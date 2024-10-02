Diaspora members call for more awareness, protections to fight foreign repression
Members of targeted diasporas in Canada are calling for greater awareness of the foreign threats they face as well as more robust protections that could save lives.
Representatives of various communities told a federal inquiry Wednesday of the numerous challenges of fighting foreign meddling and repression.
The commission of inquiry's latest hearings are focusing on detecting, deterring and countering interference from abroad.
Katherine Leung, a policy adviser with Hong Kong Watch, said police duly take notes and extend thanks when someone reports being surveilled, threatened or harmed by a person acting on behalf of a foreign regime.
"But for some members of the Hong Kong community that I've spoken to, this is where the story ends. There's no follow-up, no indication of progress and no sense of safety or closure," Leung said.
"For these individuals, the silence that follows can be as unnerving as the initial threat. The lack of follow-up leaves them feeling vulnerable, uncertain if their case is being pursued and no safer than before they reached out for help."
Regular communication would reassure victims that their cases are being taken seriously and help build confidence in law enforcement and encourage future reporting, she said.
Moninder Singh, an advocate for the Sikh community, said there's been a failure by agencies to share information quickly and concisely when lives are at risk.
Singh said policies at the local, national and international levels should be aligned, with a clear protocol in responding to threats from foreign powers.
He also called for stronger cybersecurity measures to protect people.
"When we are given these warnings to our lives, we are often told that we can be tracked via our phone, GPS and other things," Singh told the inquiry. "Yet, we have no education, no ability to actually protect ourselves. So education around cybersecurity for individuals that are facing these types of threats is paramount."
There is a critical need to enhance the awareness of key institutions like the judiciary, RCMP and Canadian Security Intelligence Service about the activities of foreign agents linked to oppressive regimes, said Farzaneh Fard of the Iranian Justice Collective.
"Comprehensive education and specialized training are essential to equip these institutions to effectively identify and address threats," she said.
Judges, prosecutors and immigration officials must be educated about tactics such as the use of false identities and forged documents, Fard said.
Dedicated teams should be set up within the RCMP and CSIS to focus on foreign meddling and threats, she added.
In addition, she advocated a national campaign to educate the public about risks including exploitation of Canada's legal and immigration systems by hostile entities.
"At the moment, members of our community who are targets of foreign interference or are aware of the presence of Iranian regime officials in Canada struggle to convey this information to the appropriate authorities," Fard said.
She said establishing a well-publicized method of contacting the authorities with relevant information can protect members and quickly alert security agencies.
Teresa Woo-Paw, who sat in the Alberta legislature from 2008 to 2015, told the inquiry that every Canadian should be concerned about foreign meddling in electoral processes and democratic institutions.
But she also said members of the Chinese community are putting aside thoughts of running in elections because they don't want their loyalty publicly questioned.
Woo-Paw, chair of the Canadian Race Relations Foundation since 2018, said "quite a number of people" have told her of their aspirations to serve in public office.
"Almost all of them are saying, 'But this is not the time.'"
She said these fears will have a generational impact with fewer Chinese Canadians elected to public office.
She said some also worry they will be accused of trying to interfere in an election if they donate to a nominee's campaign, or that they might cause trouble for the candidate.
Woo-Paw was among members of the Chinese community who told the inquiry of unintended chilling effects from the current public controversy over foreign interference.
Anonymous leaks to the media of intelligence documents about alleged Chinese interference in Canadian electoral processes sparked calls for the federal inquiry that is now underway.
Montreal student Wawa Li told the inquiry there's a fixation on foreign meddling fuelled by authorities and opportunistic politicians, leading to a sense of hysteria.
"I am against foreign interference, and I hope the government takes action if it exists, but not at the expense of the community," she said.
The commission of inquiry also provided insights Wednesday into its broader consultation process.
In addition to the voices heard at public hearings, the inquiry has gathered over 145 written submissions from the public. It has also received more than 460 responses to date to a questionnaire.
