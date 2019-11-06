

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Re-elected federal Liberal Dominic LeBlanc has been discharged from a Montreal hospital following a successful stem cell transplant.

LeBlanc said in a statement today he is feeling stronger and looking forward to returning to New Brunswick, where he captured the riding of Beausejour for the seventh consecutive time Oct. 21.

He stepped aside from his duties as minister of intergovernmental and northern affairs in April after being diagnosed with a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

After receiving chemotherapy in Moncton, N.B., LeBlanc was transferred to a Montreal hospital in September for the transplant.

He says he was discharged from hospital Nov. 5.

LeBlanc's hematologist is quoted in the statement saying the transplant went well with no unusual complications, and the MP's immune system should continue to strengthen over the coming weeks.