgage rates in Canada creep downward
The Bank of Canada says it has no plans to cut interest rates in the near future. But despite this, mortgage rates in Canada have been on a downward trend.
Salmonella outbreak linked to snakes and feeder rodents in 8 provinces: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning about a salmonella outbreak in eight provinces linked to snakes and the rodents used to feed them.
B.C. moves to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kelowna
British Columbia's civil forfeiture office moved Friday to seize assets belonging to the Hells Angels, including three clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Kelowna.
Canada
-
Ontario legislator serves libel notice against Global News over China allegations
An Ontario legislator says he has served Global News with a notice of libel over allegations of election interference by China.
-
Afghan athlete who escaped Taliban chasing Judo dreams in Canada
An Afghan Judo athlete who escaped the Taliban last year shares his story of earning five medals, including two gold, in separate competitions in Canada.
-
Federal government urges city of Ottawa to keep Wellington Street closed, offers to buy it
The federal government has offered to buy a section of Wellington Street from the city of Ottawa with the goal of keeping it permanently closed to vehicles, CTV News has learned.
-
B.C. moves to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kelowna
British Columbia's civil forfeiture office moved Friday to seize assets belonging to the Hells Angels, including three clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Kelowna.
-
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
-
Dates of foreign interference briefings revealed, as Telford says she can't 'speak to specifics'
Testifying before a parliamentary committee on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford offered few new insights on the issue of foreign interference, though coinciding documents provided to MPs revealed the dates of high-level intelligence briefings provided on this topic between 2018 and 2023.
World
-
Biden breaks down in tears during meeting with priest who gave son last rites
U.S. President Joe Biden broke down in tears on Friday after a chance meeting at an Irish church with the priest who performed the last rites on his son Beau, a priest who accompanied Biden during the visit said.
-
U.S. charges El Chapo sons, Chinese businessmen with fentanyl trafficking
The United States has charged leaders of the Mexico-based Sinaloa Cartel with running a fentanyl trafficking operation fueled by Chinese chemical and pharmaceutical companies, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday.
-
Leak suspect appears in court as U.S. spells out its case
A Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused in the leak of highly classified military documents appeared in court Friday as prosecutors unsealed charges and revealed how billing records and interviews with social media comrades helped pinpoint the suspect.
-
Capitol rioter who crushed officer with shield gets 7 years
A man who used a stolen riot shield to crush a police officer in a doorframe during the U.S. Capitol insurrection was sentenced on Friday to more than seven years in prison for his role in one of the most violent episodes of the Jan. 6 attack.
-
Official coronation chinaware unveiled
The Royal Collection Trust has unveiled its range of official chinaware marking the coronation of King Charles II. See and read details about the collection on CTVNews.ca/Royals.
-
France's Constitutional Council approves higher pension age
France's Constitutional Council on Friday approved an unpopular plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, in a victory for President Emmanuel Macron after three months of mass protests over the legislation that have damaged his leadership.
Politics
-
Dates of foreign interference briefings revealed, as Telford says she can't 'speak to specifics'
Testifying before a parliamentary committee on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford offered few new insights on the issue of foreign interference, though coinciding documents provided to MPs revealed the dates of high-level intelligence briefings provided on this topic between 2018 and 2023.
-
Federal government urges city of Ottawa to keep Wellington Street closed, offers to buy it
The federal government has offered to buy a section of Wellington Street from the city of Ottawa with the goal of keeping it permanently closed to vehicles, CTV News has learned.
-
Canada seeing 'notable rise' in Russian cyber threat activity, but gov't sites not compromised: CSE
Canada is seeing a recent 'notable rise' in cyber threat activity by Russian-aligned actors, but government websites have not been hacked or compromised by recent attacks, according to the Communications Security Establishment (CSE).
Health
-
Salmonella outbreak linked to snakes and feeder rodents in 8 provinces: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning about a salmonella outbreak in eight provinces linked to snakes and the rodents used to feed them.
