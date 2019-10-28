TORONTO -- The two Canadians detained in China have recently met with with consular officials, Global Affairs Canada confirmed on Monday.

The federal agency said in a news release that officials met with Michael Spavor on Monday and Michael Kovrig last Friday. Both men have been detained for more than 10 months.

Global Affairs would not provide any further details, citing the Privacy Act.

“The Canadian government remains deeply concerned by the arbitrary detention by Chinese authorities of these two Canadians since December 2018 and continues to call for their immediate release,” the agency wrote in a news release.

Chinese officials detained Spavor and Kovrig on Dec. 10, 2018, just 10 days after the RCMP arrested of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou at the request of the United States.

China has accused Spavor and Kovrig of crimes related to national security in China. Canadian officials have denied those allegations.

Spavor has met with consular officials 12 times since he was detained, while Kovrig has had 14 such meetings.

Global Affairs said these meetings are generally conducted to assess the health of the detainees, to provide legal advice and to provide a link between the detainees and their loved ones, among other purposes.