The inquiry has also held 22 meetings with 105 members of the following diasporas: Chinese, Eritrean, Falun Gong practitioners, Hong Kong, Iranian, Russian, Sikh, Tamil, Tibetan, Tigrayan, Ukrainian and Uyghur. Summaries of these meetings will be published at a later time, with some information redacted to respect privacy.
Among the suggestions to date:
- increase government transparency about foreign interference risks and responses
- build collaborative relationships between diaspora communities and government, including law enforcement agencies
- improve cultural knowledge and proficiency for government representatives interacting with victims of foreign interference and transnational repression
- public education, awareness and supports related to foreign threats
- media literacy resources and anti-racism education for the public
- better efforts to publicly fact-check information related to common disinformation topics
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Israel presses forward on two fronts as fears of a wider war mount
Israel pressed forward on two fronts Wednesday, pursuing a ground incursion into Lebanon against Hezbollah and conducting strikes in Gaza that killed dozens, including children.
Albertan first Canadian veteran to compete in Mrs. Universe pageant
In less than a year, an Alberta woman has gone from gracing the stage at her first pageant to competing at the Mrs. Universe pageant in South Korea. She's making history by becoming the first Canadian veteran to compete internationally.
Northern Ont. trial begins with shocking details about murder scene
The jury at the trial of a second-degree murder suspect in Sudbury on Wednesday heard graphic details of the crime scene discovered in a Kathleen Street apartment on Boxing Day 2020.
Bloc leader says ultimatum stands after Liberals vote against motion seeking boost to seniors' benefits
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says his ultimatum to the government stands, after the Liberals voted against a motion seeking money to boost seniors' benefits on Wednesday.
Scientists discover large cold-water soft coral garden in Newfoundland
A project team from Newfoundland's Marine Institute has uncovered a nearly 10,000-square-metre cold-water soft coral garden, hidden just underneath the surface of the province's Funk Island Deep.
Toronto police officer rushed to hospital after being shot
Toronto police say an officer has been shot while conducting an investigation midtown.
Canadian figure skater suspended at least 6 years for 'sexual maltreatment'
Canadian figure skater Nikolaj Sorensen has been suspended for at least six years for 'sexual maltreatment,' the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner announced Wednesday.
Trump 'resorted to crimes' after losing 2020 U.S. election, prosecutors say
Donald Trump 'resorted to crimes' after losing the 2020 election, federal prosecutors said in a court filing unsealed Wednesday.
3 killer whales lost from endangered southern resident population: census
A census of endangered southern resident killer whales off the coast of British Columbia and Washington state shows the pods have lost three animals, bringing the population to 73, excluding a new calf born after the survey.
Canada
-
B.C. man ordered to pay damages for defamatory Google review
A B.C. man has been ordered to pay a total of $4,000 to a Coquitlam company and its two owners because of a negative review he posted on Google.
-
Driver spotted going 234 km/h on Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end
A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after police observed a vehicle travelling 134 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end.
-
Armed man dies following officer-involved shooting in Winnipeg apartment
A man has died and Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.
-
Alberta decides not to allow liquor to be sold in grocery and convenience stores
Alberta will not allow the sale of liquor in grocery and convenience stores, the province announced on Wednesday.
-
Albertan first Canadian veteran to compete in Mrs. Universe pageant
In less than a year, an Alberta woman has gone from gracing the stage at her first pageant to competing at the Mrs. Universe pageant in South Korea. She's making history by becoming the first Canadian veteran to compete internationally.
-
Scientists discover large cold-water soft coral garden in Newfoundland
A project team from Newfoundland's Marine Institute has uncovered a nearly 10,000-square-metre cold-water soft coral garden, hidden just underneath the surface of the province's Funk Island Deep.
World
-
Trump 'resorted to crimes' after losing 2020 U.S. election, prosecutors say
Donald Trump 'resorted to crimes' after losing the 2020 election, federal prosecutors said in a court filing unsealed Wednesday.
