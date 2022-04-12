Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
While waiting to enter the television studio, MPs or strategists representing their parties on political shows are almost always a congenial bunch.
They sit in the green room and small talk about everyday matters like normal humans. From my hosting experience, there are rarely signs of partisan tension or personal animosity.
Only when the camera red light comes on do the combatants engage in the battle of their talking points. And even when the discussion gets overheated, there’s rarely lingering acrimony after the show goes to commercial. The odd trio of MPs have been known to adjourn for drinks together.
But watching the talking heads for the Conservative leadership frontrunners Monday on CTV’s Power Play with host Evan Solomon was to see a very different dynamic at play.
These weren’t partisans discussing differing party positions. They were strong intelligent Conservative spokespersons engaged in take-no-prisoners internecine warfare.
The clash between Jenni Byrne of the Pierre Poilievre campaign and Tasha Kheiriddin from Jean Charest’s team was toxic, personal and consumed with burning all the bridges which could reunite the party after the September 10 vote.
Policy differences were ignored amid a barrage of accusations and allegations flying over their rival’s failing fitness to hold the job.
After being accused of lying amid a cross-talk cacophony of bitter disagreement, Kheirridin nicely summed up the theme of the segment. “When you start scorched earth, eventually you’re going to get it back.”
So there you have the sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title.
It’s scorched earth with a month to go before the FIRST debate even starts raising the temperature to a boil.
One can only image what the public will think of either frontrunner’s qualifications for leadership if this blitzkrieg of character assassination continues for the five more months until voting day.
By then the confused Conservative member will be convinced Charest is a Justin Trudeau clone and Poilievre is Maxime Bernier’s twin.
It sets up the spectacle of the first governing party of Confederation being ripped in two while the Liberal enemy is laughing on the sidelines.
This is much more than a generation gap between a senior citizen candidate talking child care while the Generation X entry preaches the gospel of cryptocurrency.
It’s antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before.
Even before Charest declared, Poilievre was campaigning against him as a Liberal who didn’t rate true-blue consideration for the leadership.
But Charest lowered the bar to limbo backbreaker levels when he told CTV on Sunday that Poilievre’s support for the Freedom Convoy ‘disqualifies” him from leadership contention.
That over-the-top position could well be the first sign of Charest’s deepening desperation.
Poilievre is attracting big crowds to enthusiastic events where memberships get sold to people and their families who are pumped up to actually vote.
Charest’s gatherings seem more infrequent and modest in size with a low-energy vibe that falls far short of mania.
What’s worse news for the former Quebec premier, as my friend Chantal Hebert of the Toronto Star points out, is that the harder-right Conservative tilt espoused by Poilievre is on the ascendency in Quebec while the Charest-led provincial Liberals are in the polling dumpster. That doesn’t bode well for Charest, who needs a significant Quebec surge to carry him into the leadership.
And so, with 150 bitterly-divided days to go before the leadership is decided, the two leading rivals have embraced a strategy of mutual assured destruction.
If they can’t win, the other is going to lose as leader of a badly fractured party.
But for political show hosts, this much is undoubtedly clear: Don’t let Jean Charest, Pierre Poilievre or their respective spokespersons in the same green room at the same time. War will break out before they make it to air.
That’s the bottom line.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Who's in, who's out and who else may enter Conservative party leadership race
With Sept. 10 picked as the date for when the Conservative Party of Canada will have a new leader, time is ticking for prospective candidates and their teams to get into place. Those running have until April 19 to throw their hat into the ring and until June 3 to sell memberships.
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has recently sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the list to figure out who is who on Canada's sanction list.
Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to address trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau's emissions plan fits a pattern of inconsistency and delusion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs a government that excels at being predictably inconsistent, transparently delusional, occasionally devious and excessively obsessed with the latest shiny object, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The result of the Liberal majority rule agreement: Justin won. Jagmeet 0.
The not-quite-a-coalition deal is, first and foremost, a smart power preservation move by Prime Minister Trudeau, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The tragic, but necessary, rejection of Zelensky's big ask from Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was banned from entering Russia by its foreign office even while he glowingly introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, must now find ways to act on what will become an even louder crescendo from Canadians demanding he deliver more help on the ground, if not the air, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: A nasty fracturing surfaces as the Conservative leadership race kicks off
Two political polar opposites are on a collision course for the Conservative leadership - and the winner could be the leader of the Liberal party, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
A gunman in a construction vest donned a gas mask, set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train and shot at least 10 people Tuesday morning, authorities said. The shooter was at large and described as dangerous after leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform while others ran screaming.
