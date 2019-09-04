OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is appointing Dominic Barton to be Canada’s new ambassador to China, CTV News has learned.

Barton was previously the head of Trudeau's economic growth advisory council and previously was the global managing director of consulting firm McKinsey & Co.

Canada has been without an ambassador since January when Trudeau asked former Liberal cabinet minister John McCallum to resign after coming under fire for twice weighing in on the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver.

Canada and China have been locked in a diplomatic dispute since her arrest, which was followed soon after by China detaining Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. Trade tensions have also been strained, with China blocking Canada’s canola exports to the country and has increased its inspections of Canadian meat products.

China also currently does not have an ambassador to Canada after reassigning Lu Shaye to France at the end of June.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to speak with media later this afternoon.

With files from CTV News' Michel Boyer