-
Dozens of suspected White supremacist gang members arrested in L.A. area in domestic terrorism investigation
A total of 68 suspected gang members, with ties to White supremacy, were charged in the Los Angeles area Wednesday in a large-scale takedown, federal prosecutors said.
-
UN calls Israel's ban on its top leader a political statement in long-running rift
The United Nations on Wednesday called Israel’s ban on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres entering the country a political statement by its foreign minister.
-
Biden won't support a strike on Iran nuclear sites as Israel weighs response to Iran missile attack
President Joe Biden said Wednesday he will not support an Israeli strike on sites related to Tehran's nuclear program in response to Iran's missile attack on Israel.
-
Five Chinese nationals charged with covering up midnight visit to Michigan military site
U.S. authorities charged five Chinese nationals with lying and trying to cover their tracks, more than a year after they were confronted in the dark near a remote Michigan military site where thousands of people had gathered for summer drills.
-
The fate of Nibi the beaver lands in court as rescuers try to stop her release into the wild
Whether a two-year-old beaver named Nibi gets to stay with the rescuers she has known since she was a baby or must be released into the wild as winter approaches in Massachusetts has ended up in court -- and caused such an uproar that even the governor has weighed in.
Politics
-
Bloc leader says ultimatum stands after Liberals vote against motion seeking boost to seniors' benefits
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says his ultimatum to the government stands, after the Liberals voted against a motion seeking money to boost seniors' benefits on Wednesday.
-
'Dream scenario' for Poilievre as Conservatives open up 20-point lead with NDP, Liberals tied
The latest Nanos numbers show Pierre Poilievre and the federal Conservative Party have opened up a significant lead, and Justin Trudeau’s Liberals have fallen back into a statistical tie with the NDP.
-
Israel has a right to defend itself, but wider war must be avoided: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned Iran's missile attack on Israel Wednesday, but said the international community must do everything it can to help avoid a bigger regional war.
Health
-
Woman with rare double uterus gives birth to twins
A woman with the rare condition of two uteruses delivered twins, one from each womb, last month at a hospital in northwestern China, according to health officials and state media.
-
Medallion containing original mould from discovery of penicillin goes up for auction
A medallion containing some of the original mould involved in the discovery of penicillin is expected to fetch up to US$50,000 when it goes up for auction later this month.
-
Black-coloured plastic used for kitchen utensils and toys linked to banned toxic flame retardants
Black-coloured plastic used in children’s toys, takeout containers, kitchen utensils and grocery meat and produce trays may contain alarming levels of toxic flame retardants that may be leaching from electronic products during recycling, a new study found.
Sci-Tech
-
AWS director wants Canada's AI legislation to mesh with other countries
Amazon Web Services’ director of global artificial intelligence is encouraging Canada not to go it alone when it comes to regulating the technology.
-
A deadly attack shakes up the bracket reveal for 2024's Fat Bear Week contest
The bracket for 2024's Fat Bear Week contest was revealed Tuesday night, but only after a deadly bear-on-bear attack at Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve on Monday delayed the unveiling.
-
Medallion containing original mould from discovery of penicillin goes up for auction
A medallion containing some of the original mould involved in the discovery of penicillin is expected to fetch up to US$50,000 when it goes up for auction later this month.
Entertainment
-
Doctor who helped supply Matthew Perry ketamine pleads guilty to drug charge
A San Diego doctor became the third person to plead guilty in the case of Matthew Perry's fatal drug overdose, as prosecutors collect cooperators in an attempt to convict two bigger targets they say are responsible for the death of the 'Friends' star.
-
Mariah Carey isn’t quite ready to ascend to her ‘Queen of Christmas’ throne… ‘Not yet!’
If all you want for Christmas is Mariah Carey and her famous holiday single, you need to wait.
-
Ex-Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard concludes his testimony in sexual assault trial
Jacob Hoggard wrapped up his time on the stand in his sexual assault trial this morning after the Crown cross-examined him on apparent gaps in his memory.