Wear a mask, get boosted, regardless of various guidelines: Tam
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is advising Canadians to continue to wear a mask, regardless of varying jurisdictional guidelines, as the country sees a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
BREAKING | Toronto police charge man with murder after random shootings of two 'completely innocent' men
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a pair of random shootings in Toronto that killed two 'completely innocent' men just going about their lives.
Weather warnings expand as dangerous blizzard conditions coming to Manitoba Tuesday night
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans about 'hazardous' weather conditions that are set to touch down in the province on Tuesday night.
Putin vows Russia will press Ukraine invasion until goals are met
Vladimir Putin vowed Tuesday that Russia's bloody offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled and insisted the campaign was going as planned, despite a major withdrawal in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses.
BREAKING | OPP, victim's mother appeal for information on Elnaz Hajtamiri's abduction in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
On Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police appealed to the public for any clues connected to Elnaz Hajtamiri's forceful abduction from a home in Wasaga Beach three months ago.
Etsy sellers stage one-week strike to protest fee increase
Thousands of sellers on the popular global marketplace Etsy have thrown their support behind an online strike to protest what they describe as unfair and costly changes to the platform.
Ontario reports highest number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in nearly two months
Ontario heath officials are reporting that more than 1,300 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, marking a total count not seen since February.
Watch: Heated debate between campaign advisers for Poilievre and Charest
The attacks are escalating between Conservative leadership candidates Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest as the party's race to name its new leader heats up. On CTV News Channel's Power Play, key Poilievre adviser Jenni Byrne and co-chair of Charest leadership campaign Tasha Kheiriddin get into a heated exchange over their respective candidates' positions.
Canada
-
Weather warnings expand as dangerous blizzard conditions coming to Manitoba Tuesday night
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans about 'hazardous' weather conditions that are set to touch down in the province on Tuesday night.
-
Wear a mask, get boosted, regardless of various guidelines: Tam
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is advising Canadians to continue to wear a mask, regardless of varying jurisdictional guidelines, as the country sees a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
-
One man dead, brother in life-threatening condition after water rescue at Peggy's Cove
One man is dead and his brother has suffered life-threatening injuries after they were swept off the rocks into the water near the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse Monday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto police charge man with murder after random shootings of two 'completely innocent' men
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a pair of random shootings in Toronto that killed two 'completely innocent' men just going about their lives.
-
Ontario reports highest number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in nearly two months
Ontario heath officials are reporting that more than 1,300 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, marking a total count not seen since February.
-
As provinces ask people to manage COVID-19 risks, experts say the public has less data
The public is being asked to take a bigger role in managing their risk with COVID-19, but information from health authorities is less available than before, experts say.
World
-
Live updates: Ukraine says Mariupol troops low on supplies
What's happening in Ukraine on Tuesday: An adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has paid tribute to Ukrainian troops defending the besieged south-eastern port of Mariupol but acknowledged they are running low on supplies.
-
Gunmen kill more than 100 in Nigeria's north, say survivors
An armed gang has killed more than 100 people in a remote part of northern Nigeria, survivors and local authorities said on Tuesday.
-
Plea deal: No prison for attack on Black teen at NYC hotel
A California woman who wrongly accused a Black teen of taking her phone at a New York City hotel, grabbing at him as he tried to leave, has reached a plea deal that spares her from prison if she avoids trouble.
-
New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin arrested in campaign donation scheme
New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin was arrested Tuesday in a federal corruption investigation, creating a political crisis for Gov. Kathy Hochul seven months after she selected Benjamin as a partner to make a fresh start in an office already rocked by scandal.
-
New front, same challenges for Russian offensive
After seven weeks of war, Russia is readying a massive, new offensive in eastern Ukraine, hoping to reverse its fortunes on the battlefield. Here's a look at Russia's military objectives and challenges it faces.
-
Potential far-right victory in France seen as threat to EU
The thought of an extreme-right leader standing at the helm of the European Union would be abhorrent to most in the 27-nation bloc. But if Emmanuel Macron falters in the April 24 French presidential elections, it might be two weeks away.
Politics
-
Watch: Heated debate between campaign advisers for Poilievre and Charest
The attacks are escalating between Conservative leadership candidates Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest as the party's race to name its new leader heats up. On CTV News Channel's Power Play, key Poilievre adviser Jenni Byrne and co-chair of Charest leadership campaign Tasha Kheiriddin get into a heated exchange over their respective candidates' positions.
-
Conservative Party of Canada announces dates for its leadership debates
Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidates will go head-to-head in their first debate on May 11, then again on May 25, with the potential of facing off in August as well.