-
7 years into public health emergency, B.C. seeing more overdoses than ever
British Columbia Emergency Health Services has released grim statistics on the toxic drug crisis ahead of the seventh anniversary of the province declaring a public health emergency.
-
An average of 48 work days were lost to health-related absences in 2022: Manulife
Employee health is taking an increasing toll on workforce productivity, according to Manulife’s Wellness Report, which calculated an average of 48 days lost per employee in 2022.
Sci-Tech
-
European spacecraft on way to Jupiter and its icy moons
A European spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a decadelong quest to explore Jupiter and three of its icy moons that could have buried oceans. The journey began with a morning liftoff by Europe's Ariane rocket from French Guiana in South America.
-
'Entirely made up': The risk of seeking facts on AI-enhanced internet
People are being fooled by artificial intelligence not just through photos but also from convincing authoritative voices in news articles, one expert says how we get information needs to evolve.
-
Cool things in space to keep an eye out for in April, according to NASA
NASA provides a schedule for viewing of the April meteor shower and more eventful movement in the sky this month.
Entertainment
-
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' says goodbye to Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest said goodbye to "Live with Kelly and Ryan" after six seasons on Friday. After his last time walking on the stage as co-host with Kelly Ripa, Seacrest said he was going to get emotional.
-
Alanis Morissette invokes 1990s grunge sound with cover of 'Yellowjackets' theme
Alanis Morissette is diving into the world of 'Yellowjackets' with a cover of the show's theme song.
-
Matthew McConaughey says he and Woody Harrelson might be brothers
Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson's bromance is well known, their chemistry memorably translating on screen for the critically acclaimed first season of 'True Detective.'
Business
-
Average home price to end the year lower than 2022: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association expects the average price of a home to end the year 4.8 per cent lower than 2022, but says prices will rise by roughly the same amount in 2024.
-
As the Bank of Canada pauses rate hikes, mortgage rates in Canada creep downward
The Bank of Canada says it has no plans to cut interest rates in the near future. But despite this, mortgage rates in Canada have been on a downward trend.
-
An average of 48 work days were lost to health-related absences in 2022: Manulife
Employee health is taking an increasing toll on workforce productivity, according to Manulife’s Wellness Report, which calculated an average of 48 days lost per employee in 2022.
Lifestyle
-
'Save your money, save your clothes': How to avoid laundry mistakes
TikTok cleaning expert Melissa Pateras breaks down common mistakes many people make while doing laundry.
-
'Quiet luxury': No flash, no logos, but big-time style
Call it stealth wealth, or quiet luxury. For the rich and those who aspire, logo-free fashion with outsized price tags is having a moment -- at least among people who can spend in the face of higher inflation and a volatile economy.
-
Tupperware: How a plastic bowl with a 'burp seal' gave women a means to an income
Tupperware, an iconic brand that's woven into the fabric of post World War II America, signalled this week that it could be on its last gasp.
Sports
-
With Boston Marathon win, Kipchoge would cap running resume
A 38-year-old who has been collecting marathon victories since 2013, Eliud Kipchoge will make his Boston Marathon debut on Monday, April 17, 2023, in the 127th edition of the world’s longest-running long run. A victory would give him wins in an unprecedented five of the six major marathons.
-
Blackhawks say Toews will not return to team next season
Jonathan Toews took a couple of small laps and waved to the fans as they chanted 'Jonny! Jonny!' He patted his heart and held his stick in the air as the crowd roared.
-
Ukraine bars national sports teams from events with Russians
The Ukrainian government has barred its national sports teams from competing at international events which also include athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus.
Autos
-
Irish rally driver Craig Breen killed in accident
Rally driver Craig Breen was killed in an accident Thursday during a test event ahead of a world championship race in Croatia, his team said.
-
Stiff EPA emission limits to boost U.S. electric vehicle sales
The Biden administration is proposing stiff new automobile pollution limits that would require up to two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032, a nearly tenfold increase over current electric vehicle sales.
-
Toronto man unknowingly buys stolen $60,000 truck from dealership
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.