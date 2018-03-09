

The Canadian Press





REGINA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the dispute between Alberta and British Columbia over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion isn't the first time provinces have disagreed on a project.

Trudeau says there have been many times where provinces have taken what he calls "different perspectives" on a proposal.

He says it's important that the federal government show leadership to make sure the national interest is served.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is threatening to expand a fight with B.C. over Kinder Morgan's pipeline by reducing the amount of oil her province ships.

The pipeline dispute began earlier this year when B.C. said it would not allow increased oil shipments until it could do more research on pipeline safety and spill response.

Asked if Notley's move will spur the federal government to get more aggressive on the project, Trudeau repeated that the pipeline will be built.