OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is appointing economic advisor Dominic Barton to be Canada's new ambassador to China with that country’s approval, at a "critical" time for the two nations.

Barton, a prominent Canadian figure on international economic matters, has advised Trudeau's cabinet, and previously chaired the Liberal government's Advisory Council on Economic Growth.

"As the senior Canadian diplomat in China, Mr. Barton will provide strategic guidance to the Prime Minister and represent the Government of Canada in the country," said the Prime Minister's Office in a press release announcing Trudeau's pick to fill a role that has been vacant for months amid still strained diplomatic relations.

Canada has been without an ambassador since January when Trudeau asked former Liberal cabinet minister John McCallum to resign after coming under fire for twice commenting publicly and not in line with the government’s position, on Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's legal case, after her arrest in Vancouver in December.

Canada and China have been locked in a diplomatic dispute since her arrest on an extradition request from the United States, which was followed soon after by China detaining Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. Trade tensions have also been strained, with China blocking Canada’s canola exports to the country and increasing its inspections of Canadian meat products.

Barton's appointment was the result of a bilateral meeting Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland had with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at an ASEAN summit in Bangkok in August.

"An expert in the region, he is exceptionally well-suited to represent Canada and advance Canadian interests at this critical time," said Freeland in the statement. She is set to speak with media later this afternoon.

Barton was the global managing partner of consulting firm McKinsey & Co. from 2009 to 2018, and prior to that spent years in Asia, based in Shanghai and Korea for the consulting firm. He has also chaired the Seoul International Business Advisory Council for the past six years.

In the statement announcing his appointment, Barton said it was an honour to be named.

"The relationship between Canada and China is an important one, and I will work hard to represent our great country and to resolve the challenges that currently exist," he said.

Jim Nickel, who had been acting as Canada’s representative in Beijing, and his diplomatic team received thanks from Freeland in the statement, for their work and continued service.

China currently does not have an ambassador to Canada after reassigning Lu Shaye to France at the end of June, but it is expected they will be naming a new top Canadian attaché soon.

