TORONTO -- With G7 countries starting to consider the use of vaccine passports to restart international travel, Nanos Research's Nik Nanos says the most important conversations will be between the Canadian and U.S. governments because of the high level of traffic at the border crossings.

"Any discussions with the United States will be critical," said Nanos on the latest episode of Trend Line. "They're not only our key trading partner, it's the busiest border and it's the border that Canadians are most likely to cross."

Although both Canadian and American governments have yet to take a public position on vaccine passports, Health Minister Patty Hajdu told CTV’s Question Period that the federal government is “certainly working on the idea of vaccine passports with our G7 partners.”

In Washington, D.C., U.S. President Joe Biden has instructed federal agencies to explore how vaccine records could be used on immunization cards, but White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has repeatedly stated that the administration’s top priority is on vaccinating as many of its citizens as possible.

Nanos explained that a cohesive strategy between Canadian and U.S. officials will be key to keep non-essential traffic at Canada’s land crossings running smoothly.

"The last thing we want are horror stories at the border, where people's paperwork isn't in place and that we're not synced up with the key countries Canadians travel to," said Nanos.

