

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Internal government documents say that many of the 57,000 seniors the Liberals say they have helped lift out of poverty only moved above the poverty line when the government changed the measure.

The documents shed light on the number of seniors lifted out of poverty by federal boosts to seniors benefits.

A briefing note for the seniors minister, a copy of which was obtained by The Canadian Press, also outlined how life was unaffordable for low-income seniors in most of the country, even with a boost in benefits.

Seniors Minister Filomena Tassi says the additional money in guaranteed income supplement payments has made a material difference in the lives of 900,000 low-income seniors.

Tassi made the comments at a press conference this morning where she touted the Liberals' efforts and took aim at the Conservatives.

The most recent poverty figures from Statistics Canada show that 3.9 per cent of seniors lived in poverty in 2017, a decline from 4.9 per cent in 2016.