Business
-
Bank of America says widespread outage is nearly fixed
Bank of America customers reported having trouble accessing their bank accounts on Wednesday, but the bank said the apparent glitch has been largely fixed.
-
What Canada's small businesses need to know about carbon rebates
Hundreds of thousands of Canadian small- and medium-sized businesses will receive carbon rebates by December. Find out who is eligible and how to obtain the payments.
-
Couple in a severe Uber crash can't sue because of an Uber Eats order
A married New Jersey couple that was in a severe accident during an Uber ride can’t sue the company because they and their daughter agreed to arbitration when they accepted the terms of service for a separate Uber Eats order, a court has ruled.
Lifestyle
-
Albertan first Canadian veteran to compete in Mrs. Universe pageant
In less than a year, an Alberta woman has gone from gracing the stage at her first pageant to competing at the Mrs. Universe pageant in South Korea. She's making history by becoming the first Canadian veteran to compete internationally.
-
A TV celebrity's 15-year-old son went travelling in Europe without an adult. Cue the outrage
In late August, U.K. television personality Kirstie Allsopp found herself in an unexpected media storm after a series of her social media posts describing her 15-year-old son's trip through Europe without adult supervision went viral.
-
He spent 7 years walking around the world. But his biggest challenge was being back home
Tom Turcich and his four-legged companion were greeted by a huge homecoming celebration in Haddon Township on May 21, 2022, with Turcich officially becoming the 10th person on record to walk around the world, and Savannah claiming the title of the first dog to do so.
Sports
-
Days after being suspended Emi Martinez has Prince William celebrating in the Champions League
Days after being suspended by FIFA, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez produced heroics in front of the watching Prince William as Aston Villa sealed another famous win against Bayern Munich.
-
Second fan files lawsuit claiming ownership of Shohei Ohtani's 50-50 baseball
The claim to Shohei Ohtani's potentially lucrative 50th home run ball grew more complicated this week, with a second fan filing a lawsuit asserting he had possession of the historic baseball.
-
Carlos Alcaraz defeats world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in epic China Open final
The men's final of this year’s China Open was billed as a battle between two titans and it definitely didn't disappoint.
Autos
-
Canadian-made Chrysler Grand Caravan sales up: Report
Canadian-made Chrysler Grand Caravans have seen sales jump over the third quarter and calendar year. According to FCA Canada, sales were up by 79 per cent this quarter and up 85 per cent for the calendar-year to date.
-
Ontario man shocked when engine not covered under warranty due to 'over revving'
A Pickering, Ont., student going to college to be a mechanic is shocked the engine in his two-year-old car will not be repaired under warranty after the dealership claimed he had been 'over-revving' the engine.
-
GM's Cruise to pay US$1.5M penalty after failing to fully report crash involving pedestrian
General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle division will pay a US$1.5 million penalty after the unit failed to fully report a crash involving a pedestrian, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday.
Local Spotlight
'Thank you Kaye San': Last surviving member of Vancouver Asahi baseball team dies at 102
The last living member of the legendary Vancouver Asahi baseball team, Kaye Kaminishi, died on Saturday, Sept. 28, surrounded by family. He was 102 years old.
'Loving life and looking forward': Olympic medalist Alysha Newman ready to jump to new heights
On Saturday night at her parents’ home in Delaware, Ont. the Olympic bronze medallist in pole vault welcomed everyone who played a role in getting her to the podium in Paris.
After decades-long search, northern Ontario man finds vintage vehicle in Larder Lake
A tale about a taxicab hauling gold and sinking through the ice on Larder Lake, Ont., in December 1937 has captivated a man from that town for decades.
Breathtaking encounter with humpback whales captured by B.C. filmmakers
When a group of B.C. filmmakers set out on a small fishing boat near Powell River last week, they hoped to capture some video for a documentary on humpback whales. What happened next blew their minds.
'It's a big pizza': Edmonton pizzeria selling pie that can feed up to 60 people
A pizza chain in Edmonton claims to have the world's largest deliverable pizza.