-
Treat our families as well as Ukrainian refugees: Afghan interpreters
Afghan interpreters who have made it to Canada say they want the same treatment for family members fleeing the Taliban as Ukrainians escaping from Russian troops.
Health
-
Food industry adjusting to large outbreak of avian flu in Canada, around the world
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada says the food industry is making adjustments to maintain supplies of poultry and eggs in the face of a large outbreak of avian flu in Canada and around the world.
-
Oklahoma governor signs bill to make abortion illegal
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law on Tuesday that makes it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, as part of an aggressive push in Republican-led states across the country to scale back abortion rights.
-
Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay US$302M in pelvic mesh case
A California appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling that Johnson & Johnson must pay penalties to the state for deceptively marketing pelvic mesh implants for women, but reduced the amount by US$42 million to $302 million.
Sci-Tech
-
What Elon Musk's dance with Twitter really means
The aftermath of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's great Twitter turnabout could linger if the mercurial billionaire who now holds a roughly 9 per cent stake in Twitter continues to push forward his ideas for reshaping the business of social media.
-
Space station's first all-private astronaut team welcomed aboard orbiting platform
The first all-private team of astronauts ever launched to the International Space Station (ISS) were welcomed aboard the orbiting research platform on Saturday to begin a weeklong science mission hailed as a milestone in commercial spaceflight.
-
Video shows police pulling over driverless car in San Francisco
A video posted earlier this month on social media shows police pulling over an autonomous vehicle in San Francisco before it takes off and parks further up the street.
Entertainment
-
Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news
Britney Spears, less than five months after her conservatorship ended, confused some fans Monday when she posted on Instagram that she's pregnant, and apparently married.
-
Kurt Cobain's blue guitar in Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' video to be sold at auction
The iconic blue guitar Kurt Cobain rocked out with in Nirvana’s seminal 90s 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' music video is expected to fetch up to US$800,000 when it goes up for auction next month.
-
Russian state TV protester Marina Ovsyannikova hired as German Welt correspondent
German media outlet Welt has hired as a correspondent a woman who made international headlines by bursting into a studio of Russian state TV, her then employer, to denounce the Ukraine war during a live news bulletin, its owner Axel Springer said on Monday.
Business
-
U.S. inflation jumped 8.5 per cent in past year, highest since 1981
Inflation soared over the past year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years, with costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing American consumers and wiping out the pay raises that many people have received.
-
Canadians with mortgages brace for big Bank of Canada rate hike
The Bank of Canada is gearing up to announce its next move on interest rates this Wednesday, with Bay Street forecasters expecting a 50 basis-point increase to put Canadians with variable rate mortgages on edge and keep some prospective homebuyers on the sidelines.
-
Etsy sellers stage one-week strike to protest fee increase
Thousands of sellers on the popular global marketplace Etsy have thrown their support behind an online strike to protest what they describe as unfair and costly changes to the platform.
Lifestyle
-
'Heaven in a glass': Rare whisky expected to sell for $140K in Vancouver
Two extremely rare bottles of whisky are expected to sell for $140,000 each in Vancouver later this month, and one expert says whoever buys it likely won’t even drink it.
-
Le Chateau makes brick-and-mortar comeback through new concept store with Suzy Shier
Canadian retailer Le Chateau is making its brick-and-mortar store comeback.
-
sponsored
sponsored | How do you find an Olympian?
For Canada's national sport organizations like Rowing Canada and Rugby Canada, finding up-and-coming Olympians has been made easier thanks to RBC Training Ground's talent identification and athlete funding program.
Sports
-
Boxing urged to cut ties with promoter sanctioned by U.S.
Some of the biggest figures in boxing have been urged to cut ties with a promoter who fronts an Irish organized crime gang targeted with sanctions by the American government on Tuesday.
-
Chelsea bidders reveal new details as sale process heats up
Final bids are being prepared for European champion Chelsea and new business figures are being added to consortia as the process to end the ownership of sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich steps up.
-
Fernandinho's decision to leave City surprises Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was surprised when he walked into a news conference on Tuesday and was told one of his senior players had just revealed he wanted to leave the club.
Autos
-
Honda outlines its EV strategy
Honda is investing 5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) over the next decade in research, especially to realize a major shift to ecological electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker said Tuesday.
-
U.S. President Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
U.S. President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa on Tuesday to announce he'll suspend a federal rule preventing the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline this summer, as his administration tries to tamp down prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia's war with Ukraine.
-
Gasoline seen boosting U.S. consumer prices in March
U.S. consumer prices likely increased by the most in 16.5 years in March as Russia's war against Ukraine boosted the cost of gasoline to record highs, resulting in annual inflation rising at its fastest pace since the early 1980s.