'I loved growing up in Nova Scotia': Sarah McLachlan excited to return to Halifax roots for tour
Sarah McLachlan is returning to her hometown of Halifax in November.
'Hats off to him': 87-year-old player still hitting the court in Sackville, N.B.
Wayne MacKay is still playing basketball twice at Mount Allison University at 87 years old.
'You're headed on a Tim's run': Alberta man puts Canadian spin on hit songs
A man from a small rural Alberta town is making music that makes people laugh.
'It's my most stolen image': Concerns raised about stolen Indigenous art for Orange Shirt Day
An Indigenous artist has a buyer-beware warning ahead of Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Vancouver
-
Indigenous-led campaign against gender-based violence tells John Rustad to stop wearing its pin
A grassroots campaign to end gender-based violence has sent a letter to BC Conservative Leader John Rustad informing him it is withdrawing permission for him to wear its symbol.
-
Military pharmacist fined $10K for stealing hundreds of amphetamine pills in B.C.
A Canadian Armed Forces pharmacist was fined $10,000 and given a severe reprimand Wednesday after admitting to stealing hundreds of pills from a British Columbia military base to feed his spiralling drug addiction.
-
B.C. man ordered to pay damages for defamatory Google review
A B.C. man has been ordered to pay a total of $4,000 to a Coquitlam company and its two owners because of a negative review he posted on Google.
Toronto
-
Toronto police officer rushed to hospital after being shot
Toronto police say an officer has been shot while conducting an investigation midtown.
-
Baby, child taken to hospital after driver strikes a ‘number’ of pedestrians in Etobicoke
An adult and two children are in hospital after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Etobicoke Wednesday evening.
-
Police ID man fatally shot in parking lot of North York shopping centre
Police said 26-year-old Joey Omar Black was found shot in the parking lot of a shopping centre near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West just before midnight on Monday.
Calgary
-
Airdrie mother desperately needs funds for life-saving cancer treatment
A 23-year-old Airdrie woman who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer while pregnant is desperately in need of hundreds of thousands of dollars for a potentially life-saving drug trial only available in the United States.
-
Homeowners scramble after Calgary tiny-home builder folds
Customers paid for tiny homes but are dealing with huge headaches after a Calgary company told them they are going out of business.
-
Pilot error to blame for Calgary plane crash that killed 6: report
A formal investigation into a fatal plane crash west of Calgary that killed six people in 2023 says the pilot was ill prepared and was driven by 'personal desire' to make the flight.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa councillor posts social media video of close call with car while cycling
An Ottawa councillor has posted video on social media of what appears to be a close call with a car while biking in Ottawa.
-
Negotiations ongoing as school buses remain off the roads in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium says talks with the county's school bus operators have reached another standstill following discussions Wednesday.
-
Kitten allegedly stolen from Ottawa pet store has been found, local rescue says
Nacho, a kitten that was allegedly stolen from an Orléans pet store, has been found safe, the Furry Tales Cat Rescue says.
Montreal
-
Abuse at the CHSLD de La Prairie: Bélanger orders a new investigation
The Minister responsible for Seniors, Sonia Bélanger, announced on Wednesday that she has ordered a new investigation at the long-term care centre (CHSLD) in La Prairie in connection with acts of abuse.
-
Los Angeles Kings begin taxpayer-subsidized NHL pre-season road trip in Quebec City
The Los Angeles Kings have arrived in Quebec City to kick off the final stretch of their NHL training camp, in a trip that's buoyed by millions of dollars in public money.
-
Quebec premier says Ottawa should forcibly relocate half of asylum seekers
Premier Francois Legault says the federal government should force asylum seekers arriving in Quebec to move to other provinces, including people who have already settled in the province.
Edmonton
-
New district policy, plans including 15-minute cities concept OK'd by Edmonton city council
Edmonton city council approved its new district policy and plans for 14 districts on Wednesday.
-
New bylaw will soon make it illegal to sell knives in Edmonton convenience stores
After years of pressure from community leaders, Edmonton city council is working on a bylaw to prohibit convenience stores from selling knives.
-
'A cover up': Fort Chipewyan releases report showing cancer-causing substances found at dock
Low water levels on the Athabasca River in Fort Chipewyan this Spring revealed more than community leaders had bargained for.
Atlantic
-
Police identify man found dead at Saint John encampment; foul play not suspected
The Saint John Police Force is investigating a sudden death after the body of a man was found at a tent encampment in the city.
-
Cape Breton sets new record with 5 cruise ships in one day
Five cruise ships docked across Cape Breton on Wednesday, setting a new record for the island.
-
DFO seizes more than $100,000 worth of lobster from N.S. facility
Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) seized more than 13,000 pounds of lobster – worth more than $100,000 – from a facility in Shelburne County, N.S., on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Armed man dies following officer-involved shooting in Winnipeg apartment
A man has died and Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.
-
Unknown Canadian soldier from First World War identified as Manitoba man
The grave of a previously unknown Canadian soldier has been identified as a man from Hayfield, Man. who fought in the First World War.
-
Manitoba premier apologizes to defence lawyers as legislature session resumes
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has apologized to defence lawyers for comments he made in ousting one of his caucus members.
Regina
-
City of Regina council hears update on Lawson replacement costs, funding
Regina city councillors heard an update from administration on the Lawson Aquatic Centre replacement at Executive Committee Wednesday.
-
'A fundamental right': Saskatchewan advocacy group pushes for cost free contraception
The federal government announced plans to include contraception in their National Pharmacare plan earlier this year, and one Saskatchewan advocacy group is hopeful the province will jump on board.
-
CUPE health care workers send hundreds of postcards to Scott Moe
Members of CUPE Health Care Workers of Saskatchewan met at the legislative building on Wednesday to deliver 1,800 post cards to Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe.
Kitchener
-
Tenants union fighting 'largest renovictor in Ontario'
Renters in Kitchener, Ont. have joined with a local tenants union to call out the 'largest renovictor in Ontario.'
-
Solving a 57-year-old mystery could depend on finding DNA match
What happened to two Ontario men who left on a fishing trip 57 years ago and never returned home? That's something police say could be answered with a DNA sample.
-
Elmira jewellery store closing up for good just shy of its 100th anniversary
The family-owned business, which has been a fixture on Arthur Street South since 1927, made the difficult decision to shut down following a smash and grab robbery back in June.
Saskatoon
-
Hard for voters to get excited about Saskatchewan's 'little election,' political scientist says
A Saskatoon-based political scientist doesn't expect Saskatchewan's provincial election to be dominated by large issues, explosive events or political fireworks prior to voting day on Oct. 28.
-
'An exciting way to meet people': Saskatoon photographer matches singles on blind date
A Saskatoon photographer is hoping to make some love connections through a unique blind dating. The idea came out of a need to help singles get offline and back to real in-person connections.
-
Nutrien celebrates 65 years of potash production in Saskatchewan
The impact of the above and below-ground operations at Nutrien’s potash mines span multiple generations, fuelling the local economy and feeding the world.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. trial begins with shocking details about murder scene
The jury at the trial of a second-degree murder suspect in Sudbury on Wednesday heard graphic details of the crime scene discovered in a Kathleen Street apartment on Boxing Day 2020.
-
'Dream scenario' for Poilievre as Conservatives open up 20-point lead with NDP, Liberals tied
The latest Nanos numbers show Pierre Poilievre and the federal Conservative Party have opened up a significant lead, and Justin Trudeau’s Liberals have fallen back into a statistical tie with the NDP.
-
Ex-Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard concludes his testimony in sexual assault trial
Jacob Hoggard wrapped up his time on the stand in his sexual assault trial this morning after the Crown cross-examined him on apparent gaps in his memory.
London
-
Client dies at London’s Carepoint facility
An investigation is underway at London's safe consumption site after someone who visited the facility died.
-
SafeSpace leaving Old East Village location, transitioning to outreach service for women and sex workers
A drop-in shelter for women and gender-nonconforming Londoners living unsheltered is closing its doors in the Old East Village and transitioning to an outreach service.
-
ACORN holds rally to call out a landlord they say is Ontario's biggest 'renovictor'
Local tenant advocates were part of a multi-city demonstration Wednesday.
Barrie
-
Aurora, Ont. man convicted of manslaughter after wife's disappearance sentenced
An Aurora, Ont. man who has maintained his innocence despite being convicted of killing his wife will learn his fate in a Newmarket courtroom on Wednesday.
-
OPP issues warning about Facebook Marketplace scams
Thinking about buying concert tickets or other items on Facebook? Police are warning the public about the risks of buying concert tickets and other items through social media, particularly Facebook Marketplace and Messenger.
-
Community mourns Ontario man killed in collision with unmarked OPP vehicle
Tributes have started pouring in for a Midland, Ont. man who died after reportedly being struck by an unmarked provincial police vehicle over the weekend.
Windsor
-
‘It was kind of like a job interview’: Accused Windsorite admits to communications with terrorist organization
WARNING: This article contains content some may find offensive. Reader’s discretion is advised.
-
Windsor's emergency shelter system nearing capacity — and it's not even winter yet
Described as a "bubble on the edge of bursting," Windsor's emergency shelters are approaching maximum capacity much earlier than expected this year.
-
Teachers unions warn of ‘mass exodus’ from the sector
School boards in Windsor-Essex could experience a significant loss of teachers in the coming years due to retirements, according to unions representing teachers.
Vancouver Island
-
Indigenous-led campaign against gender-based violence tells John Rustad to stop wearing its pin
A grassroots campaign to end gender-based violence has sent a letter to BC Conservative Leader John Rustad informing him it is withdrawing permission for him to wear its symbol.
-
Military pharmacist fined $10K for stealing hundreds of amphetamine pills in B.C.
A Canadian Armed Forces pharmacist was fined $10,000 and given a severe reprimand Wednesday after admitting to stealing hundreds of pills from a British Columbia military base to feed his spiralling drug addiction.
-
Leader profile: John Rustad on competition, change and the future of B.C.
John Rustad never aspired to be a politician. In fact, he almost quit politics altogether.
Kelowna
-
Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.
-
'It's ridiculous': Kelowna father furious after violent attack on his 13-year-old daughter
A father in Kelowna is furious after his 13-year-old daughter was brutally beaten on Gyro Beach. He is calling for criminal charges in the devastating attack, which was caught on video by multiple bystanders.
-
Officer's fatal shooting of Kamloops suspect was 'necessary and reasonable' use of force, IIO finds
The officer who shot and killed a forcible confinement suspect in Kamloops two years ago was justified in doing so, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.
Lethbridge
-
AER coal hearings going ahead despite appeal
Hearings on a proposed coal project in Alberta's Crowsnest Pass will go ahead despite legal challenges.
-
Lethbridge man charged after shotgun, hatchets, drugs seized
A Lethbridge man is facing several charges after a traffic stop led to the seizure of drugs and weapons.
-
'Our responsibility to help out': Lethbridge Soup Kitchen celebrates 40 years
From offering two meals a week to three a day, the Lethbridge Soup Kitchen has grown immensely over the past 40 years.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault council agrees to buy former hospital property for $4.75M
City council in Sault Ste. Marie has decided to purchase the former general hospital site, with an eye on demolishing the property and selling it to a buyer serious about redevelopment.
-
CTV Northern Ontario producer wins lifetime achievement award
A woman who has worked for CTV News Northern Ontario for 50 years was honoured Tuesday night with a lifetime achievement award.
-
CTV Northern Ontario in Sault Ste. Marie for annual Feeding Families campaign
CTV Northern Ontario will be live on location in the community collecting donations to stock the shelves of local food banks this month.
N.L.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.